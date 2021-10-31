EDEN — Trailing at halftime after a late first-half goal, the Ellicottville girls soccer team remained confident: eventually, the scoring chances would fall.
Eddy’s Eagles proved it in the second, rallying to force overtime, where they would win 3-1 in Saturday’s Section 6 Class D championship against North Collins.
As the top seed of three teams in the Section 6 Class D bracket, Ellicottville (12-5) had not played since its regular season finale on Oct. 12. But the Eagles stayed ready for their goal of recapturing sectional glory.
“We’re super excited, obviously,” Eddy said. “This has been a goal of ours. (We were) a little slow to start, we haven’t played in almost three weeks. We definitely stepped it up in overtime, came to win.”
A perennial sectional contender in Class D until moving to C for the previous three seasons, this win marks Ellicottville’s first sectional title since 2015 and first under third-year coach Eddy, who took over for hall of fame coach Mary Neilon, who retired in 2018 with 25 Section 6 championships.
Denying Ellicottville for a half, North Collins struck first with just 1:53 left in the first on a corner kick by Lina Young that found the back of the net over the outstretched arms of ECS goalkeeper Abby Chudy.
“That’s OK. You know what? They can score that one,” Eddy said of her team’s reaction to trailing at halftime. “We said at halftime, they can have that one as long as we finish ahead. We had lots of opportunities, we played very well the whole game, I have no complaints about how these girls played. They played together, they played as a team, they played clean.”
Ellicottville found its second-half answer in the 54th minute on a direct kick by Brooke Butler, who hit over the defense and past the goalkeeper from about 25 yards out for her 11th goal of the year.
Sisters Audrey and Mandy Hurlburt both scored in overtime. Audrey, a sophomore, scored with 3:22 left in the first OT and Mandy, a senior, finished off an assist from Cameron Kaleta with 5:44 left in the second. One of four senior co-captains, Mandy Hulburt leads ECS with 21 goals and eight assists on the season.
Chudy made three saves. For North Collins, Michaela Rice had 13 saves.
North Collins coach Vince Fininzio praised his team for its response to Ellicottville’s rising pressure in the second half.
“Their first goal, it’s a nice shot, sometimes you can’t do anything about that,” Fininzio said. “But I think we settled in a little bit better and we did start getting some opportunities and we had a great opportunity about five minutes left in the second half, just went wide, they goalie came out. But they came out a little bit more enthusiastic to start the second half but I thought we settled in, we put ourselves in a situation, it was a tie ballgame, it wasn’t like we were down 2-1 at the end of regulation.”
Even down 1-0, Ellicottville could tell it was on the right track during a halftime talk.
“They said the other team was starting to argue which is usually a sure sign that’s good news for us,” Eddy said. “We were working together the entire time. We weren’t upset, we were just like let’s tweak a couple things for the second half and we sent it to overtime.”
That confidence only grew as ECS approached overtime.
“They were pumped, like, ‘We want this, this is it, let’s do it,’” Eddy said. “So these girls, these captains, have done a great job. The whole team, they played together as a team. The girls on the bench were in it the whole time, I mean everyone, it was a whole team effort, not just the girls out on the field so it was awesome.”
The Eagles are set to play the Section 5 Class D champion in the Far West Regional on Friday, Nov. 5, at Caledonia-Mumford.
SECTION 6 TOURNAMENT CLASS D CHAMPIONSHIP Ellicottville 2, North Collins 1
EDEN — Goalkeeper Evan Bauer made 11 saves, at least half of them after sustaining a broken hand, to keep the Eagles ahead for their third Section 6 championship in the last eight seasons.
Bauer was injured early in the second half, taking a boot to his hand while trying to grab the ball after making a save.
“My goalie played amazing,” ECS coach Matt Finn said of Bauer. “He saved a PK and when he was coming around to get the ball, a North Collins player kicked him in the hand, broke his hand, he finished the game with probably 30 minutes left to go in the game. So he’s out for our season but he finished the game.
“They just took him to the orthopedist after the game and they said it’s broken, out for the rest of the season. He’s a tough kid, just did an amazing job.”
Aiden Privitera scored the game’s opening goal, with an assist by Caedon Wyatt, in the 18th minute and ECS (5-10-2) took a 1-0 lead to halftime. Sam Edwards tacked on another goal in the 63rd minute to build a 2-0 lead.
“It was nice to have a lead today for a while, it’s been a while since we’ve done that against (North Collins),” Finn said. “I thought they played well today, I thought they moved the ball pretty well. Our forwards got ahead of them.”
For North Collins (6-10), Derek Ebersole scored in the 70th minute with a Jesse Juusela assist.
Ellicottville is set to play in the Class D Far West Regional against the Section 5 champion on Saturday, Nov. 6, at Williamsville South.