So what do we make of the Bills’ 29-15 win over Atlanta, Sunday afternoon at cold and snowy Highmark Stadium?
After all, it looks convincing, and while Buffalo didn’t cover the surprising spread, coming within a half-point is close enough … except to the bookmakers, of course
And, the most important result of that victory was the ultimate goal … securing a playoff berth.
The Bills’ triumph combined with another heartbreaking loss by the Ravens – four losses by a total of five points in the last month – secured Buffalo’s postseason berth.
At 10-6, the Bills can lock up their second consecutive AFC East title by beating the Jets, who came within 20 seconds of upsetting Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay yesterday afternoon in the Meadowlands, next Sunday back at Highmark.
But this wasn’t really a feel-good win.
IT STARTED when rookie kick returner Marquez Stevenson fumbled a punt at the end of Atlanta’s first possession, when Falcons cornerback Avery Williams put his helmet squarely on the ball and knocked it into the endzone.
That’s where Bills wide receiver Jake Kumerow won a tug-o-war and covered the loose ball, producing a safety, rather than surrendering a touchdown and saving Buffalo five points.
But Atlanta’s biggest largesse came midway in the fourth quarter when veteran quarterback Matt Ryan succumbed to a loss of poise.
After scoring an apparent rushing touchdown on which he gave himself up at the end, Ryan inexplicably got in the face of Bills safety Jordan Poyer. The 15-yard dead-ball foul for taunting was bad enough as it would have backed the Falcons’ kickoff up by that distance, almost assuring Buffalo of good field position to begin running down the clock.
But, alas, a review of the “touchdown” showed Ryan gave himself up early and hadn’t crossed the goal line. Thus, the penalty pushed the Falcons back to 3rd-and-goal from the 16-yard line and two failed throws kept the score 29-15, rather than a one possession margin.
IN SHORT, Atlanta’s failure to cover a fumble in the end zone and Ryan’s mental vapor lock cost the Falcons 12 points in a two touchdown game.
But there was more.
Coach Arthur Smith’s defense, plus Western New York’s January weather, helped conjure Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen’s worst passing day in his four-year pro career.
The numbers are indicting.
Allen finished 11-of-26 through the air with a career-worst three interceptions, no touchdown throws and a minuscule 17.0 passer rating.
For the record, those three picks – two tipped balls and one terrible decision – tied a career-worst he set in September of 2019 against New England.
That bad decision – a pick by safety Duron Harmon – was particularly punitive.
Buffalo seemed set to extend its lead to 21-5 midway through the second quarter when Allen forced a pass into a gaggle of Falcon defenders in the end zone.
Thus, Atlanta, given the reprieve, scored a touchdown, then got a second interception and turned it into a field goal before intermission that put the Falcons, who outscored Buffalo 13-0 in the period, up 15-14.
BUT, AS IS often the case, Allen, besides his worst, also brought his best.
Though Buffalo fans tend to close their eyes when he takes off running, the fearless 6-foot-5, 240-pound QB rushed 15 times for 81 yards and scored two touchdowns. He also threw a two-point conversion to Cole Beasley.
And, on this day, Allen’s legs – plus those of running back Devin Singletary (career highs in carries (23), yards (110) and rushing touchdowns (2) – were enough.
But he also issued a reminder that he hasn’t entirely lost that “hero ball” mentality.
As he found out in his first playoff game, an overtime loss at Houston back in 2018, that mindset all too often spells defeat.
And that test is now only two weeks away.
