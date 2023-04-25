CUBA — Cuba-Rushford’s Jordyn Radomski earned a win on the mound and hit 2-for-3 with a double and three runs to spark an 8-3 victory over Fillmore Tuesday in Allegany County softball.
Radomski struck out eight and walked five over six innings, scattering three hits before Sydney Howard closed out the seventh inning.
Also for C-R, Riley Keller went 2-for-4 with two RBI and Taylor Searle had a hit, two RBI and a run scored.
Fillmore’s Sadie Wolcott and Mylee Miller combined to strike out three and walk four, allowing eight hits.
“We had a tough loss against Letchworth last night and were able to bounce back with a good, solid win against Fillmore,” C-R coach Mary Keesler said. “We made good contact on the ball and played good defense.”
ALLEGANY COUNTY
Bolivar-Richburg 19, Genesee Valley/Belfast 2, 5 inningsBOLIVAR — Bolivar-Richburg’s Malayna Ayers hit two home runs, one over the fence and one inside the park, totalling four RBI and three runs scored on the day.
Also in the big offensive night for B-R, McKinlee Harris went 3-for-4 with three doubles, three runs and two RBI and Rylee Whiting was 3-for-3 with three RBI and a run. Haley Mascho (four runs, four stolen bases) and Madigan Harris (two doubles, three runs, two RBI) had two hits each.
Whiting pitched four innings with four strikeouts and two walks and Mascho closed the fifth with two strikeouts and a walk.
Jenna Hill and Raygen Haggstrom had two hits each for GVBC.
CCAA I WESTOlean 6, Fredonia 3FREDONIA — Leading 1-0 after the first inning, Olean tacked on two more runs in the top of the fourth and three in the fifth to pull away from Fredonia.
Olean pitcher Emma Edwards struck out 11 batters with five walks, scattering six hits for three earned runs (all in the bottom of the fifth).
Ariel Maine led the Huskies at the plate with two hits, including a home run, for three RBI and two runs scored. Edwards also hit a triple and scored twice. Ava Finch had a hit, two runs and an RBI.
“With the way some of our games have gone lately you’re not sure how the girls will react when tested in a hard-fought game,” OHS coach Steve Anastasia said. “You always know you’re going to get a game when you are playing a well-coached team like Fredonia.
“It was good to see our girls keep their composure and battle in a tightly fought game.”
Fredonia pitcher Jordan Lucas struck out 14 and walked four, holding Olean to four hits. Lucas also hit a triple and drove in two runs.
CCAA II EASTEllicottville 4, Franklinville 3ELLICOTTVILLE — Emmylu Carls went 2-for-3 with a triple and scored the game-winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning to give Ellicottville the walkoff win.
Ande Northrup earned the win, scattering seven hits while striking out six with two walks for the Eagles.
Olivia Frank homered in the seventh to tie it at 3 for Franklinville before Ellicottville went on to win it. Molly Wittmer went 2-for-3.
Aubrey Ensell also allowed seven hits and had no walks while fanning a pair for the Panthers.
Portville 17, West Valley 5, 6 innings
PORTVILLE — Portville got two hits each from Sam Steadman (double, three runs), Madison Ford (three runs) and Mattison Foster (two runs, RBI) to improve to 4-0 in league play (4-1) overall.
Alisha Dickerson pitched the Panthers to the win with nine strikeouts to four walks, allowing six hits.
For West Valley, Lauren Frascella went 2-for-4, scoring once and driving in two runs.
Cattaraugus-Little Valley 25, Salamanca 11, 5 inningsCATTARAUGUS — Cattaraugus-Little Valley claimed its second win in its last three games and continued an offensive hot streak led by Carly Preston’s two hits, including a double, and two RBI.
Kora Sentz also marked two hits and Gabby Liskow had a single and two RBI for CLV (2-5). Grace Arnold (two strikeouts) and Maddie Shattuck shared time in the pitcher’s circle, allowing eight eights.
For Salamanca, Marlee Maybee had two hits and an RBI and Avianna Stahlman added a hit and two RBI. Sunny O’Conner, Charli Ross and Camryn Quigley pitched the Warriors, with two strikeouts and eight hits allowed.