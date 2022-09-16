(Editor’s note: This is the first in a three-part series on Olean native Colby Cummings, who’s now in a management position at the online sportsbook BetRivers, how sports gambling works and its place in today’s society. Today: a profile on Cummings.)
OLEAN — Colby Cummings, using a perfectly befitting phrase for this story, took a gamble.
The Olean native, who graduated with honors from Alfred University in 2019 with a bachelor’s in finance, had originally planned to be a financial advisor. Instead, for a brief stint, he went into healthcare. He then decided on a more traditional finance option, going into banking, but that, too, was short-lived.
Only six months out of college, Cummings wasn’t sure what his future held; he just knew he wasn’t happy in those settings. So he left the bank for a lesser paying job at the newly-legal retail sportsbook at the Seneca Allegany Casino.
It was a bold move, but one that paved the way for the more satisfying, and perhaps successful, position he’s in today.
“I took a really big pay cut to go there,” Cummings acknowledged. “I took a little bit of a risk, but I figured it’s sports, it’s sports betting, I love it; let’s see what it can do for me, let’s see what options it opens up for me.”
INITIALLY THE low man on the metaphorical totem pole, Cummings worked as a ticket writer, but he used his year at the casino, through the pandemic, to immerse himself in the industry. He built a rapport with his executive director, who’d previously worked at DraftKings. He made connections with various people at the operation so that he could better learn the different elements to the business.
Applying what he learned about the casino’s third-party oddsmaker, Cummings made the jump to BetRivers, an online sportsbook, where he moved into a content management role with that same oddsmaker. With companies having gone remote, he worked an enjoyable job from home for the next six months.
And that’s when both his blossoming experience and previous initiative truly paid off.
“There wasn’t a lot of experience to go around in the industry,” he said. “Six months was kind of a premium at that point. So anybody who had experience, you had the opportunity to kind of move around to jobs that didn’t exist 4-5 years ago. (Now) these sportsbooks are expanding and just hiring more and more people; as many as they can take almost.”
CUMMINGS HAD initially applied for an oddsmaker position at two major sportsbook operators in the U.S. One gave him a single interview, the other never contacted him. Perhaps for the better, that opened the door to DraftKings, with whom Cummings had that “in” through his director at the casino and which was moving from a third-party oddsmaker to an in-house operation, where a $500-plus million entity had just been moved to its own platform … and was hiring.
“They were the one that offered me the job, and after that, I kind of realized this is too good an opportunity to pass up,” he recalled. “I felt like I had to take it. It was just such a good opportunity to go work for a sportsbook the size of DraftKings and gain some really valuable experience there.”
DraftKings had Cummings move to Las Vegas, where he spent the summer 2021, his office located at the south end of the strip, his home just two miles from all the excitement. In this role, he learned about risk management and understanding customer behavior while pricing much of what an average bettor might wager on everyday.
“I worked on the team that would take millions of dollars in bets on NFL Sundays alone,” he said. “Some of my biggest responsibilities as an NFL oddsmaker were pricing weekly TD scorers, adjusting prices based on news/injuries and customer activity.”
He also worked on live trading events and helped price future markets for categories such as the Super Bowl winner, Most Valuable Player and Coach of the Year.
FOR CUMMNINGS, it was a “really cool” inexperience, one for which he’ll always be thankful. But, by the fall of 2021, he was ready for the next challenge … and ready to come home.
Last November, the 2015 Olean High graduate returned to BetRivers and moved back to Olean, where he bought a house. Recently, he was promoted to the lead position for BetRivers’ sportsbook operations team, one that has him wearing just about every hat the business has to offer.
“This role has me running in a lot of different directions as we grow and expand,” said Cummings, whose primary focus is on the NFL and MLB. “I work with our marketing team to offer new and innovative special bets to drive engagement and retention. I also aid in our oddsmaking operation, constantly monitoring bettor activity, seeing what and when people are betting.”
As part of the daily routine, Cummings must have an understanding of “sharp” bettors, those that are finding ways to generate long-term success; what their behaviors are, what prices they’re getting and what actions might be needed as a sportsbook, such as changing a betting line.
He also spends time monitoring competitors, as they are his operation, engaging in data analytics to find the “needle-movers” for bettors, and has even dabbled in coding and computer programming (with the assistance of a friend and former classmate) to help streamline the operation’s internal processes, as BetRivers is now live in 14 states, and growing.
And three years later, after beginning his professional career in a healthcare job for which he wasn’t a fit and banking job that he didn’t particularly enjoy, Cummings has found his place. He’s found the perfect way to combine his knowledge of numbers with his passion for sports.
“IT’S FUNNY that I got a finance degree and ended up in this industry,” he said. “I mean, there’s a lot more crossover between finance and sports betting than people would imagine.”
He added, “I love numbers and I love money, but I love sports a little bit more, so I just tried to find the spot where the two intersect, and thankfully this all became legalized at the time it did, and I’ve just been off and running with it.
“It’s definitely not at all what I would have expected coming out of college — I thought I was gonna be a financial advisor and crunch numbers and look at Fortune 500 companies. Now I’m just studying quarterbacks and defensive schemes and all that stuff.”
Cummings has worked hard to get to where he is today. But, like those who might make the occasional wager, he’s also had a little bit of luck — in addition to his understanding of the field — along the way.
“There’s something to be said for being in the right place at the right time, and that’s happened to me two or three times over,” he acknowledged. “It had just become legal (in 2019), so I was able to go to the retail book. (Later during the pandemic), a lot of online books were just getting sports back, so they were trying to fill up their operations, and I was able to go to BetRivers. … DraftKings moving away from a third-party, and then returning to BetRivers to build their team up.
“Now, I find myself in a role that I really enjoy. I’ve worked hard, but there’s no substitute for the luck that I’ve experienced.”
