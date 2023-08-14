COUDERSPORT, Pa. — The last we saw the Coudersport High School football team in action, the Falcons were blasted by Brockway 62-6 in a District Class A playoff quarterfinal. The blowout loss ended a promising season for a youthful team.
“The first thing that we do as a program is a mirror test,” coach Frank Brown said recently. “You start from the beginning and go to the end, and the end was really painful.”
On paper anyway, the 2023 Coudy team might possess the right mix of talent, experience and depth to make that setback a distant memory and advance in the district postseason.
“That’s the concept,” Brown said. “We want to keep moving forward. The team is finally mature.”
The Falcons finished 4-5 in 2021, Brown’s first season, and 6-4 last year. Those rosters were thin and stacked with underclassmen.
Heading into Year 3 under Brown, the former Wellsville coach of seven years, Coudy has a roster of 39, including 11 returning starters and three other letterwinners.
“There’s a possibility we may not be starting any underclassmen, which puts us in a good spot,” Brown said. “And all the guys who are juniors and seniors, they’ve all had varsity experience as freshmen and sophomores just because of low numbers and key injuries.”
It’s no surprise then that the Falcons are a clear favorite to repeat as District 9, Region 3 champions after going 5-1 in the league last fall.
“It’s nice, but it doesn’t mean anything,” Brown said of the coaches’ pool that tabbed Coudy to finish ahead of Cameron County (second), and Otto-Eldred and Elk County Catholic (tied for third).
“You’ve got to put the work in,” he continued. “It’s nice that our peers think like that. The team has been ascending. Hopefully we can stay healthy this year and try to keep this thing moving in the right direction.”
The Falcons bring back four District 9 all-stars, including running back Ethan Ott, wide receiver Jackson Moss, linebacker Viggo Brown, and placekicker Dylan Howard. Also returning for his third year starting at quarterback is Gavyn Ayers.
Gone are Xander Brown, D-9’s co-defensive MVP, and Kyle Dunn, the district’s defensive lineman of the year. Brown (fullback) and fellow graduate Cooper Rossman (offensive line) were all-stars in 2022.
Of the 11 returning starters, nine are skill position players. In addition to Ott, Moss, and Ayers, that group includes John Wright and Owen Deutschlander at running back, and Viggo Brown, Howard, and LT Myers at receiver.
“You’re talking about juniors and seniors who have been starting since they were freshmen and sophomores,” Brown said. “They understand the schemes and terminology in season 3. They’re able to play faster. It doesn’t matter what side of the ball – offense, defense, special teams – if you don’t have to think as much you can play faster. That’s where they’re at right now. That is the trajectory of the program, to make sure they are playing fast.”
Wright filled in admirably at QB for Ayers when he was lost to a season-ending injury in Week 4.
“These guys have been competing against one another for the spot,” Brown said. “Gavyn is going to get the nod there. He’s doing a fantastic job. He understands every concept that we throw at him. This will be his year.”
Where playing time is up for grabs is on the offensive line with only two starters back – Hunter Woodard-Furman and James Liller.
“We are really young there,” Brown said. “We have some upperclassmen that are playing for us this year that didn’t play for us last year. We’ve got to get them up to speed.”
The good news for Coudy is the strong roster depth it has across both sides of the ball. Brown said the Falcons will field a junior varsity team after not having one last year.
After only having a couple dozen players for practices at times last year, the team’s success is helping Brown recruit more players into the fold. It’s paying dividends.
“A lot of the guys coming back right now, you might only have on one side of the ball, which keeps us fresh,” Brown said. “Sometimes you play a player for 48 minutes, you may not get 100 percent in 48. If you’ve got a team that is good enough that you can afford to have a 24-minute guy go 100 percent, I’d rather that.”
The Falcons should have a feel for how good they can be by early September. They host Keystone in the opener and travel to Brockway in Week 3. Both teams had postseason success in 2022 with Keystone advancing to the semifinals and Brockway losing to Port Allegany in the district final.
“These are two teams on the regular season schedule,” Brown said, “that we’re going to have to go through to get where we want to get.”
THE RETURNING starters:
Gavyn Ayers, senior, 6-3, 230, quarterback/linebacker
Viggo Brown, senior, 5-9, 155, wide receiver/linebacker
Owen Deutschlander, senior, 6-0, 170, running back/defensive end
Cal Dunn, junior, 6-1, 185, guard/defensive end
Dylan Howard, seniors, 5-10, 165, wide receiver/safety
James Liller, senior, 5-11, 250, tackle both ways
Jackson Moss, junior, 6-0, 160, wide receiver/cornerback
LT Myers, senior, 6-0, 185, wide receiver/linebacker
Ethan Ott, junior, 5-10, 170, running back/linebacker
Hunter Woodard-Furman, junior, 5-9, 255, center/defensive tackle
John Wright, junior, 5-11, 185, running back/linebacker
ALSO LETTERING were:
Owen Chang, senior, 5-11, 155, wide receiver/cornerback
Colby Lewis, senior, 5-10, 165, tight end/safety
Avery Taylor, senior, 5-11, 170, end both ways
THE PLAYERS, by position:
Offense
Quarterbacks: Ayers, Wright, Daniel Brown (fr., 5-5, 115), Coleman Freeman
(fr., 5-9, 145)
Running Backs: Ott, Deutschlander, Izayah Freeman (so., 5-8, 150), Parker Sherry
(so., 5-8, 145), Christian Driskell (fr., 5-5, 135), Cam Rumsey (fr., 5-7, 145), Jett Finch (so., 5-6, 145)
Ends/Receivers: Moss, Caleb Wonderly (fr., 5-5, 115), Quinn Kratzer (jr., 6-0, 145), Myers, Lewis, Chang, Brown, Howard, Daniel Van Vladricken (jr., 6-0, 150), Jed Horne (fr., 5-5, 120), Taylor, Michael Mureddu (jr., 5-11, 170), Ricky Olivette (fr., 5-7, 125), Thomas Murray (sr., 5-11, 175), Connor Vanwagenen (jr., 5-9, 160)
Guards/Tackles: Hunter Hanes (so., 5-6, 170), Kaden Bova (jr., 5-11, 215), Cayden Johnson
(fr., 5-6, 155), Dunn, Preston Ayers (so., 5-7, 165), Carson Cooney (so., 5-10, 170), Jayden Widmeier (fr., 5-10, 170), Lucas Risser (fr., 6-1, 265), Liller, Karter Kellogg (fr., 5-9, 175), Lucas Popchak (fr., 5-5, 205), Owen Gill (so., 5-10, 295), Wyatt Meyer (sr., 5-11, 245)
Centers: Woodard-Furman, Dawson Bailey (so., 5-8, 205)
Defense
Ends: C. Freeman, Deutschlander, Taylor, Mureddu, Dunn, Widmeier, Cooney, Murray
Down Linemen/Tackles: Bailey, Hanes, Bova, Johnson, Risser, Woodard-Furman, Liller, Kellogg, Popchak, Gill, Meyer
Linebackers: Wright, I. Freeman, Myers, Sherry, G. Ayers, Ott, V. Brown, Rumsey, Finch, P. Ayers, Driskell
Defensive Backs: Moss, Wonderly, D. Brown, Kratzer, Lewis, Chang, Howard, VanVladricken, Vanwagenen, Horne, Olivette.
Kickers: G. Ayers, Howard, Sherry
THE SCHEDULE:
August
25 — Keystone, 7 p.m.
September
1 — Bradford, 7 p.m.
8 — at Brockway, 7 p.m.
15 — at Smethport, 7 p.m.
22 — Cameron County, 7 p.m.
29 — Elk County Catholic, 7 p.m.
October
6 — at Otto-Eldred, 7 p.m.
13 — Sheffield, 7 p.m.
20 — at Bucktail, 7 p.m.
27 — at Cowanesque Valley, 7 p.m.
