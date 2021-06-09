ALLEGANY — Mike Norton went 3-for-3 with a double and home run, scoring three runs as Dunkirk claimed a five-inning, 11-1 victory over Allegany-Limestone on Wednesday.
Eric Furlong went 2-for-2 and scored a run for the Gators in the CCAA I West baseball matchup.
Scott Korzenski, Tanner Schrantz and Mike Porpiglia combined for eight strikeouts and four walks for Dunkirk while holding A-L to four hits.
Weston Stevenson and Maddox DeLong combined for seven strikeouts and one walk for A-L (1-9, 0-9).
CCAA I EASTNorth Collins 14, Franklinville 4, 5 inningsNORTH COLLINS — Tony Puckhaber threw all five innings and had a home run in a multi-hit night to help lead North Collins.
Franklinville fell to 2-4.
AT ALLEGANY
R H E
Dunkirk 432 02X X — 11 12 0 All.-Lime. 000 01X X — 1 4 2 Scott Korzenski (6 SO, 1 BB), Tanner Schrantz (4) (1 SO, 1 BB), Mike Porpiglia (5) (1 SO, 2 BB) and Phil Messina Weston Stevenson (3 SO, 0 BB), Maddox DeLong (4) (4 SO, 1 BB) and Jayden Gustafson
HR: Mike Norton (D)