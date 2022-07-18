WELLSVILLE — The Spencer Cornelius first place tour continued on Monday in the Penn-York Junior Golf League.
Cornelius made it 3-for-3 in Penn-York’s boys’ Division I (ages 16-18), carding a par score of 71 at Wellsville Country Club, winning by three strokes.
The league had 86 of 117 golfers participate among the seven age groups (four for boys, three for girls) after rain overnight and early Monday morning. But the rain let up by the time most golfers teed off and the rounds stayed mostly dry, aside from a few quick showers.
“I didn't really expect to play looking at the weather, but it ended up OK. I played really solid except for three tee shots,” Cornelius said.
Cornelius carded four birdies with two bogeys and a double-bogey.
“I'm really happy with it,” Cornelius said of his 71. “I haven't played here in almost two years, so not seeing the course in a while it's a little tough, but I played the par threes great at two under par.”
With two weeks remaining, the defending Division I champion Cornelius has not yet been challenged. After graduating from Bradford High, he’s looking to finish his last summer in the junior league on top.
“I've been playing solid,” he said. “I haven't had a bad week yet. I hope to keep it going, just keep rolling with my momentum.”
Chautauqua’s Cam Crist, a recent Maple Grove grad, finished second in Div. I with a score of 74. Crist said he only played Wellsville once before — two years ago in P-Y — and “definitely didn't shoot as good as I did today,” he said.
“It was awesome,” Crist said. “It ties my best round on 18 (holes) at 3 over (par). So I had a good day, the course was nice, just had to keep yourself in play and you could score.
Crist didn’t seem to mind the rainy conditions that preceded Monday’s round.
“The greens held really nice, which was good,” he said. “You could always fly it to the number and it would stick pretty well. Other than that, not really, nothing bad, a little bit of light rain at the start but it didn't affect the swing or anything.
Of the last few weeks of Penn-York, Crist noted he wanted to “just keep trying to play good rounds together and hit good shot after good shot. You can't really worry too much about where you're going to finish, just try and play the best round you can.”
— In the boys’ DIv. II (ages 14-15) Kaden Heckman (Pennhills) won for the second straight week, this time in a playoff against Carter Davis (Cardinals Hills). Both playoff finalists shot an 84 over 18 holes.
Makenna Heckman, Kaden’s sister, won the girls’ Div. I (ages 14-18), also her second straight trophy. Heckman’s nine-hole score of 47 won by eight strokes over runner-up Sophie Bartman (Olean), who had a 55.
— For the Div. III boys, Matthew Beaver of Cardinal Hills won for the second time this summer as his nine-hole 42 cleared the field of 12-13-year-olds by four strokes. Nick Beaver (Cardinal Hills), Matthew’s cousin, tied for second with Garrett Reynolds (Birch Run) with scores of 46.
— Playing nine holes from modified tees, Dominik Myers won the boys’ Div. IV (ages 11-under) in a playoff over Kaysen Beaver (Cardinal Hills) after both carded a 46.
Aliya Corignani (Pine Acres) won her third straight DIv. III girls’ first-place trophy with a score of 63. Eva Militello (Orchard Park) also won for the third straight week with a 54 from modified tees.
— The Penn-York tour moves to week four on Monday, July 25, at Pine Acres Country Club before wrapping up on Monday, Aug. I at Bartlett Country Club.
The top 10 scores by division from week three at Wellsville are listed below:
BOYS
DIVISION I (16-18)
(18 holes)
Score Points
1. S. Cornelius (PA) 71 10
2. C. Crist (Chaut) 74 9
3. C. Barner (Kane) 75 8
4. J. Franz (Pennhills) 78 7
5. T. Gray (Cable Hollow) 80- 6
6. B. Streich (Coud) 81 5
7. T. Stitt (Bartlett) 83 3.5
7. D. Keleman (Chaut) 83 3.5
9. L. Jordan (Ridgway) 84 2
10. H. Brairton (Bartlett) 88 1
DIVISION II (14-15)
(18 holes)
1. K. Heckman (Pennhills) 84 10
2. C. Davis (CH) 84 9
3. J. Morrison (Bonas) 86 8
4. C. Vogtli (Bonas) 89 7
5. O. Wright (CH) 90 6
6. B. Frame (Bonas) 91 4.5
6. R. Lechner (Bartlett) 91 4.5
8. J. Day (Rolling Hills) 93 4
9. J. Mest (Bonas) 94 2
10. L. Howard (Smethport) 98 1
DIVISION III (12-13)
(9 holes)
1. M. Beaver (CH) 42 10
2. N. Beaver (CH) 46 8.5
2. G. Reynolds (Birch Run) 46 8.5
4. V. Vena (Unattached) 47
5. L. McArdle (Caledonia) 48 6
6. C. Wahlers (Coud) 52 5
7. T. Urban (Pennhills) 54 3.5
7. C. Bartman (Olean) 54 3.5
9. K. Streich (Coud) 59 2
10. J. LaCroix (Elkdale) 67 1
DIVISION IV (11-under)
(9 holes modified)
1. D. Myers (Bartlett) 46 10
2. K. Beaver (C.H.) 46 9
3. C. Kahm (Moon) 47 8
4. C. Lineman (Pennhills) 48 7
5. C. Crabtree (Chaut) 49 6
6. C. Lundgren (Pennhills) 51 4.5
6. J. McDow (Bartlett) 51 4.5
8. L. Vecchio (Bartlett) 53 3
9. A. Leet (Pine Acres) 53 1.5
9. Aaron Wade (Elkdale) 53 1.5
GIRLS
DIVISION I (14-18)
(9 holes)
1. M. Heckman (Pennhills) 47 10
2. S. Bartman (Olean) 55 9
3. R. Thompson (Bolivar) 56 8
4. A. Salvaggio (C.H.) 57 7
5. P. Leet (Pine Acres) 58 6
6. O. Schott (Coud) 61 5
7. R. Lineman (Pennhills) 63 4
8. N. Reynolds (Birch Run) 75 3
DIVISION III (12-13)
(9 holes)
1. A. Corignani (Pine Acres) 63 10
2. E. Duggan (Birch Run) 70 9
DIVISION IV (11-under)
(9 holes modified)
1. E. Militello (Orchard Park) 54 10
2. A. Sikora (Orchard Park) 57 9
3. T. Miller (Wellsville) 60 8
4. M. Leslie (Bartlett) 76 7