Bona-Saint Joe's

St. Bonaventure's Daryl Banks III (5) takes a jump shot against Saint Joseph's Sunday afternoon at the Reilly Center.

 Jerry Trass/Olean Times Herald

ST. BONAVENTURE — St. Bonaventure’s men’s basketball team couldn’t have picked a better time to put up its biggest point total of the season and its junior guard, Daryl Banks III, had exquisite timing in scoring his career high.

That’s what unfolded Sunday afternoon at the Reilly Center before a crowd of 4,394, almost devoid of students, as the Bonnies mercifully ended a five-game losing streak in unexpected fashion, an 89-76 win over Saint Joseph’s.

 

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social