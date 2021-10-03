ALLEGANY — Allegany-Limestone scored the lone touchdown of the first half on Saturday, but could not keep up with Cassadaga Valley/Falconer/Maple Grove in a Section 6 Class C South divisional game.
CV/F/MG overcame a 7-0 halftime deficit with three second-half touchdowns, winning 21-7.
A-L got its lone score on a 4-yard pass from Gabe Ramadhan to Anthony DeCapua in the second quarter.
CV/F/MG won the turnover battle, 4-1, taking two interceptions and two fumble recoveries from the Gators.
“(It’s) hard to win when you turn the ball over four times,” A-L coach Tom Callen admitted. “We controlled the game for 40 minutes then just let it get away from us. Cassadaga Valley scored three times in the final eight minutes. The boys played hard but we couldn’t finish. Too many injuries to overcome and not enough depth.”
Kevin Edwards-Hardy led A-L on the ground with 18 carries for 84 yards, while Matt Giardini had 13 carries for 58 yards.
Ramadhan went 7-of-16 in the passing game for 83 yards, a touchdown and two picks. Andrew Giardini was his leading receiver with three catches for 38 yards.
On defense, Ahren Faller had a team-high 7.5 tackles along with a fumble recovery. Matt Giardini made 6.5 tackles and Josh Lea had a sack.
Quarterback Jackson Gowan had two touchdown runs, totalling 43 yards on eight carries. Noah Abram had 47 yards and a touchdown on five carries. Dalton Caldwell had a team-high 62 yards on 15 carries.
Brodie Little had a team-high 12 tackles, including a sack, and Jarrett Vincent had 11.5 tackles. Devyn Morrison had two sacks and a fumble recovery and Karsen Depasquale also had a sack. Matt Welsh made two interceptions and a fumble recovery.