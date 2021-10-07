BELFAST — Twice now, the Genesee Valley/Belfast boys soccer team has pushed Fillmore to the limit, played the Eagles closer than any other team in the county has been able to do this fall.
But twice now it’s had to settle for a moral victory rather than its biggest win of the year.
Graham Cahill tallied what proved to be the game-winner, scoring off a Rayyan Muzaid-Omar pass in the second half, as Fillmore was able to escape the Bulldogs/Jaguars co-op 3-2 in a big Allegany County Division I rematch under the lights on Wednesday.
Mitch Ward notched his 23rd and 24th goals of the year to spot Fillmore to a 2-0 halftime lead. Those markers came off assists from Jack Cool and Brent Zubikowski.
But despite trailing by two scores to a 10-2 Fillmore team and after coming off a tough 2-1 loss to Hinsdale the night before, GV/Belfast battled back. Matt Weaver notched his 20th goal of the year and then assisted on a marker from Trent Scott as the Bulldogs climbed back in it. But Cahill added Fillmore’s third marker and the Eagles were able to hand on from there.
Luke Colombo made four saves to help preserve the win for Fillmore.
It was the second time that GV/Belfast (8-5) played the Eagles to a one-goal outcome after dropping a hard-fought 2-1 decision last month. Only Wellsville has come within two goals of coach Jamie Mullen’s team and six other Allegany County foes have lost by three goals or more.
Outcome aside, it was a night of quality soccer in the county, a battle between the top scorers on the New York side of the Big 30 border in Ward, the reigning Big 30 Player of the Year, and Weaver. Only Port Allegany’s River Cramer (31 goals) has more than the two Allegany County standouts.
ALLEGANY CO. DIV. II
Friendship 2, Andover/Whitesville 0
FRIENDSHIP — Conner Otero and Conner Blouvet scored unassisted goals four minutes apart midway through the second half to lift Friendship to its first win of the year.
Taylor Moore made four saves to earn the shutout for the Eagles (1-11). Lucas Erdmann stopped seven shots for Andover/Whitesville (1-11).
Houghton 0, Scio 0, OT
SCIO — Landon Arnold came up with 14 saves, including the stop of penalty kick in the first half, to help Scio manage a tie.
Chris Habecker turned away 10 shots for Houghton.
The Tigers, who’d beaten Houghton 3-0 earlier in the year, went to 5-5-2 while playing in their fifth OT game of the season. The Panthers went to 3-6-2.
“Our defense played really well,” Scio coach Dillon McFall said. “We have a young, first-year varsity goalie, and the last couple of games, he’s been a little shaky, but tonight he really stepped up. He’s a big reason we got the tie. Without his (PK) save, we’re probably looking at a loss.”
ECIC DIVISION III
Maryvale 1, Pioneer 0
YORKSHIRE — Noah Schreiber tallied off a Jason Martin pass in the 23rd minute and the goal held up for Maryvale.
The Flyers improved to 10-2 while Pioneer fell to 6-9.
NON-LEAGUE
Cuba-Rushford 3, Hinsdale 1
CUBA — Logan Lewis posted a goal and an assist and Cuba-Rushford built up a 3-0 halftime lead before knocking off Hinsdale.
Lewis fed Jacob Smith for a goal, then tallied himself before Kane Adams scored off an Austin Pinney pass for the Rebels (5-6-1). Jarrett Campbell made seven saves.
Jacob Elliott scored the lone goal while Ethan Cashimere had six saves for Hinsdale (8-3-1).
“It was just kind of an extension of the second half vs. Houghton (on Tuesday, a 2-1 win),” C-R coach Nick Perillo said. “Everyone came from the first whistle to the last whistle and worked really hard.
“Hinsdale’s really good, but we defended them well enough to keep them off the board until the second half.”
Alfred-Almond 3, Wellsville 1
WELLSVILLE — Dylan Coots and Kouki Yatani both scored in the first half and Aritz Balboa added a second-half insurance marker to lift Alfred-Almond.
Coots also handed out two assists while Tighe Gregg added the other helper.
Ty Kenney made eight saves for A-A (7-5). Wellsville lost its fourth-straight while falling to 4-7-1.