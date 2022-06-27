Full disclosure, I’m totally prejudiced about the subject of this column.
My all-time, undisputed favorite female athlete is Chris Evert.
To be sure, tennis stars such as Serena Williams, Martina Navratilova and Steffi Graf surpassed her in sheer athleticism, but Chris’ class and dignity paired oddly with a fierce competitive spirit and an emotionless, unflappable court-presence that earned her the nickname “Ice Maiden.”
I just loved the way she played and the attitude she presented.
A base-liner whose style preceded the current full-court women’s game, she was the No. 1 female player in the world seven times starting in the mid-70s and finished with 18 Grand Slam singles titles plus three more in doubles.
She lived most of her life under the spotlight’s glare through marriages to journeyman tennis player John Lloyd, professional skier Andy Mill and the abbreviated coupling with golf star Greg Norman.
And somewhere along the way this tennis icon who was as known as much for her beauty as her backhand celebrated her 67th birthday.
LAST WEEK, though, Chris was in the news for an unsettling reason.
She’s battling ovarian cancer, the same disease that took her younger, tennis-playing sister, Jeanne, at age 62.
Worse, Chris recently contracted Covid.
Still, her prognosis is supposedly good — she’s had two operations and six chemotherapy treatments — as just under 50 percent of ovarian cancer victims survive at least five years after being diagnosed.
Last week, ESPN set up a conference call with Evert and among the wide-ranging questions, she offered her own experience with what’s been a hot-button topic.
Chris was asked about the controversy over males undergoing a sex change and competing against women. It’s an issue highlighted by Penn’s Lia Thomas, who swam three seasons as a man for the Quakers and one for its women’s team, winning the NCAA’s 500-meter title, after becoming a transgender athlete.
AS EVERT explained, “I competed against Renee Richards (formerly Dr. Richard Raskin, who underwent sex reassignment surgery in the mid-70s and played on the women’s tour). She was 43 (in 1978) and was not in shape, as she admitted. I barely beat her in three sets and I was ranked No. 1 in the world.
“The wingspan, the size of the heart, the size of the lungs, the speed, the fast-twitch muscles, the testosterone. There’s just everything pointing to the fact that men are quicker, stronger, et cetera, than women, especially after puberty.
“For Renee Richards, who I really admire, to come out and say now ‘I think it would be wrong for me to compete (because) if I was 25, I’d wipe everybody (in women’s tennis) off the court.’ Those are quotes that she has said. This isn’t me saying them.
“It’s just about the physicalities of the body. It has nothing to do with anything else.
“I support transgender very, very much. But at some point you have to look at science and medicine, look at that statistic rather than wouldn’t it be nice to include transgender into women’s sports. Look at the science.”
It’s a point I’ve made with only limited success ever since the Lia Thomas issue. But it’s hard to argue Evert’s perspective, being at the top of her game, and scrambling to beat an under-conditioned middle-aged man nearly 45 years ago.
(Chuck Pollock, a Times Herald senior sports columnist, can be reached at cpollock@oleantimesherald.com)