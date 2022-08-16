Coudersport

Fifteen letterwinners return from last year’s 4-5 team for second-year coach Frank Brown at Coudersport. Pictured are, front row (from left): James Culvey, Ethan Ott, Vedder Conyer and Colby Lewis. Middle row: Viggo Brown, Jackson Moss, Dylan Howard, Xander Brown and John Wright. Back row: David Barshinger, Kyle Dunn, William Rossman, Gavyn Ayers and Gabe Conyer.

 Jeff Uveino/Special to the Times Herald

COUDERSPORT, Pa. — Frank Brown remembers well his first two games of 2021.

Brown’s first season as head coach of the Coudersport football team began with a one-point loss to Cameron County (28-27) on opening night. A week later, the Falcons lost by the same margin, this time to Elk County Catholic (13-12).

