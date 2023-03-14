BROOKVILLE, Pa. — The Cameron County boys basketball team’s underdog story came to an end as it lost to Union (New Castle), 51-37, ending its season in Tuesday’s PIAA Class A second round.
The Red Raiders came in off a first-round upset, taking down District 6 champions Portage Area on the road. However, in the second leg of the state bracket, they faced District 7 runner-up Union Area, which was making its second consecutive state tournament appearance.
Early on, it became apparent how prolific the Scotties’ defense was. On the Red Raiders’ first possession, Union forced a turnover with a full-court-press. The Scotties then forced two more consecutive CC turnovers on their way to a quick 7-0 lead.
The Red Raiders eventually broke the seal with two trips to the free throw line, which seemed to install some confidence. Josh Smith led the charge, scoring five unanswered points and cutting the deficit to three with a minute left. Union burned the clock for the final shot, cashing in on a backdoor cut to give them a 17-12 lead after one.
“(Union) wasn’t doing anything we haven’t seen already. We prepared for it, we drilled it and then we came out and kind of got caught up in the moment,” Cameron County coach Marcus Brown said. “That was not an ideal start. I was not expecting that, I thought we were going to handle it pretty well. We’ve handled pressure pretty well all year, so that was tough to overcome early.”
IN THE second quarter, the Red Raiders’ progress disappeared. After a made 3-pointer put them up by 10 within the first 1:30, the Scotties then focused their energy on interior defense. The Red Raiders struggled to find the bottom of the net. Even with point-blank looks, the ball refused to sink.
With Union’s lead growing, CC began to panic late in the quarter, resulting in numerous turnovers once again. After another eight minutes, the Red Raiders scored three points to the Scotties’ 11, facing a 28-15 gap on the scoreboard.
“We were lackadaisical fighting pressure in the first quarter and then we came out in the second quarter and were lackadaisical getting into a good set when we did beat the pressure. It didn’t matter how many timeouts we blew through, we couldn’t seem to get settled down,” Brown said.
THE RED Raiders had their best scoring performance of the night in the third quarter. After forcing a Union miss, Ryan Shaffer cashed in on a shot from beyond the arc, which was followed up with another 3-pointer from Smith.
However, while the Red Raiders were finding their scoring punch, the Scotties began sinking shots from deep, slowly pulling away as they amassed a 39-25 lead with a 1:40 to go. Despite outscoring their opponents 14-11, the Red Raiders were down 10 with one quarter to go.
After the first several minutes, the Scotties began burning clock, patiently passing the ball around the perimeter while the Red Raiders scrambled. The situation worsened for CC as the Scotties would come up with several offensive rebounds, which led to either a second-chance score or more time burned off the clock.
With two minutes left and still down 10, CC began to intentionally foul. Once in the bonus, Union made all of its shots at the line, putting the game away and eventually ending the Red Raiders season.
“When we get going fast, we’re not great. We’re not an up-and-down team. We’re a defense-first, District 9, hold the ball and patient offense and get-the-look-you-want team, and it worked against Portage, but with Union’s pressure we got caught up,” Brown said. “We were out of control. That’s the biggest thing I’ll take away from this game.”
Matt Stanley led the Scotties with 23 points, with his brother Lucas adding 11. For the Red Raiders, Smith finished with 13 points, hitting a team-high three 3-pointers, while Shaffer scored 10 points.
The Scotties will advance to play D7 No. 3 seed Carlynton in Friday’s quarterfinals while Cameron County finished 18-9.
“If you would have told me, after (losing to Otto-Eldred, St. Marys and Johnsonburg) in the regular season that we were going to do what we did this year, I would have probably laughed at you,” Brown said, “so I think we really overachieved this year.”