JAMESTOWN — The Allegany-Limestone boys basketball team made it 2-for-2 on the weekend by defeating Ellicottville 59-35 on Sunday just 24 hours after beating Roy-Hart.
Senior guard Tyler Curran led the Gators in both games, scoring 23 points against Ellicottville in the CCAA Showcase at Jamestown Community College after scoring 34 against Roy-Hart (see recap below). Curran also dished out four assists.
Anthony DeCapua had 14 points, 10 rebounds, six steals and four assists, while Sean Conroy and Gabe Ramadhan had three assists each for the Gators (8-5).
For Ellicottville (3-8), Logan Grinols scored 13 points.
“I liked the way we played today,” A-L coach Glenn Anderson said. “I thought we did a nice job moving the ball against their zone and working for good looks. We had 17 assists so that was encouraging to see. Defensively I thought we did a pretty good job being active and getting our hands on a lot of passes.”
CCAA SHOWCASE
Salamanca 60, Depew 32
JAMESTOWN — Lucus Brown paced Salamanca (10-2) with 22 points, seven rebounds, six steals and five assists.
Andy Herrick added 12 points and Hayden Hoag made assists, earning a CCAA/Buffalo Small School Showcase player of the game award.
The game was originally scheduled for the Buffalo Small School Showcase, but instead was made up during the CCAA Showcase at JCC.
“That’s a good team that we just played,” Salamanca coach Adam Bennett said. “They’re aggressive, scrappy and a very good defensive team. I liked our intensity. Depew is exceptionally well coached so to get a win like that is good for our kids. We got better today, which is what you want out of the non-league games.”
Sam Radka had 11 points for Depew (5-5).
SATURDAY
CCAA EAST
Pine Valley 63, Franklinville 47
SOUTH DAYTON — Blake Frank scored 24 points with six rebounds and three steals in a loss for Franklinville (7-4, 0-2).
Noah Shenk had 11 points and Beau Bielecki took four steals for Franklinville.
Wayne Libby led Pine Valley (9-1, 4-0) with 25 points. Bryce Sercu had 19 points and Miles Volk had 11.
GFLCAA
Rochester Rapids 75, New Life Christian 61
ROCHESTER — Josh Grimaudo and John Bushen combined for 53 points, going for 27 and 26, respectively, to key Rochester.
Paul Fillion added 14 for the Rapids. The game was close throughout, as New Life trailed by just six at halftime and had it tied (49-49) going into the fourth quarter. But Rochester used a big final frame, outscoring NLC 26-12 to seal it.
Timothy Hutter racked up 27 points, 11 rebounds and four assists and Nii-Noi Hanson-Nortey drained five 3-pointers en route to 15 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for New Life. Prince Terrison added 17 points.
“Rochester is an excellent team and we did a great job matching their intensity,” New Life coach Jim Hutter said. “We tied it at the end of the third quarter and even took a brief three-point lead in the fourth before running out of gas.
“Nii Noi’s hot 3-point shooting was huge for us. Timothy and Prince did a great job scoring against Rochester’s defensive pressure.”
NON-LEAGUE
Allegany-Limestone 76, Royalton-Hartland 54
ALLEGANY — Tyler Curran turned in a superb individual effort, racking up 34 points, 13 rebounds and six assists to power Allegany-Limestone.
The senior forward drained six 3-pointers and was 4-for-4 from the line as part of his performance. He also had a pair of steals.
Behind Curran, A-L raced out to a 25-15 first-quarter lead. After Roy-Hart pulled to within 31-39 at the break, the Gators exploded again in a 28-10 third quarter to pull away. Maddox DeLong collected 10 points and seven rebounds while Andrew Giardini had seven rebounds and three steals and Sean Conroy chipped in four assists for A-L.
Hornell 55, Wellsville 46
HORNELL — Logan Dunbar put up a 20-20 stat line, but it was not enough for Wellsville.
Dunbar scored 20 points with 22 rebounds and Cody Costello added 17 points for the Lions (6-6).
Gennaro Picco led Hornell with 13 points, Griffyn Baker had 12 and Gates Miller scored 11 points.