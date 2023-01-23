PORTVILLE — For the second time this season, the Portville boys basketball team met Franklinville essentially in desperate need of a win.
And for the second time, it got one … and again in convincing fashion.
Aidan DeFazio racked up 24 points, including 11 in a game-sealing fourth quarter, to spark Portville to a 56-36 triumph over Franklinville in a non-league rematch on Monday. The maroon-and-white Panthers had started off 0-5 before downing the blue-and-gold Panthers, 63-27, back on Jan. 4. In this instance, they had lost four of five, with the lone victory coming over Cassadaga Valley, before again downing Franklinville to move to 3-9.
Cole Faulkner added 10 points for Portville. After trailing through the first quarter, the home Panthers managed to build up a 10-point lead (38-28) through the third frame and then outscored Franklinville 18-8 to pull away.
“Our guys displayed great defensive effort throughout the whole game,” Portville coach Nathan Kloc said. “Late in the game we had a comfortable lead, but it was one that we've given up many times this season. It was great to see our guys improve on their ability to take care of the ball late in the game and close it out well.”
Noah Shenk had a team-best 15 points for Franklinville (6-7), which had a three-game win streak come to an end.
NON-LEAGUE
Canisteo-Greenwood 38, Cuba-Rushford 37
CANISTEO — Carson Chaffee and J.J. Reese went for 13 and 11 points, respectively, as Canisteo-Greenwood handed C-R just its second loss of the year.
Trailing 29-28 entering the final quarter, C-G did just enough over the final eight minutes to get the win and avenge a 53-48 loss to the Rebels from Dec. 5.
“Canisteo came out and really outplayed us physically,” C-R coach Pat Wight said. “We got down 10 early and regrouped and had a shot to win at the end, but the shot rimmed out.”
Jacob Smith netted a game-high 18 points, but everyone else was held to five points or fewer for C-R (12-2), which had an eight-game win streak come to an end.
Jasper-Troupsburg 67, Genesee Valley/Belfast 41
JASPER — Jasper-Troupsburg moved to 12-2 while Genesee Valley/Belfast fell to 5-8.
Bolivar-Richburg 67, Coudersport 42
BOLIVAR — Evan Pinney (3 3-pointers) totaled 17 points and Landon Barkley collected 13 points, five assists and five steals to key Bolivar-Richburg to an interstate triumph.
Aydin Sisson recorded a team-best 19 points while David Baldwin (8 points) and Waide Karnuth both pulled down eight rebounds for the Wolverines (11-2).
“Evan just kind of came alive on both ends of the floor,” B-R coach Justin Thomas said. “He did some nice things defensively to shut off the baseline, he knocked some shots, he took it to the hole, he created a lot of things for a lot of guys. He set some things up to where we had a number of different scorers tonight.
“It was a nice clean win.”
Reilly Streich piled up 19 points while Mason Roessner had 12 for Coudersport.
ALLEGANY CO. DIV. II
Hinsdale 48, Houghton 24
HINSDALE — Tyler Richards drained five 3-pointers en route to 25 points to guide Hinsdale to its first win of the season.
Cody Barton added 14 points for the Bobcats (1-13), who avenged a 51-40 loss to Houghton from earlier in the year. Up 21-13 at the break, Hinsdale used a 27-11 second half to seal it.
James Adenuga had 13 points for Houghton (1-9).
GFLCAA
New Life Christian 56, Rochester Rapids 55
ALLEGANY — Jefferson Issah piled up 31 points, 13 rebounds and four blocks and New Life Christian held on for the win.
Nii-Noi Hanson-Nortey scored 17 points and Nii-Narku Hanson-Nortey notched eight as the trio accounted for all New Life’s (7-4) scoring.
“We were up six with 40 seconds to go,” New Life coach James Hutter said. “We had a missed layup, a foul out, and then a turnover and a foul out. Nii-Narku made a free throw before he fouled out (to give New Life a one-point lead). They had the ball with 10 seconds left and we were able to force a miss and get the rebound.
“It was quite the back-and-forth (game). It was a really entertaining game.”
Landon Sitting and Luke Fillion both had 14 points for the Rochester Rapids.