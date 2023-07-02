It had the makings of a “bullpen game,” and in some ways, it was.
But in his first major-league start, and third appearance overall as an Astro, Shawn Dubin gave the rest of the Houston pitching staff a chance against one of the top offenses in the American League.
Dubin pitched the first four innings of Sunday afternoon’s game against the Rangers and held Texas to one run on three hits. Though he exited with his team trailing 1-0 entering the fifth, the Astros later rallied to win 5-3 in the third of a four-game series at Texas’ Globe Life Field in Arlington.
It was the longest MLB outing to date for the Allegany native Dubin, a 27-year-old who got the call-up from Triple A on June 18.
"I just wanted to keep throwing strikes, keep getting ahead," Dubin said afterward, according to the Houston Chronicle’s Matt Kawahara. "I fell off a little bit there, had some moments. But we battled through it. It was one of those days, just had to put the trust in the defense and our offense. It was a great team win."
DUBIN STARTED in place of Framber Valdez, an AL All-Star sidelined by right ankle soreness.
Astros manager Dusty Baker was pleased to get four innings out of Dubin in a spot start.
“Dubin did an outstanding job,” Baker said, according to the Chronicle. “He could have given us one or two and that would have been a nightmare. We didn't know how we were going to piece it together and stop from using everybody prior to tomorrow.”
Houston used six pitchers in the win, with five relievers all throwing an inning each after Dubin, who received a no-decision. Hector Neris, who pitched the seventh, got the win.
Throwing his fastball in the mid-90s, the right-handed Dubin struck out three and walked two. He allowed two of his three hits in the first inning as Adolis Garcia’s one-out sacrifice fly drove in Corey Seager.
But despite baserunners reaching in each of the next three innings, Dubin worked out of any trouble each time. In the third, he walked a batter and hit another with a pitch, but got out of the jam with a double play to third. In the fourth, he walked Texas catcher Jonah Heim (a Buffalo native) with one out, but struck out his final two batters to end the inning.
Dubin’s 68-pitch effort eclipsed his debut as his most in three appearances and he threw 39 strikes. He also brought his ERA down to 7.00 from a 10.80 (and 15.00 after his first appearance against the Mets).
SPEAKING to reporters in the clubhouse Saturday night, Dubin had just found out he would get his first start on Sunday.
“They just told me after the game, but I’m just excited to get the opportunity to get to showcase what I’ve got, so I’m ready for it,” Dubin said with a smile in a video posted to Twitter by Pelota Cubana beat writer Javier Gonzalez.
The 2018 13th round draft pick who bounced around four different colleges — from Jamestown Community College to Erie Community College to the University at Buffalo and, after UB’s baseball program ended, Georgetown (Ky.) College — has now thrown nine major-league innings in two weeks.
Dubin had started five of his nine appearances in Triple A this season.
Dubin told reporters Saturday he thought he had a better handle on his nerves after his debut against the Mets. He faced the Cardinals on Wednesday in St. Louis, allowing one run on two hits with four strikeouts and no walks in two complete innings.
“After the debut, the nerves kind of settled down a little bit,” Dubin said. “I finally felt like myself again, so I’ve just got to keep rolling with it, keep the momentum going.”
He added, “That debut, the nerves were through the roof. But the St. Louis one gave me an opportunity to kind of get back to normal.”