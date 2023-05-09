BOLIVAR — The Bolivar-Richburg girls track and field team jumped back above .500 on Tuesday night.
And its performances in the field events were a big reason why.
The Wolverines took first in all five of the contested field contests while securing 75 points to top both Friendship/Scio (28 points) and Cuba-Rushford (23) in an Allegany County tri-meet.
Kyla Gayton led the way by winning both the high jump and discus. B-R (7-5) had another double-winner in Raegan Giardini, who won both the 800 and 1,500. Kori Thomas (400 hurdles), Nadia Baldwin (long jump) and Carmen Crowley (triple jump) all won a solo event and formed the first-place 1,600 relay team along with Giardini.
“And we did really well in the throws, which we haven’t been doing too much of that,” B-R coach Dave Kottwitz said of his team’s effort in the field. “That seemed to really help.”
Sofia Riquelme captured the 400 for Cuba-Rushford, which also won the 400 relay, and Lexi Crossley (100) was among three individual winners for Friendship/Scio.
Salamanca 87, Cattaraugus-Little Valley 45
Salamanca 100, West Valley 30
CATTARAUGUS — Salamanca’s Michaelynn Lecceradone and Cattaraugus-Little Valley’s Emma Gassman were both triple-winners in a double dual meet.
Lecceradone won the 100 hurdles and triple jump, both in personal-record marks, and also took the long jump to key a pair of wins for Salamanca (5-2, 3-2).
Lecceardone’s numbers in the 100 hurdles and triple jump both met the provisional sectional qualifying standard.
“She competes with such focus and sets her goals each meet while whittling away at it and achieving great things,” SHS coach Laurie Lafferty-John said. “She is definitely our top leader. The girls look to her for energy and watch how she conducts herself in the face of adversity.”
Ryanna Brady (400 hurdles, PR, provisional sectional time), Isabella Milks and Alina Cook (discus) also won an event each and the Warriors took all three relays.
CLV’s Gassman won the 100, 200 and 400 and teammate Bernie Butcher won the shot put.
West Valley got two wins from Olivia Harmony in the 1,500 and 3,000 and Maggie Parish won the 800.
Southwestern 104, Olean 36
JAMESTOWN — Reece Beaver was a triple-winner in field events, taking the long jump, triple jump and high jump, to power Southwestern.
Ma’Kenzie Zavala won both hurdles events and Emma Lewis claimed the 800 and 1,500 for the Trojans.
For Olean, Ava Borer (400) and Jem Fayson (pole vault) both won an individual event and the team of Jez Fayson, Lily Schena, Borer and Hannah Cheney captured the 1,600 relay.
Allegany-Limestone 88, Portville 52
ALLEGANY — Angelina Napoleon went 4-for-4 in individual events to lead Allegany-Limestone.
In a matchup of top-flight teams who come together for the indoor track season, Napoleon won the 200, 400, 3,000 and high jump. Ashlyn Collins (800) and Elexa Duggan (1,500) both won an individual event and ran on the first-place 3,200 relay team for the Gators (3-2). Five others added individual wins in a joint effort for A-L.
Jenna Wyant won the 100 and she and sister Julia Wyant paced the winning 400 and 3,200 relay teams for Portville. Aryanna Hatch took the 400 hurdles and was on the 1,600 relay team for the Panthers.
Franklinville/Ellicottville 128, Gowanda 11
FRANKLINVILLE — Franklinville/Ellicottville rolled to 3-0 with a win on Senior Night for five of the Titans.
Tyyetta Herman was a triple-winner with the 100, 200 and long jump while Dalayla Alexander (400, 3,000), Bianca Bush (800, high jump) and Anna Slavinski (400 hurdles, pole vault) all won two events each.
Alysa Williams (1,500), Audrey Hurlburt (100 hurdles), Lucy Marchese (triple jump), Megan Jackson (shot put) and Elizabeth Price (discus) added a victory apiece. F/E won all three relays, including an all-senior 1,600 relay of Jackson, Williams, Slavinski and Sarah Weber.
“I told the girls, make sure that we have fun and we just take this moment in,” F/E coach Tyyetta Herman said. “We had nice weather. So we just tried to make it fun for the seniors. We try to do it every meet but being the last dual meet home meet.
“They got to pick events that they don’t normally do and we did a shot put relay. We’re a versatile team so we knew we could do that.”