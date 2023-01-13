252A0890

Cuba-Rushford’s Jacob Smith dribbles up the court against Fillmore’s Jair Bialek during an Allegany County Div. I boys basketball game Wednesday night in Cuba.

 Chris Brooks/WellsvilleSports.com

In an already strong start to the season, the Cuba-Rushford boys basketball team may have claimed its most impressive victory to date Wednesday night.

The Rebels opened Allegany County Div. I play by avenging their only loss, beating Fillmore, 62-53, in Cuba. With its first league win under its belt, C-R improved to 10-1 overall, including six straight after a tournament loss to Fillmore on Dec. 9.

