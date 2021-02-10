BOLIVAR — Aliyah Cole scored 32 points with 15 rebounds and six blocks as the Bolivar-Richburg forward led her team to a season-opening overtime victory Tuesday night.
B-R defeated Wellsville, 40-33, in non-league play.
Kelsey Pacer (seven assists) and Jianna Nix had 10 rebounds each for the Wolverines, while Kayli Giardini had three steals.
“Both teams were down a couple guards, and definitely could have used that assistance offensively,” B-R coach Justin Thomas said. “We still did a nice job of getting the ball inside to Aliyah, while Kelsey and Jianna really helped our perimeter and baseline game.
“Kayli Giardini was thrown right into the fire at point guard, and handled herself nicely against a very aggressive, solid, and well-coached team.”
For Wellsville (0-1), Emily Costello had a team-high 10 points on a pair of 3-pointers. The Lions erased a 22-8 halftime deficit in the second half, taking the lead with an 18-0 run in the third quarter.
“Both teams should be at full strength next time around, and I expect another thriller,” Thomas said.
ALLEGANY CO. DIV. I
Fillmore 32, Andover 17FILLMORE — Emma Cole paced Fillmore with a double-double on 15 points and 10 rebounds.
Rachel Hatch grabbed 11 rebounds and took three steals for the Eagles (1-0).
Andover fell to 0-1.
“Obviously (we’re) super super excited and fortunate to be able to play,” Fillmore coach Tom Parks said. “We hoped to get to this day back in early winter. After that, I think both teams really ran out of gas around halftime. We only had a week to get in condition. It almost felt like kind of a summer league environment because both teams are trying to find their way. But all in all, both teams played hard and it was great to get back out there tonight.”
ALLEGANY CO. DIV. II
Whitesville 75, Friendship 23FRIENDSHIP — Vanessa Hall poured in 46 points in a dominant season-opening performance for Whitesville.
Also for Whitesville (1-0), Kennedy Bledsoe scored 17 points in the Allegany County Div. II game. Neveah Ross scored 15 points for Friendship (0-1).
Belfast 57, Scio 6
BELFAST — Kate Sadler tallied 19 points to lead Belfast (1-0) in its season opener.
Emma Sullivan added 13 points and Anna Drozdowski scored 10 for the Bulldogs.
“Very, very impressed with how these girls are coming along,” Belfast coach Jim Schneider said. “This is my first year and they were very young when I started. They’re progressing well.”
Scio fell to 0-1.
NON-LEAGUE
Iroquois 57, Olean 35ELMA — Olean suffered a season-opening loss on the road as Iroquois’ Emily McLaughlin led the Chiefs with 21 points.
Chrissy Martin scored 11 points for the Huskies (0-1).
AT BELFAST Scio (6)
Stilson 0 1-6 1, Grover 1 1-2 3, Davenport 0 2-4 2, Warboys 0 0-0 0, Crossley 0 0-0 0. Totals: 1 4-12 6.
Belfast (57)
A. Sullivan 1 0-0 3, Borden 0 1-2 1, Drozdowski 5 0-0 10, Hamer 2 0-0 5, Sadler 8 3-4 19, Proctor 0 0-4 0, E. Sullivan 5 0-0 13, Wallace 2 2-4 6. Totals: 23 6-14 57. Scio 3 3 5 6 Belfast 28 42 52 57
Three-point goals: Scio 0; Belfast 5 (A. Sullivan, E. Sullivan 3, Hamer). Total fouls: Scio 13, Belfast 13. Fouled out:
Drozdowski.
AT FRIENDSHIP Whitesville (75)
Bledsoe 7 3-4 17, Jackson 1 1-1 3, V. Hall 18 5-10 46, Hamilton 1 0-0 2, G. Hall 1 2-2 4, Schall 1 0-0 2. Totals: 28 10-16 74.
Friendship (23)
Ross 6 0-2 15, Roberts 1 0-0 2, Donahue 2 0-0 6, Harmon 0 0-0 0, Gardner 0 0-0 0. Totals: 9 0-2 23. Whitesville 21 34 61 75 Friendship 2 21 21 23
Three-point goals: Whitesville 5 (V. Hall 5); Friendship 5 (Ross 3, Donahue 2). Total fouls: Whitesville 15, Friendship 16. Fouled out:
None.
AT BOLIVAR Wellsville (33)
Mess 1 1-2 4, Costello 4 0-0 10, Knapp 2 3-4 7, Stisser 2 1-2 5, Coleman 1 0-2 2, Reitz 2 0-0 5. Totals: 12 5-10 33.
Bolivar-Richburg (40)
Cole 12 8-13 32, Nix 3 1-2 7, Pacer 0 1-4 1, Bentley 0 0-0 0, Giardini 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 10-19 40. Wellsville 7 8 26 30 33 B-R 9 22 22 30 40
Three-point goals: Wellsville 4 (Mess, Costello 2, Reitz); B-R 0. Total fouls: Wellsville 16, B-R 10. Fouled out:
Pacer.
JV:
Wellsville won.
AT FILLMORE Andover (17)
Terhune 1 0-0 3, Calladine 1 0-2 3, Morgan 1 0-0 2, Simon 1 1-2 3, Niedermaier 2 2-2 6. Totals: 6 3-6 17.
Fillmore (32)
Cole 7 1-4 15, Hatch 1 2-2 4, Byer 1 2-3 5, Miller 4 0-0 8, Ryan 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 5-9 32. Andover 3 13 15 17 Fillmore 11 22 28 32
Three-point goals: Andover 2 (Terhune, Calladine); Fillmore 1 (Byer). Total fouls: Andover 10, Fillmore 7. Fouled out:
None.
JV:
Fillmore 27, Hinsdale 20.
AT ELMA Iroquois (57)
L. Lyons 2 0-4 4, Sinibaldi 2 3-4 7, Grieble 2 0-0 4, Gordon 3 0-0 6, McLaughlin 7 5-7 21, Zienski 3 0-2 6, M. Lyons 4 0-0 9. Totals: 23 8-17 57.
Olean (35)
C. Martin 4 3-6 11, Sweitzer 3 0-0 8, Parks 1 0-0 2, Federowicz 2 1-2 5, L. Williams 1 0-0 2, M. Williams 1 1-5 3, Foster 1 2-2 4. Totals: 13 7-15 35. Iroquois 14 30 41 57 Olean 7 13 19 35
Three-point goals: Iroquois 3 (McLaughlin 2, M. Lyons); Olean 2 (Sweitzer 2). Total fouls: Iroquois 13, Olean 15. Fouled out: None.