BOLIVAR — After reaching the 1,000-point plateau on Monday, Bolivar-Richburg senior guard Landon Danaher became his school’s all-time leading boys basketball scorer Wednesday night.
Danaher passed 1995 B-R graduate Jeff Mountain’s record of 1,004, scoring a team-high 17 points in a 65-33 non-league victory over Scio/Friendship.
Danaher also had four steals. He scored 14 points in the second quarter, when B-R pulled away with a 22-3 quarter to take a 37-14 halftime lead.
Evan Pinney had 13 points, David Baldwin grabbed 11 rebounds and Aydin Sisson made four assists for B-R (9-3).
Ethan Davenport led S/F (6-8) with 13 points and Lazar Bulajic had 11 points.
ALLEGANY CO. DIV. IIHoughton 35, Hinsdale 19HINSDALE — Hugo Huang made five 3-pointers to score a game-high 15 points, leading Houghton (3-8).
Malachi DeGolyer added 10 points for Houghton.
Hinsdale fell to 0-9).
NON-LEAGUECuba-Rushford 47, Belfast 29CUBA — Jacob Smith poured in 23 points on five 3-pointers to pace Cuba-Rushford (6-5) to its second consecutive victory.
Leading 22-20 at halftime, The Rebels outscored the Bulldogs 14-4 in the third quarter.
Tony Logue led Belfast (10-4) with 12 points.
Fillmore 62, Ellicottville 50FILLMORE — Will Roeske posted 15 points and 15 rebounds, one of four double-digit scorers to lead Fillmore.
Mitch Ward scored a game-high 17 points, Carter Sisson had 15 points and nine assists and Zach Sisson added 11 points.
Gavin Dietrich led Ellicottville with 14 points and Logan Grinols had 13 points.
“It was a really fun game to be a part of tonight,” Fillmore coach Randy Crouch said. “Our gym was packed for the first time in a long time, and it was a great environment. Ellicottville always has athletes and Dave (McCann) does a great job with them. In our first game with them Logan really took it to us, so Mitch and Carter were really motivated to limit his impact tonight. He’s a heck of a player, but those two did a great job of limiting him as much as possible.
“I was also happy with our offensive patience tonight, they were working hard to take away Will and we executed our offense and were able to find the soft spots in the 2-3. We did a good job of finding Will when we could and he had one of his most efficient games. Carter really spearheaded us offensively, with key finishes off the dribble.”
AT HINSDALE Houghton (35)
Prentice 1 0-0 3, DeGolyer 4 1-2 10, Martino 1 0-0 2, Adenuga 1 0-0 3, Habecker 1 0-0 2, Huang 5 0-0 15. Totals: 13 1-2 35.
Hinsdale (19)
E. Cashimere 1 1-2 3, S. Cashimere 2 0-0 5, Keenan 1 0-0 3, Schwartz 1 0-3 2, Barton 3 0-1 6. Totals: 8 1-6 19. Houghton 11 21 28 35 Hinsdale 2 7 11 19
Three-point goals: Houghton 8 (Huang 5, Prentice, DeGolyer, Adenuga); Hinsdale 2 (S. Cashimere, Keenan). Total fouls: Houghton 12, Hinsdale 10. Fouled out:
None.
AT BOLIVAR Scio/Friendship (33)
Loucks 2 3-4 7, Davenport 5 1 0-0 13, Bulajic 3 1 2-5 11, Nickerson 1 0-0 2. Totals: 13 5-9 33.
Bolivar-Richburg (65)
Sisson 4 1-2 9, Danaher 7 0-0 17, Karnuth 2 0-0 4, Unfus 3 0-0 8, Canepa 1 0-0 3, Taft 0 1-2 1, Baldwin 3 1-2 7, Gaines 1 1-2 3, Pinney 5 0-0 13. Totals: 26 4-8 65. S/F 11 14 20 33 B-R 15 37 49 65
Three-point goals: S/F 2 (Davenport, Bulajic); B-R 9 (Danaher 3, Pinney 3, Unfus 2, Canepa). Total fouls: S/F 8, B-R 7. Fouled out:
None.
AT CUBA Belfast (29)
Miller 1 0-0 2, Cater 1 0-2 2, McCumiskey 1 0-2 3, Logue 4 2-4 12, Cobb 1 0-0 2, Weaver 3 1-5 8. Totals: 11 3-13 29.
Cuba-Rushford (47)
Smith 8 2-2 23, Lavery 2 0-0 4, Frank 3 2-2 9, Sharp 1 0-0 2, Bello 2 0-0 4, Brooks 2 1-2 5. Totals: 18 5-6 47. Belfast 15 20 24 29 C-R 11 22 36 47
Three-point goals: Belfast 4 (Logue 2, McCumiskey, Weaver); C-R 6 (Smith 5, Frank). Total fouls: Belfast 11, C-R 13. Fouled out:
None.
AT FILLMORE Ellicottville (50)
Chudy 3 0-0 7, Marsh 1 0-0 2, John 3 2-3 8, B. Wyatt 2 0-1 4, Dietrich 5 4-4 14, C. Wyatt 1 0-0 2, Grinols 5 0-0 13. Totals: 20 6-8 50.
Fillmore (62)
C. Sisson 6 3-4 15, Zubikowski 1 0-0 2, Columbo 1 0-0 2, Ward 8 1-2 17, Z. Sisson 4 1-1 11, Roeske 6 3-4 15. Totals: 26 8-12 62. E’ville 10 26 40 50 Fillmore 8 33 41 62
Three-point goals: E’ville 4 (Grinols 3, Chudy); Fillmore 2 (Z. Sisson). Total fouls: E’ville 13, Fillmore 12. Fouled out: C. Wyatt (E).