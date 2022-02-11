ALLEGANY — Once again, between the Allegany-Limestone and Salamanca boys basketball teams, it was a tale of two halves.
Last month, the Warriors rallied to a 66-44 win after trailing by double figures in the first half against the Gators. But on Friday, the second half favored the Gators.
A-L trailed 32-20 at halftime, but held Salamanca to 11 second-half points (and just two in the fourth quarter) to beat the Warriors 46-43 in a CCAA West I game. Senior guard Tyler Curran hit a go-ahead 3-pointer, taking a 44-43 lead, with under 30 seconds left and stole an inbounds pass from midcourt to stop Salamanca and race for a layup and add to the lead.
Hudson Kwiatkowski led A-L (11-7, 4-4) with 17 points and Curran had 16 points with four assists and three steals. Andrew Giardini had 10 rebounds and Maddox Delong made four assists.
Gators coach Glenn Anderson credited sophomore Mike Frederick’s defense on Salamanca’s Andy Herrick, who scored 22 points, 17 of them in the first half.
“He went in and he defended Andy Herrick, who lit us up in the first half and Andy only scored five in the second half and it was when Mike was taking a break for a minute,” Anderson said. “Mike was phenomenal. Our defense as a whole stepped up the second half, we were much more active, we were in the gaps, we were rebounding better. I just thought overall the second half defensively we were as good as we’ve been all year.”
CCAA CENTRAL
Portville 62, Silver Creek 51
PORTVILLE — Maxx Yehl turned in a monster outing of 17 points, 16 rebounds, six blocks and five assists to lead Portville.
Luke Petruzzi also had the hot hand, draining six 3-pointers en route to 22 points for the Panthers, who have won a season-high three straight games while moving to 8-10 overall. Clinging to a 28-26 lead at halftime, Portville used a 21-9 third quarter to take control. It was the Panthers’ second victory of the year over Silver Creek by double digits.
The effort from Yehl and Petruzzi helped offset a 26-point effort from Ray Cortes for the Black Knights (10-7).
CCAA EAST
Ellicottville 43, Franklinville 34
FRANKLINVILLE — Logan Grinols registered 16 points and six rebounds and Caedon Wyatt had 10 points, six boards and six assists to spark Ellicottville.
Braylon Wyatt added nine rebounds for the Eagles. Trailing by four (33-29) entering the final frame, Ellicottville (5-11, 4-3) rallied with a 14-1 run over the final eight minutes to secure the season sweep.
Noah Shenk tallied 15 points, including four 3s, while Blake Frank had 11 for the Panthers (12-6). Frank, FCS’s leading scorer, hurt his ankle in the third quarter and was limited in the fourth as Ellicottville made its run.
“He tried to gut it out, but he was definitely hurting,” Ellicottville coach Dave McCann said of Frank. “Our defense was pretty solid all night and I thought we really controlled the boards. We had 43 for the night. Even late, we missed some free throws but we were able to extend the possession by getting two, three offensive rebounds and running a minute off the clock. That was huge for us.”
Cattaraugus-Little Valley 48, North Collins 47
CATTARAUGUS — Kodi Colton made a mid-range jump shot at the buzzer to lift Cattaraugus-Little Valley (11-6, 4-3) as the Timberwolves avenged a previous loss to North Collins.
After North Collins’ Matt Sweet gave his team the lead on two late free throws, CLV advanced the ball on a timeout. With CLV guard Josh Halterman facing a box and one, the T-Wolves went instead to Johnny Visnesky, who drove toward the basket, drew the defense away from Colton and dished the pass off for a clean look at the buzzer.
“North Collins is playing great basketball right now and we responded really well to them,” CLV coach Josh Forster said. “They beat us over there and then we knew it was home, it was Senior Night, so that made it a little more special. That last shot was a little extra special for Kodi.”
“But I can honestly say that’s a game that two years ago, or even a year ago, that we probably don’t win: we probably put our head down, just give up at that point. These guys are seniors now and they’ve battled through it and when it came time to make the big shot, they came through.””
Visnesky scored a game-high 18 points for the T-Wolves and Halterman added 15 points.
Sweet led NC with 15 points, Chris Smith scored 13 points and Derek Ebersole had 10 points.
“The gym tonight was packed,” Forster said, “everybody was there and it was loud and it was just great to hear, great to have a little support for these guys because they are having a great season especially compared to what we’ve had the last few years.”
CCAA WEST I
Olean 73, Dunkirk 57
OLEAN — Jack DeRose had another hot shooting night, drilling seven 3-pointers while finishing with 23 points to power Olean.
Stephen Hoffman collected 19 points, including 10 in the first quarter, and Kamdyn McClain added 12 for the Huskies. Up 16-15 after the first frame, due in large part to Hoffman, Olean (15-1) ripped off a 21-3 second quarter to bring a 37-18 lead into the break before maintaining a cushion from there.
Lorenzo Lewis and Marcel Carter kept Dunkirk (7-10) in it with 23 and 22 points, respectively. Jayshaun Couser added 10 points.