Cameron County's Camdyn Allison shoots a free throw attempt during the Red Raiders' 51-37 loss to Union (New Caslte) in Tuesday's PIAA Class A second round in Brookville, Pa.

BROOKVILLE, Pa. — The Cameron County boys basketball team’s underdog story came to an end as it lost to Union (New Castle), 51-37, ending its season in Tuesday’s PIAA Class A second round.

The Red Raiders came in off a first-round upset, taking down District 6 champions Portage Area on the road. However, in the second leg of the state bracket, they faced District 7 runner-up Union Area, which was making its second consecutive state tournament appearance.

