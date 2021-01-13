EMPORIUM, Pa. — The Coudersport girls basketball team’s District 9 title defense is off to a strong start.
In their season debut on Tuesday night, the Falcons led wire-to-wire in a 48-24 demolition of Cameron County and showcased the fact that they’re capable of another run at the D-9 crown.
“We have a lot to put in and still have to get better at everything, but I’m pleased with what we did tonight,” Coudy coach Bob Tingley said.
The teams got off to a slow start, as turnovers plagued both squads. Coudy took a 3-2 lead midway through the first quarter, and then began ramping up its tempo, parlaying Cameron County (1-1) turnovers into fast-break opportunities.
The move paid off, as Coudy took a 14-3 lead after one quarter and a commanding 32-7 advantage into halftime.
“We’ve got a lot of quickness, and the guards can get the ball out and down the court. That will be one of our strong points,” Tingley said. “But we won’t be able to do that against everybody, so we have to execute better in the half court.”
When the Falcons did work in the halfcourt, they mostly relied on the reliable forward duo of Sarah Chambers and Rosalyn Page. The pair led Coudy in scoring with 14 and 12 points, respectively, while guard Belle Porterfield chipped in 10.
“(Their size and length) are very beneficial,” Tingley said of his forwards. “They get rebounds and get it out of there, and then we have two or three kids that can run out in transition.”
For Cameron County, meanwhile, the early turnovers and slow start were simply too much to overcome. The Red Raiders committed 25 giveaways, and never managed to dig back out of their early deficit.
They managed to keep pace with Coudy through the second half, however. Hailey Hilfiger led the CC with nine points.
Elk County Catholic 50, Smethport 45SMETHPORT, Pa. — Layne Shall recorded 16 points and Smethport turned in a valiant effort against defending District 9 Class A champion ECC, but came up just short.
Alex Ognen added 15 points for the Hubbers, who played the Crusaders virtually even through three quarters, trailing 25-21 at halftime and 32-31 entering the third.
Down 46-39 late, Shall drilled a 3-pointer to make it a four-point game, and after a pair of ECC free throws, he banked in another trey to make 45-45 with 7.2 seconds left. The Crusaders hit two more free throws in the final seconds, however, to secure the victory.
“I thought our guys played really disciplined basketball, especially on the defensive end,” Smethport coach Jay Acker said. “When you go against ECC, you know that they’re going to run good sets and you know they’re going to be very patient on offense and I thought we handled that pretty well.”
Mark Kraus and Charlie Breindl both had 14 points, while the latter tallied all of his at the line, going 14-of-16. Mason McAllister added 13 for ECC, which used a big free throw disparity to help maintain the lead, going 27-of-27 to Smethport’s 12-of-23.
The Hubbers were whistled for 25 fouls compared to 17 for ECC.
Coudersport 70, Otto-Eldred 45
COUDERSPORT — Hayden Keck poured in 28 points, reaching 1,000 career points in the effort, to power Coudersport.
Keck became the second North Tier area player to achieve the milestone in the last four days, joining Cameron County’s Caden Beldin, who hit the mark on Friday. The senior guard also posted eight rebounds and four steals in the win.
Dalton Keglovits notched 13 points, five rebounds and five steals while Derek Easton chipped in seven assists and five boards for the Falcons. Up 14-9 through eight minutes, Coudy outscored the Terrors 44-26 over the next two quarters to bring a commanding 58-35 lead into the final frame.
Jake Merry dropped in 20 points for the Terrors.
Northern Potter 59, Oswayo Valley 26
SHINGLEHOUSE, Pa. — Carter Anderson pumped in 26 points and Tre Slawson posted 14 to guide Northern Potter. After surrendering 12 points in the first quarter (up 17-12), the Panthers held OV to just 14 points the rest of the way.
Carter Stedman had a team-best eight points while Ian Bilski corralled eight rebounds and Mike Mertsock had five rebounds and three steals for Oswayo Valley.
GIRLS AT EMPORIUM, Pa. Coudersport (48)
S. Chambers 6 2-2 14, Page 5 2-2 12, Porterfield 4 1-2 10, Frame 3 1-2 7, E. Chambers 2 1-2 5. Totals: 20 7-10 48.
Cameron County (24)
Hilfiger 4 1-2 9, Bresslin 3 1-2 8, McKimm 1 0-2 3, Lorenzo 2 0-0 4. Totals: 10 2-6 24. Coudersport 14 32 41 48 Cam. County 3 7 14 24
Three-point goals: Coudy 1 (Porterfield); Cam. Co. 2 (Bresslin, McKimm). Total fouls: Coudy 10, Cam. Co. 10. Fouled out:
None.
JV:
Coudersport won.
BOYS AT COUDERSPORT, Pa. Otto-Eldred (45)
Jimerson 1 1-1 3, Cousins 2 0-0 5, Merry 5 7-7 20, Love 0 1-4 1, Bell 3 0-1 6, Sebastian 0 2-2 2, Maholic 2 0-0 4, Walker 2 0-0 4. Totals: 15 11-15 45.
Coudersport (70)
Keck 12 1-2 28, Easton 3 0-1 7, Keglovits 6 0-3 13, Furman 4 0-0 8, Kightlinger 4 0-0 8, Kellert 2 0-0 4, Ruter 1 0-0 2. Totals: 32 1-6 70. Otto-Eldred 9 19 35 45 Coudersport 14 32 58 70
Three-point goals: O-E 4 (Cousins, Merry 3); Coudy 5 (Keck 3, Easton, Keglovits). Total fouls: O-E 10, Coudy 12. Fouled out:
None.
AT SHINGLEHOUSE, Pa. Northern Potter (59)
Benway 4 0-0 8, Langworthy 2 0-2 4, Anderson 10 4-4 26, Moore 0 1-2 1, Smith 1 0-0 2, Brown 1 2-5 4, Slawson 6 1-2 14. Totals: 24 8-15 59.
Oswayo Valley (26)
Black 0 1-3 1, Bilski 2 0-0 4, Mertsoxk 3 1-5 7, Stedman 2 2-2 8, Skiver 1 0-0 2, Voorhees 1 0-0 2, Rozsyk 1 0-0 2. Totals: 10 4-10 26. Northern Potter 17 30 44 59 Oswayo Valley 12 15 19 26
Three-point goals: NoPo 3 (Anderson 2, Slawson); OV 2 (Stedman). Total fouls: NoPo 14, OV 9. Fouled out:
None.
JV:
Oswayo Valley won.
AT SMETHPORT, Pa. Elk Co. Catholic (50)
Breindl 0 14-16 14, Kraus 5 5-8 14, McAllister 5 3-4 13, DePrator 1 2-4 4, Jansen 0 3-5 3. Totals: 11 27-37 50.
Smethport (45)
Shall 6 1-3 16, Ognen 5 4-7 15, McDowell 1 2-6 4, Howes 0 1-2 1, Higley 2 0-0 5, Alfieri 0 4-5 4. Totals: 14 12-23 45. Elk Co. Catholic 10 25 32 50 Smethport 6 21 31 45
Three-point goals: ECC 1 (Kraus); Smethport 5 (Shall 3, Ognen, Higley). Total fouls: ECC 17, Smethport 25. Fouled out:
Burdick (S).
JV: Elk Co. Catholic, 56-24.