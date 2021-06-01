CUBA — Trent Chamberlain threw a complete game for Cuba-Rushford on Tuesday, holding Friendship/Scio to one run on three hits as the Rebels held on for a 3-1 non-league baseball win.
Ethan Rix went 2-for-3 and scored twice, while Logan Lewis (double) and Benson McCumiskey both went 1-for-3 with an RBI.
Friendship/Scio pitcher Cam Loucks threw all six innings, striking out 11 and walking five as C-R had seven hits.
“Loucks and Chamberlain were both tough on the mound,” C-R coach Patrick Wight said. “Both showed good control of fastball and curveball. Scio/Friendship had the first two runners on in the sixth and (catcher) Logan Lewis threw two guys out stealing to kill the rally, two huge throws. (It was) Senior Night for us so I was very happy to walk away with a win for those guys. They deserved it.”
For F/S, Jon Outman was 1-for-3 and scored a run and Hunter Beckman had an RBI.
ALLEGANY CO. DIV. I
Bolivar-Richburg 14, Hinsdale 2, 5 innings
BOLIVAR — Brayden Ellis and Wyatt Karnuth combined to hold Hinsdale to three hits.
Leading the Wolverines (8-4, 4-2) at the plate, Trey Buchholz went 2-for-3 with three RBI and three runs scored, Cam MacDonell was 1-for-2 with a triple and two RBI and Caden Allen went 2-for-3 with two RBI and two runs.
For Hinsdale, Sam Cashimere was 1-for-2 with a run scored.
Fillmore 11, Genesee Valley 0, 5 innings
FILLMORE — Brent Zubikowski hit a three-run home run in the fifth inning to finish off a victory for the Eagles (7-4).
Zubikowski, Mitchell Ward, Isaiah Voss and Luke Colombo had two hits each as Fillmore marked 11 total hits.
Connor Potter earned a shutout on four strikeouts, no walks and three hits.
Genesee Valley fell to 2-5.
CCAA I WEST
Dunkirk 12, Allegany-Limestone 2, 6 innings
DUNKIRK — Dunkirk used three pitchers to hold Allegany-Limestone to two runs on four hits.
Javy DeJesus, Bryson Travis and Mike Porpiglia combined for eight strikeouts and three walks. Philip Messina went 3-for-4 with two doubles and three runs.
For Allegany-Limestone (1-5, 0-5), Jayden Gustafson had an RBI double in the first inning.
CCAA I EAST
Franklinville 11, Cattaraugus-Little Valley 10
CATTARAUGUS — Trailing 11-5 through six innings, Cattaraugus-Little Valley (0-7) plated five runs in the bottom of the seventh but couldn’t complete the rally.
For Franklinville, Blake Frank went 2-for-4 with a double and a run. Frank was the winning pitcher, throwing 4 ⅔ innings in relief, striking out eight and walking five while allowing five runs on three hits.
Noah Shenk went 2-for-5 with RBI for the Panthers (2-1), Matt Peters had a hit and three runs scored and Beau Bielecki had a hit and two runs.
Gavin Baxter went 2-for-4 with a triple and double, driving in four runs and scoring one for the T-Wolves. Nick Savidge had a hit and three RBI and Kodi Colton had a hit and two RBI.
ECIC DIV. III
Pioneer 3, Tonawanda 2
ARCADE — Pioneer eighth grader Sam Carter went 3-for-3 with three singles, driving in two runs for the Panthers.
Blaine Morgan pitched five innings and Brodie Hopkins threw the final two for Pioneer (3-6), combining for eight strikeouts, four walks and four hits allowed.