New York state has a strong, dedicated lobby of archers who are most decidedly against crossbows, so much so that regulations forbid using one until November of archery season, which seems a little ridiculous.
I have a few observations that I hope readers will find interesting — possibly even thought-provoking.
First, what do you consider a bow? Crossbows must be bows, look at the name! But I find the word “bow” today is exceedingly arbitrary. I believe a bow, a real traditional bow, must be made of wood. You can front or back it with fiberglass or fiber, but wood must be the heart of the matter.
After all, the Mongols used horse hoof glue and hide or sinew to give their bows awesome power ages past.
Crossbows were in use 700 years before Christ. Medieval crossbows required a ratchet to pull the string back. Of course, they were shooting heavy, iron-tipped bolts to penetrate armor, but crossbows are as traditional as the English longbow. Today, my crossbow has a ratchet. Hardly a new invention.
Today, compound bows are machines in the general shape of bows. Even the traditional shape’s disappearing as the compounds become shorter, with the new-fangled parallel limb designs. Wood has long been set aside and the very latest metallurgies and carbon fiber developments are constantly being integrated into the newest models. Space shuttle technology to hurl an arrow 300-plus feet per second — incredible!
Wooden bows were traditionally long to prevent your fingers being pinched severely drawing the bow. It’s impossible to shoot today's powerful, short-arrow machines with fingers, the string angle is so severe you’d be bleeding from your fingernails, literally.
Compound bows are constantly evolving, complicated technical wonders. So, compounds versus crossbows, is there really any difference? Why should one be legal and one not? Crossbows go back hundreds of years; compounds are brand new.
It appears to me that the almighty dollar, corporate strategy, sales advertising, greater profits and the prestige of owning the best and newest gadget rule the archery market. This seems inevitable and with hunting overall on the decline, actually positive if new “techno loving” hunters join our ranks.
The biggest challenge in archery hunting is often finding your deer. Despite the advances in broadheads, arrow speed, releases and improved sights, arrows are arrows and often a fatally hit deer seems to vanish. This, logically, would lead a responsible hunter to use the most efficient method of harvesting his or her deer, a crossbow.
Yet, on the other side of the coin, it appears even today’s compound-bow machine hunters feel compounds retain a certain degree of challenge that crossbows eliminate — a greater difficulty in mastering their weapons. Perhaps they feel this degree of dedication is critical to archery hunting as a whole and crossbows simply eliminate the challenge, they believe, defines the sport. Or is it simply vanity?
When looking at a large cross-section of humanity, we find all types of people. It is impossible to eliminate those who will not take the time and effort to become truly proficient with their equipment. Even those who do may hit a twig, pull the shot, get buck fever or take a poor shot.
It follows that less experienced, perhaps first-time archery hunters would almost certainly choose a crossbow if given the choice. Crossbows are powerful, have scopes, are easier to shoot accurately and less likely to only wound a deer that gets away. What’s wrong with that?
Such a hunter, after a successful season or two, may wish to try a compound or even use a traditional bow, a recurve or longbow.
Today, society’s all about instant satisfaction; few have interest in increased challenge, traditional methods, dedicated practice or study, all those little things that together can define a sport and create strongly held core beliefs.
The hunting shows on TV depict deer with huge antlers. Racks like that are difficult to achieve in numbers without “growing” big bucks like a crop. In my opinion it’s more about marketing than hunting and far from what I knew as a youth when someone could still be exceedingly proud of bagging a 4-point with a recurve. Simple, unsophisticated joy has gone out of too many aspects of our lives.
Are crossbows that much of a sure thing, cheating? Should a potential archery hunter be denied the choice of a crossbow and be forced to buy a compound bow that’s slightly more difficult to master? Does legal crossbow hunting really lessen archery hunting as a sport? Would allowing crossbow hunting all archery season — such is the case in Pennsylvania — increase the number of hunters? Is there really that much difference between a crossbow and a compound machine bow with a mechanical release?
Here’s a great idea! Let’s outlaw all crossbows and compounds and go traditional — longbows and recurves only — just how the archery season was originally intended to be hunted.
Pennsylvania allows the use of crossbows all archery season and I can’t see any difference in the archery hunting overall. New York has a dedicated, powerful, politically connected but small group of bow hunters with strong convictions against crossbows, but are they helping or hindering archery hunting’s future or, in reality, being hypocritical using today's compounds and releases? What about the thousands of hunters who have a physical impairment — or they're just aged — and can’t draw a bow?
To me, something's not right here.
(Wade Robertson is an award-winning outdoor writer. His email is wadewrites3006@gmail.com.)