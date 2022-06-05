SALAMANCA – When asked what brought the Fillmore Central School baseball team so much success this spring, coach Bill Nolan responded with one word.
Grit.
The gritty Eagles nearly pulled off another exhilarating victory in the final at-bat of their Class D Far West Regional on Saturday against Clymer/Sherman/Panama.
Instead, the Section 5 champions' 3-2 loss at Veterans Park will be remembered most for what could have been. After collecting its first sectional baseball championship in more than 20 years, Fillmore was one or two hits from advancing further.
The Eagles (16-4) left seven runners in scoring position in a game that ended their season, including Brent Zubikowski being stranded on second to end the contest.
After plating a pair of runs in the seventh inning to put pressure on Section 6 champion CSP (17-1), Aiden Wagner came to the plate with Zubilkowski standing at second. Throwing his 117th pitch, Gabe Roth got Wagner to fly out, setting off a juliant celebration for the Wolfpack, who advanced to the state semifinals Friday in Binghamton.
Afterward, Nolan lamented that the Eagles failed to score after putting runners on second and third with one out in both the first and second innings. Most of all, however, he expressed the pride he had in his team.
“They run, they hit, and we had good pitching,” Nolan said. “Those are pretty important components of a baseball team. I’m proud of them. I’m very happy with them.”
Trent Burchanowski led off the second inning with a solo home run and added an RBI single in the third for the Wolfpack. CSP also got a run in the first inning when Micah Willink knocked in Roth with a double.
Instead of going with Graham Cahill, who pitched Fillmore to victories in the sectional semifinal and final, Nolan used a combination of Damon Potter and Luke Colombo.
Cahill was eligible to throw, but Nolan said: “The kid’s only human. What are you going to do?”
Potter was relieved after giving up a walk to start the second inning and Colombo only allowed a single run the rest of the way.
Of his hurlers, Noland said: “I thought they did well. I know this is a hitting team. You hold a team like this to three runs, it’s up to your offense to come through. The pitchers did their job.”
Fillmore had its chances at the plate.
The Eagles got a pair of singles from Alex Ellsworth (2 hits) and Zach Sisson to start the first inning. After they were bunted to second and third, Roth quickly struck out Zubikowski and Wagner.
The Fillmore second started with a pair of walks to Colombo and Cahill, who were moved over on another sacrifice bunt. Roth worked out of the jam again by striking out the next two batters.
Roth also stranded Colombo (2 singles) and Cahil in scoring position in the sixth after they had base hits.
Fillmore finally broke through in the seventh.
Potter led off the inning with an infield single. After a fly out and pop out, Nolan Krzeminski kept the Eagles’ season alive with a single up the middle.
Potter and Krzemenski moved to second and third on a wild pitch and scored after Zubikowski’s slow grounder to third resulted in another infield hit and a costly throwing error by the third baseman.
Fillmore’s dugout was buzzing until Roth got Wagner to hit a lazy fly that rightfielder Ian Dunnewald easily secured.
When asked about the final out, CSP coach Jacob Marino said: “Oh, my heart stopped for a couple seconds.”
Just moments earlier, he walked to the mound to counsel Roth, who finished with seven strikeouts and two walks.
“He was getting up there in pitches,” Marino noted. “I said, ‘Hey, you’ve got one more batter. Let’s see what you can do with it.’ He came to play. He’s very competitive. He was ready to go.”
With one-run wins over CG Finney and Avoca/Prattsburgh in the Section 5 playoffs, Fillmore earned its first sectional crown since 2000. It also served as the first such title for Nolan, who has coached either baseball, softball, or tennis for nearly 40 years at the school.
The Long Island native has been a teacher for 42 years – the last 40 at Fillmore and the first two at Dunkirk. Despite his longevity, the junior high social studies teacher doesn’t plan to retire just yet.
“I have no intention of hanging it up,” Nolan said. “Absolutely not. Most of these guys are coming back next year, and hopefully we’ll have a lot of fun next year, too.”
The Eagles will lose four seniors, two of whom were starters.
“We’ll fill those shoes hopefully,” Nolan said, “and we’ll have another good season.”
In summing up his 2022 roster, Nolan added: “I just liked the heart of the team. It was a diverse group and a lot of spirit. They were fun to work with. Everyday they were fun to work with.”