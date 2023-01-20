OLEAN — The Olean boys basketball team found an offensive breakout Friday night to earn the Huskies’ first league victory of the season.
Olean beat Dunkirk 83-52 to improve to 1-3 in CCAA West I play, paced by senior Jack DeRose’s 29 points on 12 field goals (including three 3-pointers).
Also for the Huskies (7-7 overall), Thomas Bates netted 19 points.
For Dunkirk (1-9, 0-4), Luis Rodriguez scored 17 points and Gregory Orcutt had 10 points.
“I think the biggest thing for us tonight was that our defense created a number of turnovers which we were able to convert into points at the other end,” OHS coach Tim Kolasinski noted. “It was a total team effort with everyone picking up their intensity defensively and that really set the tone for the game.”
CCAA EAST IFrewsburg 50, Portville 42PORTVILLE — With the loss, Portville fell to 2-9 overall (1-5 in league play).
Frewsburg improved to 8-3 (5-2 league).
CCAA EAST IIFranklinville 60, Pine Valley 49SOUTH DAYTON — Noah Shenk’s 26 points and five assists paced Franklinville to its third consecutive league victory.
Bretton Blecha added 13 points, Beau Bielecki made six assists and Collin Mooney marked team-highs with five steals and five rebounds for the Panthers (6-6, 3-1).
For Pine Valley (2-8), Jon Sheldon scored 30 points and Kade Oakes added 12 points.
“It was huge to have Bretton Blecha back for us, he missed the Forestville game with an ankle (injury),” Franklinville coach Scott Shenk said. “The second and third quarters were real big for us. They were kind of closing in a bit in the third and Collin Mooney, who doesn’t take a lot of 3s for us, hit a 3 at the end of the quarter to give us a real big boost going into the fourth.”
Ellicottville 48, Cattaraugus-Little Valley 25CATTARAUGUS — Ellicottville’s Gavin Dietrich scored 15 points, 12 of them in the first half to pace the Eagles to stay unbeaten in league play.
Braylon Wyatt added nine points for ECS (6-6, 4-0).
Payton Bradley’s six points led Cattaraugus-Little Valley (0-13, 0-5).
CCAA WEST IFredonia 74, Allegany-Limestone 71, OTALLEGANY — A big fourth quarter was not enough to secure the win for Allegany-Limestone, as the Gators erased a nine-point deficit but fell in overtime.
A-L outscored Fredonia 27-18 in the final quarter but Fredonia took the extra period 7-4.
Gabe Ramadhan led A-L (9-2, 2-2) with 17 points, seven rebounds and four assists in the loss while Gavin Truman had a double-double on 14 points and 11 rebounds. Carson Kwiatkowski scored 15 points on five 3-pointers.
Anthony DeCapua had five assists and Michael Frederick had six rebounds and four assists.
Jay Hawk led Fredonia (8-4, 3-1) with 11 points, Mike Hahn had 21 points while Davion White had 21 points and Ethan Fry had 11.
Salamanca 57, Southwestern 52SALAMANCA — Lucus Brown and Andy Herrick scored 17 points each to help keep Salamanca undefeated in league play at 4-0 (10-2 overall).
Brown had a double-double with 10 rebounds and Herrick grabbed five boards and made four assists. Jaxson Ross added 10 points for the Warriors.
For Southwestern (6-6, 2-2), Matthew Pannes scored a game-high 19 points. Griffin Bogdanowicz added 15 points and Chris Miller had 10 points.
Scoring just three first-quarter points, Salamanca found its offense in the second quarter with 18, tied 21-21 at the break. The Warriors pulled away for a 42-26 lead after the third before holding on to win.
“We really struggled in the first half,” SHS coach Adam Bennett said. “Give them credit for that. They played great defense early on and we had too many turnovers and didn’t play very fundamentally sound offense.
“But credit our guys, we came out and had a great third quarter and outscored them 21-5 in the third. We didn’t finish as well as we’d like, they made a comeback at the end but we found a way to win. That’s a good team, they’re well coached, they start five seniors. They came here to battle so I’m glad we found a way to win. We’ve got to learn from some of the mistakes we made and continue to get better.”
THURSDAYIACCentral Christian 96, Archbishop Walsh 74OLEAN — Luca Quinn scored 44 points on five 3-pointers for Archbishop Walsh in a loss, while Central Christian Academy’s Ryan Hill led all scorers with 51 points.
Also for Walsh, Kellan Brady had 24 points.
Hill made 12 3-pointers for CCA. Simon Obenstam added 15 points and Dom Fagan had 11 points.
AT SOUTH DAYTON Franklinville (60)
Bielecki 3 0-0 6, Blecha 6 1-3 13, E. Shenk 0 1-2 1, Cornell 2 0-0 5, N. Shenk 9 2-4 26, Callahan 2 0-0 4, Mooney 2 0-0 5. Totals: 24 4-9 60.
Pine Valley (49)
Logan 1 0-0 2, Ja. Sheldon 1 0-0 3, Frontuto 1 0-0 2, Oakes 5 0-0 12, Jon Sheldon 12 3-6 30. Totals: 20 3-6 49. Franklinville 7 25 46 60 Pine Valley 10 22 33 49
Three-point goals: F’ville 8 (N. Shenk 6, Cornell, Mooney); PV 6 (Jo. Sheldon 3, Oakes 2, Ja. Sheldon). Total fouls: F’ville 11, PV 8. Fouled out:
None.
JV:
Franklinville won.
AT CATTARAUGUS Ellicottville (37)
Chudy 4 0-2 8, Velazquez-Garcia 1 0-0 3, Smith 0 0-1 0, John 1 0-0 2, Nuzzo 2 1-1 5, B. Wyatt 4 0-2 9, Benatovich 0 3-4 3, Dietrich 6 2-2 15, C. Wyatt 1 0-0 3. Totals: 19 5-12 48.
Cattaraugus-Little Valley (25)
Seamon 1 1-2 4, Benzel 1 0-0 2, Baxter 1 0-0 3, B. Young 1 0-0 3, Bradley 2 0-0 6, Bronsema 0 0-2 0, Fantaske 0 5-6 5. Totals: 7 6-10 25. Ellicottville 15 25 37 48 CLV 1 12 16 25
Three-point goals: E’ville 3 (Velazquez-Garcia, B. Wyatt, Dietrich); CLV 3 (Seamon, Baxter, B. Young). Total fouls: E’ville 12, CLV 13. Fouled out:
None.
AT ALLEGANY Fredonia (74)
Hahn 7 2-3 21, Whitfield 1 0-0 2, Fry 4 2-5 11, Putney 2 0-0 6, White 4 3-3 12, Hawk 9 4-7 22. Totals: 27 11-18 74.
Allegany-Limestone (71)
Ramadhan 6 3-5 17, Conroy 3 0-0 8, DeCapua 2 4-4 9, Kwiatkowski 5 0-0 15, Frederick 3 1-2 8, Truman 7 0-0 14. Totals: 26 8-11 71. Fredonia 8 26 49 67 74 Allegany-Lime. 19 29 40 67 71
Three-point goals: Fred. 9 (Hahn 5, Putney 2, Fry, White); A-L 11 (Kwiatkowski 5, Ramadhan 2, Conroy 2, DeCapua). Total fouls: Fred. 11, A-L 23. Fouled out:
DeCapua (AL), Frederick (AL).
AT OLEAN Dunkirk (52)
Lewis 3 1-2 7, Rodriguez 8 0-0 17, Nunez 2 0-0 6, Cruz 3 0-0 7, Vega 1 3-4 5, Orcutt 4 0-0 10. Totals: 21 4-6 52.
Olean (83)
Evans 1 0-0 2, Tingley 2 0-0 4, Hoffman 3 0-0 6, Motley 1 0-0 2, DeRose 12 2-3 29, Johnston 1 0-0 2, Anastasia 4 0-0 9, Bates 8 1-1 19, Smith 2 3-4 7, Stitt 1 0-0 3. Totals: 35 6-8 83. Dunkirk 9 20 34 52 Olean 22 40 68 83
Three-point goals: Dunkirk 6 (Nunez 2, Orcutt 2, Rodriguez, Cruz); Olean 7 (DeRose 3, Bates 2, Anastasia, Stitt). Total fouls: Dunkirk 7, Olean 7. Fouled out:
None.
JV:
Olean won.
AT SALAMANCA Southwestern (52)
Young 1 0-0 3, Pannes 7 1-2 19, Bogdanowicz 5 1-2 15, Hayes 2 0-0 5, Miller 5 0-2 10. Totals: 20 2-6 52.
Salamanca (57)
Ross 4 0-0 10, Isaac 2 0-2 4, A. Brown 1 6-8 8, Galante 0 1-3 1, L. Brown 6 3-4 17, A. Herrick 5 5-5 17. Totals: 18 15-22 57. Southwestern 7 21 26 52 Salamanca 3 21 42 57
Three-point goals: SW 10 (Pannes 4, Bogdanowicz 4, Young, Hayes); Sala 6 (Ross 2, L. Brown 2, A. Herrick 2). Total fouls: SW 17, Sala 11. Fouled out:
None.
JV:
Salamanca, 51-34.
AT OLEAN Central Christian (96)
Poole 3 4-6 10, Wittington 1 1-2 3, Hill 19 1-2 51, Ov’atti 2 0-0 4, Obenstam 7 0-0 15, Fagan 4 3-4 11, Castahava 1 0-0 2. Totals: 36 9-14 96.
Archbishop Walsh (74)
Brady 11 0-2 24, Quinn 17 5-7 44, Przybyla 2 1-2 6. Totals 30 6-11 74. Central Christian 29 50 73 96 Archbishop Walsh 20 36 57 74
Three-point goals: CCA 13 (Hill 12, Obenstam); Walsh 8 (Brady 2, Quinn 5, Pryzbyla). Total fouls: CCA 10, Walsh 12. Fouled out: None.