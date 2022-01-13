ALLEGANY — After a pair of close losses and a one-possession win to start the new year, the Allegany-Limestone boys basketball team might have been due for a big victory.
It got on Thursday night.
Tyler Curran had a tremendous all-around effort of 20 points, eight assists, six steals, four rebounds and a pair of blocks to key the Gators past Fredonia, 58-40, in a CCAA West I matchup.
The Gators produced plenty of offense as Maddox DeLong added 13 points and eight total players reached the scoring column. But this win was fueled primarily by its defense, which limited the Hillbillies to six first-quarter points (while going up 18-6) and just three in the third to turn a 36-21 halftime lead into a commanding 48-24 advantage.
Andrew Giardini grabbed seven rebounds while Gabe Ramadhan chipped in four assists, five steals and five rebounds for A-L (6-4). Nick Whitfield registered 21 points for Fredonia (4-4), which has been handled by three-straight Big 30 programs (Salamanca, Olean and now A-L) since Saturday.
CCAA WEST I
Olean 63, Southwestern 44
OLEAN — Jack DeRose followed up his nine-3-pointer, 31-point outing with 21 points and another three treys and Zion James had 20 to spark Olean.
Once again, Olean slowly pulled away from its opponent to keep its unbeaten mark (9-0) intact. Up 17-14 after one quarter, the Huskies built that advantage to eight at halftime and 11 through three quarters (43-32) before rattling off 20 points in the final frame to win comfortably. James had nine of his 20 in the fourth after being held scoreless in the third quarter and DeRose hit a pair of fourth-quarter 3s to help seal it.
DeRose and James’ effort helped offset a 26-point outing from Southwestern’s Aiden Kennedy. Matthew Pannes added 12 points for the Trojans (4-8), but Olean surrendered just three total buckets to the rest of Southwestern’s lineup.
“Defensively, I think we started to tighten up there in the second quarter,” said OHS coach Tim Kolasinski, whose team limited the Black Knights to eight points in the period. “That was really the big thing for us, was the ability to create some turnovers that we were then able to capitalize on.”
CCAA CENTRAL
Portville 63, Silver Creek 53
SILVER CREEK — Luke Petruzzi led a three-headed scoring attack with 21 points and Portville got up big before hanging on late.
Maxx Yehl and Aidan DeFazio both posted 18 points, while Yehl grabbed eight rebounds and DeFazio hit four 3-pointers for the Panthers (5-7, 3-2). Troy Van Sickle pulled down 10 rebounds for Portville, which built up a 14-point fourth quarter lead before having it cut to two in and pulling back ahead in the end.
“We cut it down to two (55-53) with a few minutes left,” Silver Creek coach Ralph Jackson said. “And then they got it back up to six and we had to start fouling and that was that.”
Ray Cortes totaled 20 points and 12 rebounds while Matt Woleben added 18 points for Silver Creek (5-4, 1-3).
CCAA EAST
Cattaraugus-Little Valley 60, Ellicottville 50
CATTARAUGUS — The tandem of John Visnesky and Josh Halterman was a bit too much for Ellicottville.
Visnesky pumped in 22 points and Halterman had 21 as the duo helped stake Cattaraugus-Little Valley (8-3) to a 16-point lead (48-32) through three quarters before snuffing out an Ellicottville push in the fourth.
Logan Grinols posted 18 points for Ellicottville (1-7).
Salamanca 93, Dunkirk 41
SALAMANCA — For the second time in a week, Salamanca scored 90 or more points in a CCAA West I victory.
The Warriors (8-1, 3-0) registered an assist on 36 of their 42 field goals, led by Hayden Hoag’s 12 dimes.
Lucus Brown led a group of four double-figure scorers, scoring 25 points with seven rebounds and four steals. Andy Herrick scored 15 points, Harley Hoag had 14 points and 10 boards and Cole Hedlund added 12 points. RJ McLarney grabbed 13 rebounds.
Marcel Carter scored 14 points for Dunkirk (6-5, 0-3), while Louis Nunez had 12 points and Jayshawn Couser had 11 points.
“They’re a competitive team; they were in the game against Southwestern, they lost the other night by three (57-54) to A-L,” Salamanca coach Adam Bennett said of Dunkirk. “So I’m really pleased with our focus and our intensity tonight. We defended hard, we did a good job in the gap of keeping them out of lanes, we got a ton of deflections and steals (23 turnovers). Our guys pride themselves on ball movement and everybody being involved and they certainly did that tonight.”
ECIC DIV. III
Pioneer 57, Lake Shore 26
YORKSHIRE — Dalton Giboo posted an impressive triple-double of 26 points, 11 rebounds and 12 assists to key Pioneer.
Jasiah Jarocinski had a double-double of 12 points and 13 rebounds while Kyle Stover chipped in 11 points for the Panthers (8-3), who have won four in a row.
IAC
New Life Christian 50, Archbishop Walsh 35
ALLEGANY — Timothy Hutter racked up 38 points and eight rebounds and New Life Christian used a big fourth quarter to top Walsh.
Trailing 28-27, NLC (5-3) outscored the Eagles 23-7 over the final eight minutes to turn a slight deficit into a convincing victory. Hutter had all but two of his team’s 18 first-half points and 16 of his 38 in that big final frame.
New Life lost starter Prince Terrison to an injury early and then Hutter to a twisted ankle late in the third quarter. But after a timeout, Hutter quickly returned and NLC switched from a 1-3-1 defense to man-to-man, which propelled its fourth quarter surge.
“We were sluggish offensively,” NLC coach James Hutter said. “We don’t have a shot clock at home. Walsh was very patient early; we weren’t. Timothy twisted his ankle, he walked it off, we made the defensive switch and that’s what turned the game around.
“Our defense fed our offense.”
Kellen Brady had 17 points for Walsh (2-6), but New Life held him scoreless after halftime. Russell Maine added 11 for the Eagles.