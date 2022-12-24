Girls Soccer All-Stars

Pictured is the 2022 Big 30 Girls Soccer All-Star team. Front row (from left): Audrey Hurlburt (Ellicottville), Alysa Williams (Ellicottville), Grace Gariepy (Portville), Teagan Kosinski (Portville). Back row: Addison Fisher (Allegany-Limestone), Emma Edwards (Olean), Brielle Budd (Port Allegany), Taylor Searle (Cuba-Rushford), Mary Hmaer (Genesee Valley/Belfast). Missing from the photo were Hope Russell (Fillmore), Grace Russell (Fillmore), Ella Fyock (Portville), Maddi Cowburn (Bradford), Bella Prince (Bradford) and McKinlee Harris (Bolivar-Richburg).

 Sam Wilson/Olean Times Herald

Maddi Cowburn could have scored 100 goals this year if she wanted.

A bold assumption, to be sure. But Cowburn’s brilliance spans far beyond her scoring numbers.

