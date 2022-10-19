Dunne

(EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the first of a two-part series on former TH sports intern Tyler Dunne who, after stints with the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and Buffalo News, covering the Packers and Bills, respectively, and Bleacher Report writing NFL stories, now has his own web presence called Go Long. His first book “The Blood and Guts: How Tight Ends Save Football” debuted yesterday.)

During my football career, from high school through one year of college, until I became the team’s play-by-play man, I was a guard-linebacker. But, secretly, I longed to play another position. To me, tight end seemed perfect. I loved the blocking part and the idea of catching the occasional pass seemed to make for the perfect contribution.

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social