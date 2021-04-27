COUDERSPORT, Pa. — Like many high school student-athletes across the country, Sarah Chambers didn’t know when her last basketball game could be this season.
A year ago, the COVID-19 pandemic brought Coudersport’s run to the PIAA Elite 8 to an early end and season shutdowns, delays or even cancellations loomed over teams this year if there were any outbreaks within teams and schools.
But rather than think about what could go wrong, Chambers used the situation as motivation to play every game as if it were her last.
That motivation, along with hard work, determination and presence on the floor paved the way for another successful season for Coudersport, which made another run to the Elite 8, and Chambers, who is this year’s Big 30 Girls Basketball Player of the Year.
“There wasn’t going to be a game that didn’t matter because you never knew when it was the end, so every game was important,” Chambers said. “Every game, you had to approach it with the exact same mindset. (You) couldn’t take any game lightly really because you just had to appreciate the moment.”
The senior earned a spot on the Big 30 Girls Basketball First Team. Chambers, who averaged 16.7 points, 10 rebounds, 3.5 steals and 4.5 blocks as a senior, was also named Second Team All-State and won the North Central League MVP.
Earning the Big 30 Player of the Year award is an honor that ranks high on Chambers’ long list of recognition, not only because she joins a talented group of players who have won the award in the past, such as 4-time winner Dani Haskell, but also because the award runs in the family.
Chambers’ brother, Owen, who set District 9’s all-time scoring record with 2,269 points, won the Big 30 Boys Basketball Player of the Year Award in 2019.
Owen, who’s currently playing basketball at Mercyhurst, is someone Chambers looks up to and seeks advice from. Earning the Big 30 Player of the Year award is something Owen and Sarah discussed when going over her goals in the beginning of the season.
Chambers credits a lot of her success throughout her high school basketball career to the people she has surrounded herself with, such as Coudy’s coaches, teachers and her family, including Owen, her parents, Mark and Jennifer, and younger sister Emma, who also plays basketball at Coudersport.
“Even if sometimes it was frustrating to me, (Owen) always knew how to get the best out of me, and my parents had been the same way,” Chambers said. “After a tough game, I know I can always go home and talk to them, and they’ve always been giving me feedback. They support me and make me better as just people.”
Over the course of her high school career, Chambers, who also stars in soccer and track and field for the Lady Falcons, has helped the basketball program achieve a winning reputation — being a part of three district titles, multiple North Tier League titles and two trips to the Elite Eight.
Helping the program achieve this success is one of the things Chambers is most proud of when looking back on her high school career.
“I know there’s not very many schools around this area that have even made it to the state playoffs, and I’ve made it to the state playoffs every year with the team that I’ve been on,” Chambers said. “I think the returning girls we had did a great job of teaching the younger girls that it’s a winning program, and we’re here to win and we’re going to go play hard every game.
“And so I think just when the younger girls got into the program, they adjusted to have that mindset so quickly. So I think that’s what allowed us to have such success this season.”
The journey to reach those memorable victories, such as last year’s thrilling win over previously unbeaten North Clarion in the D-9 Class A title game and Coudy’s 54-46 win over Blacklick Valley in the Sweet 16 are among some of Chambers’ favorite memories of her time in the purple and white.
“It was so exciting because so many people thought we were going to lose (to North Clarion) going into it,” Chambers said. “By that point in the season (Sweet 16), everyone was playing to the best of their potential so winning that game, in kind of a blowout fashion a little bit (Coudersport led 30-14 at halftime), we just kind of felt so motivated going forward.”
Chambers’ next journey will take place in Saratoga Springs, New York, where she’ll be attending Skidmore College to play basketball and study mathematics.
Playing college basketball was a goal Chambers started working toward after her sophomore year, and she wanted to find a school that checked all the boxes when it came to both academics and athletics. After meeting head coach Jessica Turner and some of the program’s players, Chambers felt the school was the right fit for her.
“I wanted to find a place that I could find a balance between academics and athletics,” Chambers said. “And so I felt that going to Skidmore, I would find that best balance, so that was definitely most important.”
Coudersport will always have a special place in Chambers’ heart. As graduation nears, she feels grateful for her time in the community but is excited for a new journey ahead — leaving behind a legacy that’ll be tough for any player to match.
“I loved being in Coudersport and growing up here. I think it’s one of the best places you can possibly grow up,” Chambers said. “But I’m excited to go experience new experiences. Coudersport is such a small part of the world and (I want to) see more of the world and just learn new things, meet new people and just see everything there is to see.”