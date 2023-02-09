DUNKIRK — Last year, Jack DeRose put his name in the Olean boys basketball record books with a hot shooting performance from 3-point distance.
DeRose’s 10 made 3-pointers in a win over Wellsville last season tied a Huskies single-game record. DeRose topped his career best and made the record all his own Thursday night.
The Olean senior made a new school record 12 triples in a 41-point performance as the Huskies ran away with their road tilt against Dunkirk, 82-40, in CCAA West I play.
“Jack’s teammates did a great job getting him the ball, he got great looks and he knocked them down,” OHS coach Tim Kolasinski noted.
Also for Olean, Cade Anastasia scored 16 points. The Huskies (8-11, 2-7) jumped out to a 20-0 lead and rolled to the win, snapping a four-game skid in league play.
Greg Orcutt led Dunkirk (1-14, 0-9) with 16 points.
CCAA EAST I
Portville 44, Cassadaga Valley 34
SINCLAIRVILLE — Portville’s Aidan DeFazio scored 21 points, making five 3-pointers, as the Panthers won their second consecutive league game.
Ben Isaman added 12 points for the Panthers (5-12, 3-8).
For Cassadaga Valley (6-14, 2-10), Hunter Johnson scored 15 points.
“Our guys worked hard to earn another league win tonight,” PCS coach Nathan Kloc said. “We struggled to score in the first half but our defense was able to keep us in it until our offense could adjust and find a little more rhythm.
“Wednesday against Gowanda we had a lot of guys contribute offensively but tonight when the offense wasn’t there, we got good defensive sparks from Ethan Obergfell and Marcus Wilson.”
CCAA EAST II
Franklinville 50, Pine Valley 48
FRANKLINVILLE — Beau Bielecki led Franklinville (9-10, 5-4) with 20 points and five steals as the Panthers held on to a league victory.
Bretton Blecha added 16 points, 14 rebounds and four steals and Eli Shenk marked 10 points and eight rebounds for Franklinville.
“The boys really held their composure at the end,” Franklinville coach Scott Shenk said. “Pine Valley put a lot of pressure on us.”
Pine Valley narrowed a 50-44 lead to two points after a turnover and some free throws, but only one second remained on the clock.
“We were able to get the ball in and hold it for that second to finish it,” Shenk noted. “Another nail-biter for us.”
For Pine Valley (4-13, 3-6), Kade Oakes scored 18 points, Jon Sheldon had 15 points and Miles Volk added 13.
Ellicottville 64, Cattaraugus-Little Valley 26
ELLICOTTVILLE — Ellicottville (11-7, 9-0) clinched the outright division championship, remaining undefeated in CCAA East II play as Owen Chudy scored a game-high 16 points.
Also for the Eagles, who registered assists on 21 of their 30 made field goals, Giancarlo Nuzzo added 10 points.
Braylon Wyatt marked seven assists and four steals while Gavin Dietrich had four rebounds and four assists for the Eagles.
For Cattaraugus-Little Valley (1-17, 1-8), Brayden Young scored 15 points.
CCAA WEST I
Salamanca 65, Southwestern 33
LAKEWOOD — Lucus Brown paced Salamanca (16-2, 9-0) with 26 points, four rebounds and three steals.
Andy Herrick added a double-double of 16 points and 10 rebounds for the Warriors.
Salamanca held Southwestern without a double-digit scorer, including Matthew Pannes, a 24.3-point-per-game scorer who had nine against the Warriors.
“That’s a big win for us,” SHS coach Adam Bennett said. “They’re a solid team, especially on their home court. They’ve got a lot of players that can really score the ball. Andy Herrick did an outstanding job on Matt Pannes to hold him to nine points. Really I was proud of how the team defended for all 32 minutes. We played great team defense, we rebounded the basketball and if you do those things you’re going to have a good chance.”
The Trojans fell to 9-9 (4-5 league).
IAC
New Life Christian 66, Falk School 63
BUFFALO — Jefferson Issah led the way with 32 points and 15 rebounds for New Life Christian (13-4), which had to hold on after its leading scorer exited the game with his fifth foul.
Nii Noi Hanson-Nortey added 17 points and 13 rebounds.
“Jefferson fouled out with seven minutes to go and we were up 11,” NLC coach James Hutter said. “It was just chaos afterward.
“Falk took the lead several times. In the last two minutes, Nii Noi hit a 3 and also hit three free throws from being fouled on a 3. Those were two big plays to put us back in the lead.”
Emmanuel L. Botchway, who finished with nine points, made two free throws with eight seconds remaining to give New Life a three-point lead.
For Falk, Joe McGhee scored 27 points and Noah Robinson added 20 points.
AT SINCLAIRVILLE
Portville (44)
Faulkner 1 0-1 2, DeFazio 6 4-7 21, Obergfell 4 0-0 9, Isaman 4 4-5 12. Totals: 15 8-13 44.
Cassadaga Valley (34)
Edson 1 0-0 2, Johnson 5 3-5 15, Pierce 1 1-2 4, Main 2 2-2 6, Hawkins 2 0-0 4, Meyers 1 1-4 3. Totals: 12 7-13 34. Portville 10 16 31 44 Cassadaga 8 14 24 34
Three-point goals: Portville 6 (DeFazio 5, Obergfell); CV 3 (Johnson 2, Pierce). Total fouls: Portville 12, CV 13. Fouled out:
None.
AT FRANKLINVILLE
Pine Valley (48)
Logan 1 0-0 2, Frontuto 1 0-0 2, Oakes 6 4-5 18, Sheldon 4 4-6 15, Volk 6 1-5 13. Totals: 18 9-16 48.
Franklinville (50)
Bielecki 8 1-2 20, Blecha 7 2-2 16, E. Shenk 4 0-0 10, Callahan 2 0-0 4, Mooney 0 0-1 0. Totals: 21 3-5 50. Pine Valley 10 22 34 48 Franklinville 6 17 38 40
Three-point goals: PV 5 (Sheldon 3, Oakes 2); Frank. 5 (). Total fouls: PV 10, Frank. 17. Fouled out: None.
JV: Franklinville won.
AT ELLICOTTVILLE
Cattaraugus-Little Valley (26)
Brewer 1 0-0 2, C. Young 1 0-0 3, Baxter 1 0-0 2, B. Young 6 0-0 15, Bradley 1 0-0 3, Bronsema 0 1-4 1. Totals: 10 1-4 26.
Ellicottville (64)
Chudy 8 0-0 16, Smith 1 0-0 3, John 0 1-2 1, Nuzzo 5 0-1 10, B. Wyatt 1 0-0 3, Benatovich 3 1-2 7, Dietrich 4 0-0 8, C. Wyatt 3 0-0 7, Swalcy 2 0-0 4, Calarco 1 0-0 2, Jimerson 1 0-0 3. Totals: 30 2-5 64. Catt.-Little Valley 0 13 19 26 Ellicottville 19 33 54 64
Three-point goals: CLV 5 (B. Young 3, C. Young, Bradley); E’ville 4 (Smith, B. Wyatt, C. Wyatt, Jimerson). Total fouls: CLV 7, E’ville 4. Fouled out: None.
JV: Ellicottville won.
AT DUNKIRK
Olean (82)
Evans 1 0-0 2, Tingley 0 0-2 0, Hoffman 1 0-0 2, Motley 4 1-2 9, DeRose 13 3-3 41, Anastasia 6 1-1 16, Vogtli 2 0-0 4, Smith 1 2-4 4, Stitt 1 2-2 4. Totals: 29 9-14 82.
Dunkirk (40)
Rodrigues 2 2-2 7, DiPalma 3 0-0 6, Santiago 0 1-2 1, Orcutt 7 0-2 16, Santiago 2 0-0 4, McCall 2 0-0 4, Nunez 1 0-0 2. Totals: 17 3-6 40. Olean 27 50 76 82 Dunkirk 12 20 26 40
Three-point goals: Olean 15 (DeRose 12, Anastasia 3); Dunkirk 3 (Orcutt 2, Rodrigues). Total fouls: Olean 6, Dunkirk 11. Fouled out: None.
JV: Olean won.
AT LAKEWOOD
Salamanca (65)
Ross 4 3-3 12, Hoag 1 0-0 2, Isaac 0 3-4 3, A. Brown 1 0-0 2, Galante 2 0-0 4, L. Brown 8 5-5 26, A. Herrick 6 2-4 16. Totals: 22 13-16 65.
Southwestern (33)
Arrington 1 0-0 2, Young 0 0-1 0, Pannes 2 5-6 9, Bogdanowicz 2 0-0 4, Hayes 2 0-0 6, Lemk 2 1-3 5, Miller 0 1-2 1, Work 2 0-0 6. Totals: 11 7-12 33. Salamanca 20 32 50 65 Southwestern 9 20 28 33
Three-point goals: Sala. 8 (L. Brown 5, A. Herrick 2, Ross); SW 4 (Hayes 2, Work 2). Total fouls: Sala. 15, SW 17. Fouled out: None.
JV: Salamanca, 38-28.
AT BUFFALO
New Life Christian (66)
Jefferson Issah 12 6-10 32, Nii Noi Hanson-Nortey 4 7-7 17, Nii Narku Hanson-Nortey 1 2-4 4, Allen 1 0-0 2, K. Botchway 1 0-0 2, E.L. Botchway 3 2-4 9. Totals: 22 18-25 66.
Falk School (63)
McGhee 11 2-5 27, Robinson 6 8-13 20, Webster 2 0-0 5, Simmons 2 0-0 4, Atkins 3 1-2 7. Totals: 24 11-20 63. New Life 17 35 46 66 Falk School 9 27 36 63
Three-point goals: New Life 4 (Nii Noi 2, Issah, E.L. Botchway); Falk 4 (McGhee 3, Webster). Total fouls: New Life 15, Falk 20. Fouled out: Issah (NLC).