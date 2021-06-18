RANDOLPH — The Franklinville/Ellicottville girls team made it look relatively easy.
The F/E boys, meanwhile, were biting their collective nails until the end.
No matter their paths, however, both are sectional champions.
The Titans extended an impressive regular year into the postseason, claiming both the girls and boys titles among 11 teams at the Section 6 Class D Track and Field Championships on Friday.
The girls, behind four medals apiece from Tyyetta Herman, Hayly Fredrickson and Anna Slavinski, totaled 124 points, placing well ahead of Maple Grove (100) and Clymer-Sherman-Panama (87) in the top three. The boys needed just about every point they accumulated, edging C/S/P, 86-84.5, in a tight battle for the top spot.
In two of the meet’s standout efforts, Herman posted three individual top-three finishes, winning the 400 (1:00.72) while taking second in the 100 (:13.49) and third in the 200 (:27.44). She also anchored the second-place 1,600 relay team (4:26.19). Fredrickson had a quartet of top-threes, winning the pole vault (9-7) while placing second in the 100 hurdles (:16.64), 400 hurdles (1:12.55) and long jump (:14.9).
Slavinski took third in both the 400 hurdles (1:12.67) and pole vault (7-6) while aiding the third-place 400 relay team (:56.26) and second-place 1,600 squad. Mandy Hurlburt won the 100 hurdles (:17.57) and anchored the 400 team while Tarryn Herman (shot put, 2nd, 29-1 ¾) and Alyssa Williams (3,000, 3rd, 12:11.43) had an individual medal and led off a winning relay.
ON THE boys’ side, Noah Steinbroner had a banner day, winning both the 100 (:11.51) and 200 (:23.51) while running on the first-place 400 relay team (:47.19).
Connor Terwilliger won the triple jump (40-½) and was part of the 400 relay while Maddox Bush tied for second in the high jump (5-8) and aided the third-place 3,200 relay team (9:13.86). Wyatt Tinelli won the pole vault (10-7) while Tavi Riling claimed second in the 3,200 (11:30.70).
“It was kind of unexpected,” F/E boys coach Derek Schunke said of winning the Class D crown. “We came in second and lost pretty good to C/S/P (at the CCAA Division III meet). But we waited until it came over the announcements, they said that C/S/P was second and we knew we had won it. It was a really exciting time, a good moment for both the boys and girls.
“It was such a short season, everything was so compact, you just crossed your fingers that we were able to keep them healthy. It felt good to be rewarded for what we all had to deal with this year. And the kids really performed so well, too.”
Janay Ghani took second in the 200 (:27.33) as the West Valley girls finished eighth with eight points.
Chris Amodeo also stood out, winning the 400 (:52.67) while capturing second in both the 100 (:12.02) and 200 (:24.53) as the West Valley boys also took eighth (.27.5 points). The C-LV boys finished 11th with two points.
Olean girls 4th in Class BB; boys 9th
OLEAN — Lily Schena placed second in the long jump (14-5) and fourth in the 200 (:29.79) to lead the Olean girls to fourth among 10 teams at the Section 6 Class BB meet at the Olean Middle School.
Sara Thomas captured third in 800 (2:46.67) and fourth in the 3,000 (13:27.53) while Jezerae Fayson was second in triple jump (29-7 ¾) and Halei Zalwsky third in the discus (69-11) for the Huskies (53 points). East Aurora won the team event with 174 points while Albion (70) and Depew (69) rounded out the top three.
Kaleb Ramadhan claimed fourth in the 400 (:56.43) while Jason Copella had two fifths — in the long jump (18-1) and triple jump (35-6) as the Olean boys checked in ninth of 10 teams.