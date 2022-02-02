FILLMORE — Emma Cole had already turned in a couple of career performances this season.
But on Wednesday night, she outdid even herself.
Cole was as dominant in the post as she’s ever been, racking up 41 points, 20 rebounds and six blocks to guide Fillmore past a quality C.G. Finney team, 66-47, in a non-league showdown.
Her 41 points, tallied on 19 field goals and a 3-of-5 effort at the line, marked a new Fillmore girls single-game scoring record.
Coming in, it was a battle of two 10-plus win teams and individual scoring stars, as Cole has been the Eagles’ go-to player all year and C.G. Finney’s Jahniya Johnson was among the points leaders for all of Section 5. But on this night, Cole’s Eagles (17-0) got the better of the now-10-5 Falcons.
“I didn’t realize where she was at (for a point total),” Fillmore coach Tom Parks noted. “The game was pretty tight the whole way. We pulled her out in the fourth quarter when we felt the game was in hand, and it wasn’t until after that I saw what she had.
“She’s just a special player.”
Jadyn Mucher added a double-double of 14 points and 10 rebounds, Preslee Miller had 10 rebounds and five assists and Hope Russell chipped in six steals and five assists for Fillmore.
Johnson finished with 26 points for Finney.
“Finney, they’re tough,” Parks added. “They have a dynamic scorer in their own right. From what I’m hearing, Johnson is averaging around mid-30s; she is very good. (It was) a little showcase of two nice scorers on display. It was a nice victory because Finney is tough, they fly around, they’re fast.
“It was a good battle.”
NORTH TIER
Port Allegany 28, Oswayo Valley 21
SHINGLEHOUSE, Pa. — Kayleigha Dowell tallied eight points, five rebounds, three assists and a pair of steals to key Port Allegany.
Ella Moses collected 11 rebounds and three steals while Evin Stauffer tacked on four assists and three helpers for the Gators (9-9). Port A took a 15-8 lead into halftime and extended it to as many as 13 in the third quarter. OV chipped away with a 7-2 fourth quarter to make it close, but the Gators hung on.
“We had a couple of big buckets there at the end of the second quarter that opened up a little bit of a gap,” Port A coach Jamie Evens said. “I thought that was huge going into the second half.”
Makenzie Mesler had six points for Oswayo Valley (3-10).
Otto-Eldred 43, Austin 22
AUSTIN, Pa. — Katie Sheeler matched Austin’s scoring effort on her own, totaling 22 points to key Otto-Eldred.
Sheeler added four steals, three assists and three steals. Bri Heller notched three rebounds, three steals and a pair of helpers while Brooke Close (6 steals), Anna Merry (4 steals, 2 assists) and Carrie Drummond (5 boards) also made key contributions for the Terrors (14-1), who had a 41-8 lead through three quarters.
Ella Brewer had 10 points for Austin (4-11).
ALLEGANY CO. DIV. II
Scio/Friendship 22, Hinsdale 17
HINSDALE — Sophie Bolzan scored nine points to lead Scio/Friendship.
Trailing 16-15 entering the final quarter, S/F (6-9) outscored Hinsdale 7-1 over the final eight minutes to secure the win.
Jaylee Jimerson had seven points for the Bobcats (0-13).
CCAA CENTRAL
Portville 66, Cassadaga Valley 22
SINCLAIRVILLE — Lilly Bentley posted a double-double of 16 points and 10 rebounds and Mallory Welty totaled 14 points, seven rebounds and four assists to power Portville.
Kendall Artlip (5) and Mia Welty (4) combined to hand out nine assists and Ava Haynes grabbed nine rebounds for the Panthers (13-3, 6-1). Nine players contributed at least a bucket while five chipped in between four and eight points. Portville held Cassadaga Valley to just 10 points over the final three quarters.
“Mallory and Lilly got us going in the first half, as Mal scored all 14 of her points and Lilly chipped in 10,” Portville coach Inga Welty said. “As a team, the girls did a great job of making the extra pass and giving everyone an opportunity to score.
“Cassadaga Valley is young and they played hard from the opening tip to the final horn.”
Emiley Anderson had 11 points for the Cougars (4-10).
NON-LEAGUE
Andover/Whitesville 62, Hammondsport 32
WHITESVILLE — Vanessa Hall dropped in 27 points and Andover/Whitesville overcame a slow start for a one-sided win.
Maria Riloba added 14 points for A/W (12-3). Trailing 12-7 through the first quarter, the hosts outscored Hammondsport 55-20 over the final three quarters to pull away. Rorie Whitcomb and Hannah Hoerter had 11 and 10 points, respectively for the Lakers (8-8).