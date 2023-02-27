ST. BONAVENTURE — St. Bonaventure’s men’s basketball team couldn’t have picked a better time to put up its biggest point total of the season and its junior guard, Daryl Banks III, had exquisite timing in scoring his career high.
That’s what unfolded Sunday afternoon at the Reilly Center before a crowd of 4,394, almost devoid of students, as the Bonnies mercifully ended a five-game losing streak in unexpected fashion, an 89-76 win over Saint Joseph’s.
The final game at the RC this season was a festive event from the start.
Bills’ Hall of Fame running back Thurman Thomas was introduced during a timeout after holding a pregame autograph session.
Also making an appearance were two former Bona stars, David Vanterpool, most recently an NBA assistant coach, and Jaylen Adams, after three short NBA stints now playing professionally in China.
It would have been Senior Day if the Bonnies had one, instead the three graduating team managers were honored.
But the game’s real hook was Bona getting a win after tumbling dangerously close to a dreaded Atlantic 10 Tournament play-in game, facing a team with exactly the same conference record, 7-9.
AS IT TURNED out, the Bonnies trailed exactly 22 seconds of the opening minute and after that, thanks to Banks, who put his team ahead for good, the lead at one point got to 20.
The transfer from Saint Peter’s had a spectacular line: 36 points on 10-of-18 shooting (4-of-10 on treys), nine rebounds and three assists.
Banks’ total eclipsed the 34 he scored against Bowling Green early this season and obliterated the 27 he dropped on Kentucky in Saint Peter’s stunning win in last year’s NCAA Tournament.
He was also aware of what was at stake.
“It was a must-win,” Banks said. “Coach (Mark Schmidt) has been preaching that we have to get some momentum going into the tournament, so we needed a victory to start us off.”
Schmidt was pleased with the win, but shocked at the offensive output.
More from this section
“I didn’t think we had 89 points in us but we did today and the crowd was great,” he said after maintaining all season that when a game gets in the 70s or 80s needed to win, the Bonies are in trouble. “It was good to play in front for a change, that makes it a little bit easier and we’re better when Daryl scores 36.”
Better indeed.
“The reason (Bona scored 89) was Daryl’s 36 points,” Schmidt said. “He averages 18 so if he gets that, we score 71. But we shot the ball well, we got to the foul line 30 times and Daryl played really well.”
And getting that win was critical.
“We were in a five-game losing streak,” Schmidt explained. “The players were disappointed in some of the games they played. Hopefully, today gives us a little bit of confidence.”
But he also pointed out, “We’re young, everybody that’s out there hasn’t played a year at St. Bonaventure. As a coach you want everything to go perfect but things don’t go perfect in a season.
“We’ve had some good games, we’ve had some not so good games and we’ve lost some close games. When you have a really good season you win those close games.”
Indeed, the Bonnies are a case study.
In their 14-16 record, nine losses have been by six-or-fewer points, four by one possession. In games decided by seven points or less this season, Bona is 3-9.
Schmidt noted, “We could have 10-11 wins in our league if we did a better job in a couple of those games. We lose at Rhode Island, we lose at Duquesne (by one and two points, respectively) and those are two games we had a legitimate chance to win. You take those and flip (the results) and we would take 10 wins this year in the Atlantic 10 with such a young group.”
He concluded, “Our goal is to win the Atlantic 10 Tournament and that’s been the goal since we first started. It’s better to go into the tournament on a roll rather than a losing streak and this game helps us (8-9 in eighth place in the A-10) play better at UMass (5-11). Hopefully we can win by one there (next Saturday afternoon) and go into the tournament 2-0, but our goal is still to be 6-0 (at the end of it).”
(Chuck Pollock, an Olean Times Herald senior sports columnist, can be reached at cpollock@oleantimesherald.com)