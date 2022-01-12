FILLMORE — The Cuba-Rushford boys volleyball team was missing a couple of starters due to injury.
No matter. Its reserves came in and hardly missed a beat.
Maddox Keller recorded seven kills and two aces and the Rebels remained unbeaten with a 25-17, 25-12, 25-20 victory over Fillmore in Allegany County action on Wednesday night. Andrew Achey added five kills and two aces while Nate Cole contributed four kills, four blocks and four aces for C-R (8-0).
“We’ve got a couple of injuries and kids who were unable to play today,” C-R coach Nick Perillo said. “It was really awesome to see some of those guys who haven’t gotten as much playing time step in and do well. It was a full team effort all around.
“Credit to Fillmore, they make it really difficult to put the ball down. And as you can see from the game scores, they got better as the game went.”
Joe Derck had two aces for the Eagles.
WRESTLINGCCAA DIVISION IIMaple Grove 54, Franklinville/Cuba-Rushford 0BEMUS POINT — Maple Grove recorded all of its wins via pin while blanking Franklinville/Cuba-Rushford.
F/C-R fell to 1-12.
ECIC DIVISION IIIPioneer 53, Lake Shore 9YORKSHIRE — Daniel Kirsch earned a big technical fall victory at 118 pounds and five others added pins to propel Pioneer to a convincing win.
Kirsch topped Blake Hageman in 3:29 for the technical fall victory. Dominic Urbino (138), Brandon Doyle (145), Brady Heckathorn (152), Donald Bennett (160, 56 seconds) and Luke Matheis (215) also won by fall for the Panthers (8-2, 4-0), who won eight of 10 contested matches.
“At 215, Luke Matheis went out and got us a nice pin,” Pioneer coach Chris Edwards said. “And then probably one of their best kids, and one of mine (Kirsch), went head-to-head, and Daniel went out and just dominated, so that was a great win for us tonight.”
Thomas Martin picked up a fall at 132 pounds for Lake Shore.
NON-LEAGUE
SECTION 5 DIVISION II DUAL MEET CHAMPIONSHIP
Semifinals: Honeoye Falls-Lima 40, Bolivar-Richburg 30
Third-place match: Bolivar-Richburg 53, Palmyra-Macedon 24
PALMYRA — Third-seeded Bolivar-Richburg fell to No. 2 Honeoye Falls-Lima in its opening-round match before topping No. 4 Pal-Mac in the consolation final.
Top-seeded Canisteo-Greenwood beat Honeoye Falls-Lima, 39-24, in the championship bout. C-G earned a place at the state tournament with the victory.
No other information was provided to the Times Herald.
GIRLS HOOPS
ALLEGANY CO. DIV. I
Fillmore 60, Bolivar-Richburg 25
BOLIVAR — Emma Cole paced a quartet of double-digit scorers with 16 points as Fillmore remained unbeaten at 10-0.
Preslee Miller posted 12 points while Hope Russell and Jadyn Mucher added 11 and 10, respectively, for the Eagles.
Kayli Giardini had 12 points for Bolivar-Richburg (2-8).
NON-LEAGUE
Genesee Valley/Belfast 47, Andover/Whitesville 43
BELFAST — Katlin Sadler registered 14 points and Mary Hamer added 13 to lift Genesee Valley/Belfast to a big win over a Vanessa Hall-led A/W team.
Alica Borden chipped in eight points for GV/B (7-3), which has won four in a row.
A/W had a five-game win streak snapped while moving to 7-2.