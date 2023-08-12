ELLICOTTVILLE — If it’s not broken, don’t fix it. This is what the head coach of Franklinville/Ellicottville’s football team, Jason Marsh, has in mind ahead of his fifth season with the program.
Last season the Titans finished with an overall record of 8-3 and saw their campaign end in a very familiar way: at the hands of the Randolph Cardinals. The 30-14 loss marked the second year in a row that F/E were knocked out in the sectional final by the same team. Marsh acknowledged this fact with a sigh and an echoed “two years.” However, after taking a step back and examining their season as a whole, besides not getting over that hurdle, Marsh believes his team played up to its standard.
“I thought we played up to our potential,” he said. “You know, everyone’s goal is to win the state championship and we obviously came short of that goal. But other than that, I think we played up to our potential. The kids played their hearts out and we were happy with our season last year.”
Falling just short has been an unfortunate trend for the Titans who have made the sectional final in eight out the last nine years, winning twice, most recently in the spring 2021 season (moved from the previous fall). With that last step in front of them, Marsh notes that it is not solely what he and his coaching staff want for the team, it is also “the expectation the kids put on themselves.”
Marsh also reflected on the amount of desire that is evident within the ranks of his players. With high standards and eventual goals set before each season and to have one loss trip them up, stings.
“The self motivation (and) the goals that the kids set for themselves. That’s the standards that they go by,” he said. “That’s what they’re trying to achieve each year. We’ve always had that level of expectation. So when we fall short of it it doesn’t sit well.”
This is what makes the Titans’ rematch with Randolph all the more anticipated. Marsh’s men will look to flip the script on the Cardinals and use it as a stepping stone on their path towards a sectional title.
“I mean, if you want to win the state championship, you have to win the sectional championship. So (the Randolph game) is always on our goal board. It’s kind of a stepping stone … So, yeah we’re definitely looking (and) working to get over that hump.”
AS FOR THE TITANS themselves, Marsh remarked at the consistency in the number of players from year to year, with any significant drop in players from one class being made up for in another.
“Our numbers seem to maintain, you always have a grade or two that might be smaller in size, but it always seems to be made up in another class,” he said. “The class below it will have more numbers. So, our numbers seem to remain pretty constant.”
Marsh was happy to say that the Titans will be returning a majority of their skill players including their entire running back corps. However, he did lament at the loss of Giancarlo Nuzzo, their star quarterback, who will be playing college football at St. Anselm College in New Hampshire.
“For the most part, we have a lot of our skill guys back,” he said. “Hunter Smith and Beau Bielecki are going to return in the backfield along with Jacob Dahlke. All three of our running backs are back. Obviously we graduated Nuzzo, who’s going to be a big loss, but we have some guys that are really looking to step up at the quarterback position. And we have our prior leading wide receiver Noah Shenk back as well.”
Nuzzo led the team in rushing yards last year with 925 yards from scrimmage, but behind him, Smith rushed for 583 yards and 10 touchdowns and Bielecki and Dahlke combined for an additional 120 yards.
Alongside the loss of Nuzzo, Marsh’s Titans will be looking to fill gaps in their offensive line that were left by All-State players Koda Curtis and Tyler Gibas. With only two returners on the front line, Marsh will look for players that he believes can fill those shoes.
“(On) our offensive line we only have two of our starters coming back, Isaiah Ploetz and Hayden Callahan, and we have three spots we have to fill,” Marsh said. “So we really need some guys to step up in that position. We’re going to (have to) replace Koda Curtis and Tyler Gibas, who were both All-State players last year. Those are pretty big shoes to fill. Those guys meant a lot to our offensive line last year so we really need to have some guys stepping in those positions.”
BUT MARSH has faith in his team’s depth ahead of the season and even described it as his team’s biggest strength. However, he said it will take a little longer to figure out the Titans’ identity as a team this year.
“I really feel we have really good depth at almost all of our positions,” he said. “As far as our identity goes, we still have to find what our identity is going to be. Are we going to throw well? Or are we going to run well? Those are the questions that we have (and) every year, you have to find out what your identity is, and what you know, what this group of guys will do well.”
While they may be in search of a precise identity as a program, Marsh and his players know what has made them successful for the last near-decade and that there is no sense in changing it up now.
“We’re just going to try to take the things that we do well and continue to do that and fix the things that we’re not doing well,” Marsh said. “We’re not going to fix what’s not broken, but there certainly are some things that we need to improve on. And hopefully, we come out and really play a physical style of football.”
Marsh knows that Class D has boasted great football in recent history and while the search for a true identity goes on, he is sure that “if we can build that team bond and have the guys playing for each other you know, I think we will do well.”
THE RETURNING starters:
Hunter Smith, senior, 5-10, 165, running back/linebacker
Beau Bielecki, senior, 5-9, 165, running back/defensive back
Noah Shenk, senior, 5-10, 155, wide receiver/defensive back
Jacob Dahlke, senior, 5-10, 175, running back/linebacker
Hayden Callahan, senior, 6-4, 250, offensive tackle/defensive tackle
Owen Chudy, senior, 6-2, 180, tight end/defensive end
Isaiah Ploetz, senior, 5-11, 180, offensive tackle/defensive tackle
Isaac Towne, junior, 6-0, 180, quarterback/linebacker
Billy Slavinski, junior, 6-0, 205, running back/defensive end
ALSO LETTERING were:
Christopher Calarco, senior, 6-0, 245, center/defensive tackle
Levi Jennings, senior, 6-0, 190, guard/defensive tackle
Ben Payne, senior, 6-0, 240, offensive tackle/defensive tackle
Zach Fetterman, senior, 5-10, 230, guard/defensive tackle
David Herman, senior, 5-8, 165, running back/linebacker
Matthew Spittler, junior, 6-2, 175, quarterback/defensive back
Carter Smith, junior, 5-10, 165, running back/defensive back
Bretton Blecha, junior, 6-0, 165, wide receiver/linebacker
Colin Mooney, junior, 5-10, 170, running back/linebacker
Ryan Norton, junior, 6-1, 225, offensive tackle/defensive tackle
Ethan Allen, junior, 5-11, 215, offensive tackle/defensive tackle
Ryan Metzger, junior, 6-2, 230, offensive tackle/defensive tackle
Gannon Callahan, junior, 6-2, 180, wide receiver/defensive back
THE PLAYERS, by position:
Offense
Quarterbacks: Towne, Spittler
Running Backs: H. Smith, Bielecki, Dahlke, Slavinski, C. Smith, Herman, Mooney, Caeden Bish (junior, 5-9, 155)
Ends/Receivers: Shenk, Chudy, Blecha, G. Callahan, Calin Terwilliger (junior, 5-9, 145), Dante Long (junior, 5-9, 145)
Guards/Tackles: H. Callahan, Ploetz, Leonard, Jennings, Payne, Fetterman, Stephen, Norton, Allen, Matzger, Zack Gibas (junior, 5-11, 210)
Centers: Calarco, Mooney
Kickers: N/A
Defense
Ends: Chudy, Slavinski, G. Callahan, Ploetz
Down Linemen/Tackles: H. Callahan, Leonard, Calarco, Jennings, Norton, Payne, Fetterman, Stephen, Metzger, Allen
Linebackers: H. Smith, Towne, Dahlke, Mooney, Blecha, Herman, Gibas
Defensive Backs: Shenk, Bielecki, Spittler, C. Smith, G. Callahan, Terwilliger, Bish, Long
THE SCHEDULE:
September
1 — at Salamanca, 7 p.m.
8 — Silver Creek/Forestville, at Franklinville, 7 p.m.
15 — at Gowanda, 7 p.m.
22 — Wilson, at Ellicottville 7 p.m.
29 — at Randolph, 7 p.m.
October
6 — Cattaraugus-Little Valley, at Franklinville, 7 p.m.
14 — at JFK, 7 p.m.
20 — Clymer/Sherman/Panama, at Ellicottville 7 p.m.
NEXT: Cameron County