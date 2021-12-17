Scheduling conflicts prevented a return to the Reilly Center this winter, but one of the premiere winter sports events of the calendar is back after a year off.
The Joe DeCerbo Memorial Tournament, formerly known as the IAABO Holiday Tournament, run by Cattaraugus County’s basketball officials, is set for this weekend, Saturday and Sunday, at Allegany-Limestone.
Traditionally, the IAABO Board 121 held the tournament at St. Bonaventure’s Reilly Center a bit later in December, but with Christmas and New Year’s Day both on Saturday this year and the RC unavailable this weekend, officials picked Allegany-Limestone, which previously hosted the tourney in 2018.
“With the holidays falling on Saturday this year, we couldn’t line up on the weekends,” IAABO board secretary Mike LaCroix said. “And to have it during the week at the Reilly Center, we just felt that it wouldn’t be fair to the parents, the fans that are working during that week. So we decided to move it up to the 18th and the 19th at Allegany-Limestone because that same weekend there was a conflict at Bona anyway. So that’s why we had to have it at Allegany Limestone, because of where the holidays fell and based on some conflicts at Bona. We’ve had it at Allegany before; it was actually a very good venue with parking and everything.”
THE CATTARAUGUS County IAABO tournament started in January 1975 with one boys’ bracket, expanding to two brackets in ‘77 and adding a girls tournament in ‘84, playing every holiday season until last winter, when organizers could not schedule one due to complications from the pandemic. In 2017, the tournament took on a new moniker, the Joe DeCerbo Memorial, named after a longtime Olean youth sports coach, county basketball official and IAABO board member.
In 2018, the DeCerbo Memorial honored three individuals by naming the brackets after them: the boys’ large school became the Frank Rubick Bracket, the boys’ small school the Pat Carroll Bracket and the girls’ quartet became the Casey Jones Bracket.
With New York delaying its 2020-21 high school basketball season into January after months of uncertainty last season, the holidays came and went last winter without an opportunity to schedule a tournament. With New York and Pennsylvania back on course for full seasons this winter, the IAABO board planned ahead to make sure it would be able to follow any state, school or NYSPHSAA guidelines to hold the event.
“We just kind of crossed our fingers that this time of year would be, I’m not going to say back to normal, but giving us the ability to host the tournament,” LaCroix said. “We enjoy it as officials because of the scholarships that we can give out, but we also know the community was kind of hurt that we weren’t able to have it last year.
“It was just a matter of following the guidelines. We had ‘Plan A’ in line and we even had a few contingency plans scheduled, too, in case we maybe lost a team or something happened with Allegany-Limestone that we couldn’t have it there. We just kind of had all our bases covered based on the mandates that were given.”
THE GIRLS games in the Casey Jones Bracket feature Portville against Allegany-Limestone at 11 a.m. on Saturday, followed by Olean vs. Randolph at 12:45 p.m.
In the Pat Carroll Bracket, the Salamanca boys play Portville at 2:30 before Ellicottville plays Coudersport at 4:15. The Frank Rubick Bracket includes two New York boys teams and two from Pennsylvania. Otto-Eldred plays Allegany Limestone Saturday night (6 p.m.) before Olean plays Bradford (7:45).
The three consolation finals games are set to start Sunday morning at 11 a.m. before championships into the night at 4:15 (Jones), 6 (Carroll) and 7:45 (Rubick).
Fans are asked to use the back school entrance near the gym. A concession stand will be open, along with a booth by sponsor Studio 4 East offering a tournament t-shirt and other merchandise. According to state and school mandates, all in attendance are required to wear masks except when eating or drinking.
The IAABO board dedicated this year’s tournament to recently retired former official Joe Carucci, planning a presentation to him between the fifth and sixth games on Saturday in the Rubick bracket (6 and 7:45).
LaCroix said the board first looks to invite teams from Cattaraugus County before branching out to surrounding areas to schedule competitive matchups.
“We also officiate during the summer leagues, so it gives us an opportunity to see what the teams are going to have for the upcoming year and we obviously want it to be competitive, as well,” LaCroix said. “So for example, Otto-Eldred was a very competitive team in the summer league and we actually had a team from Buffalo that had a conflict with the 18th and 19th being set as our new dates, so we actually reached out to Otto-Eldred and they were extremely happy to join us. I think they had to move a game or two around but they were definitely pleased to get the invitation.”