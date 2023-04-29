After the mixed reactions when the Bills traded up to take Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid in Thursday night’s opening round of the National Football League Draft, Buffalo might well have hit a home run with Friday’s second-round pick.
Selecting at No. 59 overall, general manager Brandon Beane opted for Florida guard O’Cyrus Torrence, a transfer from Louisiana.
Now 6-foot-5, 330 pounds, he played much of last season at 347.
Torrence was the top-rated guard in the draft, though two went ahead of him.
This is a player who didn’t allow a sack in his three years as a starter, was graded by Pro Football Focus at 100% as a run blocker and 90% blocking for the pass and didn’t commit a penalty all of last season.
According to NFL.com’s analysis, Torrence is “a broad guard prospect whose physical limitations are balanced by his feel for the job and ability to use his size in his favor.
He’s forced to engulf and push rather than leverage and drive as a run blocker but he’s solid at neutralizing the man across from him.
“He uses his hands well to maintain his feel for the rush. (On the downside) quick interior rushers with well-developed counters could be too much for his limited foot quickness to handle without help. He’s somewhat indecisive when faced with pressure looks.”
CBS’ draft summation assessed Torrence as “an enormous human being who actually plays with more foot quickness than his size would indicate. A masher in one-on-one scenarios. He must utilize his length better at the next level but already has very good anchoring skill. More help for Josh Allen is smart for Buffalo.”
IN THE third round, the Bills addressed their need at middle linebacker, taking Tulane’s Dorian Williams with the 91st pick. At 6-foot-1, 228 pounds he’s a bit undersized for the middle, but he’s produced impressive numbers.
NFL.com said, “Williams was a team captain with a tapered build and eye-catching production. He looks and moves more like a ‘big block’ safety with his bursts to the football and open-field fluidity.
“Lacking the size and strength to match up with NFL take-on duties near the line, he needs to become more adept at slipping blocks and staying ahead of the blocking scheme. His coverage potential and special teams background will give him a boost.”
He was the draft’s sixth-rated linebacker.
READER REACTION to the Bills trading up to take Kincaid in Thursday night’s opening round evoked strong emotions from both sides.
One emailed “I’m a transplanted Orchard Park guy in Boise. Watch some film on him. This guy is going to be Allen’s best bud … unreal hands and he gets open.”
Another wrote, “Maybe they were thinking they got a big guy who gets open, catches the ball, and gets yards after catch. I bet Josh will enjoy seeing a big open target that he knows will catch the ball. This guy had 35 TDs and only four drops at Utah. We had some guys who dropped four in a single game.”
Still another said, “The Bills desperately need more help for Josh and they got the guy with the best hands in the whole draft. “
However, one critic merely mused, “Brandon Beane just signed his own pink slip.”
My Friday column was critical of the trade and the position played by the draftee, not the player himself. Kincaid is likely the top tight end in this year’s draft, but that’s not a position of extreme need for Buffalo with Dawson Knox already in place.
Beane merely complicated it by trading up two spots, at the costly fee of this year’s fourth-round draft choice, in a year when the Bills had only six choices, their fewest since 2017.
Now two are gone to acquire a player who looms as a backup, at least early on, leaving four picks for the final six rounds and only two of those, Friday’s second and third rounders, having a reasonable hope of acquiring starters. And unless Buffalo adds an extra pick today, to go with their fifth- and sixth-rounders, this year’s five draft selections will be the fewest in the franchise’s 64-year history.
BEANE’S PRESS conference after the Kincaid selection was interesting … he seemingly anticipated a negative reaction.
He hinted that the Utes star was the lone remaining player on Buffalo’s board with a first-round grade and explained how Kincaid would be used, in tandem with Knox, as a hybrid tight end/slot receiver. Of course, that might indicate he’ll be used on maybe 30% of the snaps.
What was really interesting, though, is that the Bills were apparently fairly certain Dallas, picking 26th, was in the market for Dalton, so Buffalo had to trade up in front of the Cowboys to get him at 25.
But why?
They’re not even in the conference and it was merely a position of need for Jerry Jones’ team. Buffalo’s move almost came off as luxury arrogance, “You want this guy? Well, we’re taking him because of where we rate him even though we have other needs.”
It makes no sense, no matter how Beane tries to spin it. The only thing he didn’t say was, “We couldn’t believe he was still there.”
Kincaid could emerge as the second coming of Travis Kelce. But where the Bills are right now, in desperate need of salary cap-friendly rookie contracts for immediate contributors, Beane might well second-guess himself on 2023’s first round-decision.
(Chuck Pollock, a Times Herald senior sports columnist, can be reached at cpollock@oleantimesherald.com)