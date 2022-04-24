OLEAN — Allegany-Limestone junior Angelina Napoleon won four events, including setting a meet record, on her way to winning the Fay Cosens Memorial Award for Most Outstanding Track performance at the Olean Track and Field Invitational on Saturday.
Napoleon won the high jump, 400-meter intermediate hurdles, 3,000-meter run and the 1,500. In the 1,500, her time of 4:35.66 gave her a meet record in the Olean Boosters Reid’s Food Barn Invitational.
Meanwhile, Wellsville junior Alyssa Dorrough won both throwing events, the shot put and discus, to win the Fay Cosens Memorial Award for Most Outstanding Field performance.
As a team, A-L (75 points) finished second to Franklinville/Ellicottville (90) out of 16 scoring teams in the girls’ small school division.
The F/E girls had four second-place overall (combined large and small schools) finishes. Tyyetta Herman was second in the 200 and 400. Mandy Hurlburt took second in the 100 hurdles and Anna Slavinski was second in the 400 hurdles.
For Oswayo Valley, Cheyenne Mehl took second in the 800 while Jenna Freer (high jump), Laci Miller (long jump) and Brooke George (triple jump) each had a third-place finish. The Green Wave took sixth among small schools.
Olean’s Jem Fayson took second in the pole vault. Smethport’s Jenna Gregory was third in the 3,000.
Portville, which took fifth in the small school division, had the second-place 1,600 relay and third-place 400 relay teams.
Niagara Wheatfield topped the eight teams in the girls’ large school division, edging Orchard Park, 106-98.
ON THE boys’ side, Allegany-Limestone’s Jacob Brink and Tony Bates won an event each, leading the Gators to sixth out of 13 scoring teams in the small school division. Brink won the 3,200 and Bates took the triple jump. Also for A-L, Bish was third in the 400.
Bolivar-Richburg topped the Big 30 boys teams, taking fourth in the small school division. Jarrod Polk won the long jump and had three other top-three finishes: second in the 100 and triple jump and third in the 200.
B-R’s Lloyd Kinnicutt took second in both the shot put and discus while Hunter Stuck took third in the 110 high hurdles.
Cuba-Rushford’s Noah Seigel won the 400 hurdles.
Franklinville/Ellicottville’s Cayden Hatch took second in the 400 hurdles. Portville’s Bryan Randolph was third in the high jump.
Pioneer was third in the large school division, led by a second-place 400 relay and Ryan Karp, who took third in the 400 hurdles.
Southwestern’s Michael Butterfield won the Fay Cosens Award for Most Outstanding Track performance after winning the 100 and 200-meter dashes.
Keegan Mancabelli’s set a meet record in the boys’ pole vault, clearing 15-feet-1-inch, and won the Fay Cosens Award for Most Outstanding Field performance.
GIRLS TRACK
AT OLEAN
Large School: Niagara Wheatfield 106, Orchard Park 98, Lancaster 86, Grand Island 75, West Seneca West 51, Pioneer 49, Jamestown 32, Olean 30
Small School: Franklinville/Ellicottville 90, Allegany-Limestone 75, Southwestern 60, Falconer/Cassadaga Valley 59, Portville 51, Oswayo Valley 49, Randolph 47, Wellsville 28, Maple Grove 26, Smethport 25, Clymer/Sherman/Panama 25, Frewsburg 20, Health Sciences 16, Northern Potter 12, Fillmore 2, Bolivar-Richburg 1
100: Francis (Lan) :12.90, Sobczyk (N-W), Fisher (CSP)
200: Francis (Lan) :26.18, Ty. Herman (F/E), Finch (HS)
400: Fike (N-W) 1:00.9, Ty. Herman (F/E), McMahon (WSW)
800: Henrich (OP) 2:23.88, Mehl (OV), Brunenavs (MG)
1,500: Napoleon (A-L) 4:35.66, Barlette (OP), Gatto (N-W)
3,000: Napoleon (A-L) 10:26.98, Gatto (N-W), Gregory (Smeth)
100 hurdles: Schultz (GI) :16.25, Hurlburt (F/E), Qualey (OP)
400 hurdles: Napoleon (A-L) 1:04.61, Slavinski (F/E), Lai (MG)
400 relay: Lancaster :51.97, Niagara-Wheatfield, Portville
1,600 relay: Orchard Park 4:28.88, Portville, Allegany-Limestone
3,200 relay: Orchard Park 10:06.01, West Seneca West, Grand Island
High jump: Napoleon (A-L) 5-1, Francis (Lan) 4-7, Freer (OV)
Pole vault: Insley (R) 9-3, Fayson (O) 9-3, Rader (R)
Long jump: Schultz (GI) 15-6.25, Conlan (Frew), Miller (OV)
Triple jump: Snuszka (Lan) 33-10, Grijalva (SW), George (OV)
Shot put: Dorrough (W) 32-5, Waterman (R), Peterson (GI)
Discus: Dorrough (W) 94-6, Torrey (J), Peterson (GI)
BOYS TRACK
AT OLEAN
Large School: Lancaster 122, Orchard Park 95, Pioneer 87, Niagara Wheatfield 71, West Seneca West 61, Jamestown 42, Grand Island 32, Olean 15
Small School: Southwestern 99, Randolph 84, Falconer/Cassadaga Valley 74, Bolivar-Richburg 69, Frewsburg 42, Allegany-Limestone 37, Maple Grove 37, Franklinville/Ellicottville 27, Clymer/Sherman/Panama 20, Portville 17, Northern Potter 3, Wellsville 1
100: Butterfield (SW) :11.41, Polk (B-R), Mancabelli (OP)
200: Butterfield (SW) :22.96, Stormer (Frew), Polk (B-R)
400: Rowland (R) :52.99, Constantino (Frew), Bish (A-L)
800: Shutters (SW) 2:00.92, Reynolds (Fal), Saucier (GI)
1,600: Kelly (R) 4:24.48, Winnicki (Lan), Lewis (SW)
3,200: Brink (A-L) 9:38.65, Luce (SW), Reid (Lan)
110 hurdles: Eimiller (MG) :15.47, Vanaskie (Lan), Stuck (B-R)
400 hurdles: Seigel (C-R) :59.96, Hatch (F/E), Karp (Pio)
400 relay: Lancaster :45.92, Pioneer, Randolph
1,600 relay: Southwestern 3:39.86, Jamestown, Falconer
3,200 relay: Southwestern 8:37.88, Falconer, Maple Grove
High jump: Austin (Fal) 6-2, Eimiller (MG), Randolph (P)
Pole vault: K. Mancabelli (OP) 5-1, Crouse (R), A. Mancabelli (OP)
Long jump: Polk (B-R) 20-3, Austin (Fal), Butterfield (SW)
Triple jump: Bates (A-L) 40-4, Polk (B-R) 39-10, Smith (Fal)
Shot put: Cervellera (OP) 46-1, Kinnicutt (B-R), Bedient (WSW)
Discus: Cervellera (OP) 137-4, Kinnicutt (B-R), K. Mancabelli (OP)