OLEAN — The Olean boys basketball team found an offensive breakout Friday night to earn the Huskies’ first league victory of the season.

Olean beat Dunkirk 83-52 to improve to 1-3 in CCAA West I play, paced by senior Jack DeRose’s 29 points on 12 field goals (including three 3-pointers).

