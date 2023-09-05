FILLMORE — Coming off a 2022 state Class D championship, the Fillmore boys soccer team cruised to a victory in its season opener on Tuesday.
The Eagles had 11 different players score in a 14-0 non-league win over Friendship/Scio. Eben Schilke led the Eagles with three goals and Henry Sardina had two goals and two assists.
Scoring once each were Jack Cool (two assists), Layton Sanasith (assist), Zach Sisson (assist), Nolan Kzeminski (assist), Jude Beardsley, James Hillman (assist), Joe Sadler, Noah Strickland (assist) and Isaiah Sisson. Alex Hatch and Sam Cool both had an assist.
“I couldn’t ask for a better start to our season. We played great possession soccer and were firing on all cylinders right from the start. I was happy with how balanced our offense was with 11 different goal scorers and 9 different people adding assists. The defense and our keepers, Brayden Hennard and Ryan Vedder, combined for their first shutout of the year. Hats off to Friendship/Scio for never quitting, even under difficult circumstances.”
Cooper Greenman made 12 saves for Friendship/Scio.
ECIC III
Pioneer 6, Cheektowaga 1
YORKSHIRE — Aidan Boyd scored a hat trick, Gabe Kempf scored twice and Harley Kinmartin earned and scored on a penalty kick.
The Panthers improved to 2-1.
GIRLS TENNIS
AT JAMESTOWN
Jamestown 5, Salamanca 0
Singles: Monaghan (J) 6-2, 6-1 Smith; Rock (J) 6-3, 6-1 Benjamin; Schultz (J) 6-3, 6-2 Lounsbury
Doubles: Strickland/Tonkin (J) 6-4, 7-5 Lockhart/Prey; Zahn/Melquist (J) Huff/Perez