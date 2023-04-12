FILLMORE — Fillmore rolled to a victory in its baseball season opener as four different players marked two hits in a 17-5 win over Cuba-Rushford.
Nolan Krzeminski, Aiden Wagner, Luke Colombo and Damon Potter all had two hits for the Eagles (1-0), the latter three all marking a double in the Allegany County league game.
Fillmore pitchers Luke Colombo and Brent Zubikowski had four strikeouts each in the five-inning game. The Eagles’ pitchers held the Rebels to four hits.
Jacob Smith, Caden Pierce, Preston Bilotta and Dean Frank all had a hit for C-R (1-1).
“It was a great day, a lot of fun,” Fillmore coach Bill Nolan said. “Everybody seemed to enjoy the day so it was a nice way to start the season.”
ALLEGANY COUNTY
Friendship/Scio 4, Andover/Whitesville 3
SCIO — Tyler Nickerson’s seventh-inning hit brought home Hunter Hill for a walk-off victory for Friendship/Scio.
Ethan Davenport pitched F/S to victory with 13 strikeouts, two walks and no earned runs (three total) over 6 2/3 innings.
Also for F/S (1-1), Nick Sortore went 3-for-3 with a walk and Davenport was 2-for-3 with two RBI and a walk.
C.J. Estep had a hit and two walks for Andover/Whitesville.
CCAA I
Olean 22, Falconer 2, 4 innings
FALCONER — Thomas Bates hit 4-for-4 with a double, four RBI and three runs scored for Olean (1-1) as the Huskies ran away with their first win.
Olean plated 12 runs in the first inning and 10 in the third.
Cal Vogtli (RBI, two runs), Lucas Brushingham (three RBI, three runs) and Caine DeGolier (double, four RBI, three runs) had two hits each for Olean. Austin Miles hit a double and had three runs and three RBI.
Cal Vogtli held Falconer to two runs on three hits over three innings and DeGolier threw a scoreless fourth.
Dunkirk 12, Allegany-Limestone 6
ALLEGANY — Dylan Bankowski and Zack Zentz each hit a home run for Dunkirk as Allegany-Limestone fell short in its league opener.
For the Gators (1-2, 0-1), Sean Conroy went 2-for-2 with a triple and three runs scored while Eric Furlong was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI.
Bankowski hit 3-for-5 with three RBI and three runs and Greg Orcutt had three hits and two RBI for Dunkirk.
“I think we get better every game,” A-L coach Eric Hemphill said. “We still have to clean up the defensive mistakes that we make in big situations.
“But we swung the bats a heck of a lot better today than we did on Saturday. We’ll keep working on the little things and getting better.”
CCAA III
Silver Creek/Forestville 9, Ellicottville 8
ELLICOTTVILLE — Silver Creek/Forestville scored four runs in the top of the sixth to erase a three-run Ellicottville lead and deny the Eagles their first win.
Caedon Wyatt hit a two-run, go-ahead double for ECS (0-3) in the fifth inning and scored twice in the game. Hunter Smith had a hit and three runs.
Smith took a strong start into the sixth inning, striking out seven with five walks. Of his seven runs allowed, only four were earned.
“Hunter Smith pitched a phenomenal game for us,” ECS coach Chris Mendell said. “He reached his pitch count with two outs in the sixth and they scored their (four) runs with two outs.
“We just had some costly errors. We had six errors and they came at inopportune times.
“But it was by far the best game we’ve played all year. We didn’t have many hits (five), but we moved around the bases well. We’re moving in the right direction. It wasn’t a win but there were a lot of positives for this game.”
For Silver Creek, Caleb Fiegl and Brayson Parsell tallied two hits each, both with two RBI and a run scored. Aiden Piccolo struck out 10 batters with three walks over 4 2/3 innings, allowing eight runs but only three earned before Parsell threw 2 1/3 scoreless innings to close the game.
Salamanca 23, Cattaraugus-Little Valley 6, 5 innings
CATTARAUGUS — Jaxson Ross hit two doubles for three RBI and scored three times to lead Salamanca (2-2) as the Warriors won in their return from spring break.
Also for the Warriors, Cory Holleran had a hit, three walks, two RBI and four runs scored. Andy Herrick had a hit, three walks and three runs. Zaron Tucker marked a hit, two walks, two runs and an RBI and Jacob Herrick scored three times. Cole Urbanski and Jason McGraw combined to hold Cattaraugus-Little Valley to six hits.
Peyton Bradley (run) and Kodi Colton (two RBI) each had a double for Cattaraugus-Little Valley.
ECIC III
Pioneer 2, East Aurora 1
EAST AURORA — Brody Ludwig’s complete game one-hitter allowed Pioneer (3-0, 1-0) to escape a road league opener with a victory.
Ludwig struck out 15 batters with no walks. He helped his own cause with two of Pioneer’s three hits on the day as well.
“He had quite a day. It was all about pitching tonight,” Pioneer coach Dave Buncy said. “He’s only a sophomore and the 15 Ks, probably the thing that stood out was he just kept picking us up.
“We made five errors behind him and he never got flustered. He just battled out there and picked his teammates up the entire game.”
Ludwig outdueled East Aurora’s Alex Rumfola, who struck out 11 and walked three over six innings.