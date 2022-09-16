Cummings

Olean native Colby Cummings sits in his home office from where he oversees operations for BetRivers, an online sportsbook. Three years after making a career change, Cummings now has a prominent place, and perspective, in the sports betting industry.

 Photo provided

(Editor’s note: This is the first in a three-part series on Olean native Colby Cummings, who’s now in a management position at the online sportsbook BetRivers, how sports gambling works and its place in today’s society. Today: a profile on Cummings.)

OLEAN — Colby Cummings, using a perfectly befitting phrase for this story, took a gamble.

