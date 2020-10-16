ST. MARYS, Pa. — The Otto-Eldred football team held the edge offensively.
The Terrors outgained Elk County Catholic, 350-296, including a 232-157 margin on the ground, had a 24-15 advantage in first downs and ran 24 more plays than the Crusaders (66 to 42).
They also, however, lost the turnover battle, committing two to ECC’s none, including a Cole Sebastian fumble through the end zone in the third quarter that gave the Crusaders the ball at their own 20.
In the end, however, the key difference came on special teams.
Just after O-E had tied it at 28 early in the fourth quarter, Raivis Bobby returned the ensuing kickoff 71 yards for the go-ahead score and ECC held on for a 34-28 triumph in a back-and-forth District 9 IU Small School contest on Friday night.
Mason McAllister completed 5-of-11 passes for 139 yards and three touchdowns and Nick Crisp ran 16 times for 125 yards and a score for the Crusaders (3-2), who took second-half leads of 21-14 and 28-20 only to see the Terrors answer back on both occasions. Sebastian finished 13-of-21 for 118 yards and a TD and also led O-E in rushing, carrying 12 times for 86 yards and a touchdown.
Trailing 28-20 early in the fourth, Josh Rhinehart ran in from four yards out and Sebastian completed the 2-point pass to Brayden Wiley to it. But 11 seconds later, ECC had the lead again, and eventually, the game.
Rhinehart finished with 80 yards on 17 carries while T.J. Van Scoter added 68 rushing yards and a pair of touchdowns for O-E (1-3), which held leads of 8-0 and 14-7 in the first half before falling behind after halftime.
Port Allegany 40, Cameron County 8
EMPORIUM, Pa. — Noah Archer ran 19 times for 137 yards and a pair of scores and added 38 receiving yards to key Port Allegany to its first victory of the season.
Drew Evens completed 10-of-18 passes — five each to Trey Ayers (73 yards, 1 touchdown) and Archer — for 111 yards and a touchdown for the Gators (1-4), who built up an early 24-0 lead, finished strong with a 16-point fourth quarter and hit the two-point conversion on all five of their touchdowns.
Blaine Moses led the Port A defense, totaling 13.5 tackles, including 10 solos, while adding 23 yards and a late TD on the ground. Trey Ayers also stood out on both ends for the Gators, returning a fumble 35 yards for a second-quarter score.
Dylan Rieder ran nine times for 77 yards and caught a 3-yard TD pass from Dylan Baney as the lone score for Cameron County (0-4).