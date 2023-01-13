In an already strong start to the season, the Cuba-Rushford boys basketball team may have claimed its most impressive victory to date Wednesday night.
The Rebels opened Allegany County Div. I play by avenging their only loss, beating Fillmore, 62-53, in Cuba. With its first league win under its belt, C-R improved to 10-1 overall, including six straight after a tournament loss to Fillmore on Dec. 9.
C-R has managed to remain competitive on the court amid trying circumstances off of it: Patrick Wight, the team’s new head coach and former Allegany-Limestone assistant, took a health-related leave of absence just weeks into practice before the team’s first game. His younger brother, Rob, already a volunteer assistant, became the interim coach as Patrick began his recovery.
“Honestly, with the staff we have,” Rob said, “Coach (Aaron) Brooks, who’s been another volunteer assistant on the staff has been helping me out and then Coach (Bryce) Ryan doing the JV with his years of varsity experience, I was actually feeling pretty good coming into it with the experience around me. I knew that between the three of us we’d be able to get the job done.”
Those three added another on Wednesday as Pat sat on the bench to aid the team in an assistant role after being medically cleared to return. Rob said the team’s success so far reflects some changes his brother started to implement early in the year.
“To start the season, the first eight, nine days that Patrick was involved, we kind of collectively as a coaching staff agreed to change the way things were run around here and push forward with more accountability and a different style of play,” Rob said. “I think the kids have done a great job from day one of buying in to what we’ve been pushing onto them and that’s made a huge difference. We’ve got five seniors on the team, four of them started games the last two years, and to have a new coach come in and change the way things were done, I think that group of kids has responded really well to the changes we’ve made and that’s made a huge difference in our success.”
Rob credited senior Jacob Smith and junior Luke Brooks, both three-year varsity players, as leaders in the team’s turnaround.
“They’ve done a great job of leading by example when it comes to buying in,” Rob said. “They’ve set the tempo for the younger guys and the other seniors as far as what’s going to be expected and they’ve showed a lot of respect to myself given the situation and Patrick when he was here and the other coaches and it’s come a long way.”
— While C-R was the first Allegany County team to reach 10 wins, the last unbeaten team in the county remains just under 20 miles away at Bolivar-Richburg. The Wolverines improved to 9-0 Wednesday night by beating Genesee Valley/Belfast.
B-R graduated three senior starters last year in Landon Danaher, Camdyn MacDonell and Wyatt Karnuth, then its coach when Jeff Margeson became the school principal. So with Margeson unavailable, the district turned to Justin Thomas, the former varsity girls coach and last year’s JV boys coach, to take on the head boys coaching job.
“I knew it was going to be a heck of a job to replace not only three just absolutely lifetime stud career players but also a heck of a coach in Jeff Margeson,” Thomas said. “There was certainly a lot about this season that was up in the air. There was a lot of youth and inexperience. There were four returners, two starters, but both of them played fourth and fifth fiddle to Landon, Camdyn and Wyatt. So there was a lot of leadership that had been established on that team and to lose all that, it definitely cast some uncertainty on this year and how things were going to get going. But the guys that I have, have really dug in and they love basketball and they work really hard at it and have gotten ourselves off to a nice little start here.”
The two returning starters, Aydin Sisson and Evan Pinney, stepped into bigger roles this year. Thomas credited this team’s “resiliency” for the 9-0 start.
“We’ve certainly been in some games we didn’t deserve to win but the kids just buckled down and seemed to hit shots when they have to and get some big rebounds when they have to,” he said. “A perfect example is the game against Canisteo-Greenwood (a 56-48 B-R win Jan. 9). They came out and absolutely punched us in the stomach and we didn’t have much of an answer for them in the first half and at halftime we just talked about really bearing down on defense because that’s where our offense really generates and that was true with last year’s team too: let’s focus on the defense and let that turn into our offense.
“On nights where we haven’t had our best, we still just found a way to win.”
— At Wellsville, a former Lions player and assistant coach is tasked with keeping up the program’s high standards. Former coach Raymie Auman stepped down after his third sectional title season last winter and was succeeded by assistant Tom Muska, who spent six years on staff with the Lions.
“I’m incredibly lucky to get this position in this established program at such a young age,” Muska said. “I will always say that the job of assistant coach is the easiest and most fun job ever. You’re a basketball consultant that gets to give your opinion. Raymie and I have talked about this, there’s a lot more of the day-to-day bureaucracy and hassles that the head coach has. But I do love having the opportunity to put certain goals in place and watch us try to achieve them.”
Led by returning Big 30 All-Star Logan Dunbar, a second-team selection last year, the Lions are off to an 8-3 start this year, firmly in the mix for a top seed in the Section 5 Class B2 bracket with top competition including Dansville and Hornell.
Wellsville returned three starters: Dunbar, a four-year varsity contributor at forward; his co-captain, point guard Cody Costello; and Aidan Riley, the team’s top perimeter defender. Muska said having a strong senior core has helped with the coaching transition as he implements new concepts, including a read-and-reach motion system.
“There’s been a lot of give and take where we’re adding new things in and the seniors are adapting really well and still being leaders to help the younger kids, like we have two sophomores who are playing a lot for us,” Muska said. “They’re helping the young kids learn while also making sure that everything that we’ve ran in the past we’re still able to run. They make sure that everything is running.”
– Coming off a 16-5 season where the Eagles reached the Section 5 Class D1 semifinals, Fillmore is 5-3 (1-1 league) so far. Fourth-year coach Randy Crouch called it a “transition year.”
Fillmore returned three starters (Mitch Ward, Zach Sisson, Luke Colombo) and added two transfers, Jair and Jonah Bialek, while Brent Zubikowski also stepped into a bigger role. Meanwhile, they were looking for interior answers after graduating 6-foot-7 center Will Roeske.
“It’s been a process to find all the pieces fitting together,” Crouch said. “And guys that had clearly established roles last year, (their) roles may be transitioning a little. So we’ve been fairly inconsistent so far, I would say. We’re just trying to find our way through that and I feel like at the end of the year we’re going to be really, really good. We’re just not there consistently yet.”
Crouch said the Eagles’ Div. I opponents (C-R, B-R, Genesee Valley/Belfast) all feature strong young cores. Those league opponents, along with non-league challenges including Wellsville, Avoca/Prattsburgh, Geneseo, should prepare Crouch’s team for the difficulty of postseason play.
“We’re hoping that all of those games continue to allow us an opportunity to grow and really be what we want to be by the end of the year,” Crouch noted.
ANDOVER/WHITESVILLECoach:
Jim Joyce (1st year)
League:
Allegany County Div. II
2021-22 record/postseason:
8-14; Hammondsport (W, 57-47, Sec. 5 D2 first round), Elba (L, 67-30, Sec. 5 D2 quarterfinal)
Roster:
Colton Calladine (fr., 5-6, F/G), Jack Belmont (sr., 5-9, G), CJ Estep (sr., 5-9, G), Gavin Cutler (sr., 6-2, F), Derek Perkins (jr., 5-11, F), Brody Vance (8th, 5-7, G), Will Kent (sr., 6-3, F), Kohler Niedermaier (sr., 6-7, C/F), Gage Hall (soph., 5-11, C/F)
BOLIVAR-RICHBURGCoach:
Justin Thomas (1st year)
League:
Allegany County Div. I
2021-22 record/postseason:
13-8; York (L, 81-70, Sec. 5 C3 quarterfinal)
Roster:
David Abdo (jr., G/F), David Baldwin (sr., F), Landon Barkley (soph., G), Cayden Gaines (jr., G), Reiss Gaines (jr., G), Waide Karnuth (soph., F), Sawyer Johnson (sr., G/F), James Margeson (jr., G/F), Zach Mitchell (jr., F), Trevor Pforter (jr., F), Evan Pinney (sr., G), Aydin Sisson (jr., G)
CUBA-RUSHFORDCoach:
Rob Wight (interim, first year)
League:
Allegany County Div. I
2021-22 record/postseason:
10-10; Kendall (L, 56-48, Sec. 5 C2 first round)
Roster:
Braeden Wight (jr., 5-8, G), Jacob Smith (sr., 5-10, G), Kaden Bell (jr., 5-10, G), Luke Brooks (jr., 6-0, F/G), Jack Frank (sr., 5-10, G), Hunter Scott (sr., 5-11, G), Dom Bello (sr., 6-1, C), Finn Ricketts (soph., 5-10, F/G), Tristan Clayson (jr., 5-11, C), Jacob Lindermann (sr., 5-9, G), Peyton Joy (fr., 6-3, C)
FILLMORECoach:
Randy Crouch (4th year, 40-14)
League:
Allegany County Div. I
2021-22 record/postseason:
16-5; Honeoye (W, 74-46, Sec. 5 D1 quarterfinal), Wheatland-Chili (L, 75-52, Sec. 5 D1 semifinal)
Roster:
Eben Schilke (jr., 5-9, G), Ray Muzaid-Omar (sr., 5-7, G), Jack Cool (jr., 6-0, F), Brent Zubikowski (sr., 6-0, F), Jair Bialek (sr., 6-0, G), Marcus Wolfer (jr., 5-9, G), Luke Colombo (sr., 6-2, F), Mitchell Ward (sr., 5-10, G), Zach Sisson (jr., 6-2, G), Jonah Bialek (8th, 5-9, G), Brayden Hennard (soph., 6-3, F), Layton Sanasith (jr., 6-0, F), Brandon Buck (jr., 5-11, F), Reid Cockle (jr., 6-1, F)
GENESEE VALLEY/BELFASTCoach:
Lintz Bliven
League:
Allegany County Div. I
2021-22 record/postseason:
GV 4-17; Houghton (L, 34-17, Sec. 5 D2 first round). Belfast 12-8; Jasper-Troupsburg (L, 58-35, Sec. 5 D2 quarterfinal)
Roster:
Brayden Cooper (soph., 5-9, F/G), Kadin Louge (jr., 5-10, F/G), Owen Heany (jr., 5-9, F/G), Lance Vohs (jr., 5-7, F/G), Elden Aquila (sr., 5-7, G), Damon Cobb (sr., 5-8, G), Kyle McCumiskey (jr., 5-11, F/G), Ian Mackenzie (fr., 5-7, G), Max Wedge (sr., 6-1, C/F), Jacob Borden (jr., 6-1, C/F), Killian McKnight (sr., 5-10, F/G), James Frawley (sr., 6-0, C/F), Thai Norasethaporn (sr., 5-10, G), Fisher Herdman (jr., 6-0, F/G), Ryan Daciw (soph., 6-1, C/F)
HINSDALECoach:
Chris Blocher
League:
Allegany County Div. II
2021-22 record/postseason:
1-15
Roster:
Xander Pascucci (sr., 6-1, F/G), Damion Brown (sr., 5-8, G), Brad Bergstrom (soph., 5-10, F), Jeff Wright (soph., 5-9, G), Joe Neubert (sr., 5-11, F), Henry Schwartz (soph., 6-0, F), Cody Barton (soph., 6-3, F), Tyler Richards (soph., 5-10, G)
HOUGHTONCoach:
Jeff Prentice (2nd year)
League:
Allegany County Div. II
2021-22 record/postseason
: 5-13; Genesee Valley (W, 34-17, Sec. 5 D2 first round), Batavia Notre Dame (L, 79-31, Sec. 5 D2 quartefinal)
Roster
: Lucus Matias (sr., 5-7, G), Jack Prentice (soph., 5-7, G), Josh Davidson (fr., 5-8, G), James Adenuga (jr., 5-11, F/G), Jack Qi (jr., 5-7, G), Christian Valentin (jr., 5-9, F), Marco Zanini (sr., 6-1, F), Bob Zhang (fr., 6-0, F)Pedro Rebello (sr., 6-2, F)
SCIO/FRIENDSHIPCoach:
Dillon McFall/Cory Hills
League:
Allegany County Div. II
2021-22 record/postseason:
11-10; Romulus (L, 67-30, Sec. 5 D2 quarterfinal)
Roster:
Brenden Loucks (sr., 6-3, F), Taylor Moore (sr., 5-9, G), Ethan Davenport (fr., 5-9, G), Jerome Harmon (soph., 5-11, F), Cooper Greenman (soph., 5-10, F/G), Matt Donahue (soph., 6-0, F/G), Hunter Hill (sr., 5-9, F), Tyler Nickerson (jr., 5-9, F)
WELLSVILLECoach:
Tom Muska (1st year)
League:
Independent
2021-22 record/postseason:
14-9; Penn Yan (W, 65-53, Sec. 5 B2 quarterfinal), Dansville (W, 60-52, Sec. 5 B2 semifinal), Mynderse (W, 66-58, Sec. 5 B2 championship), Newark (W, 45-41, Sec. 5 B state qualifier)
Roster: Cody Costello (sr., 6-0, G), Aidan Riley (sr., 6-0, F/G), Cooper Brockway (jr., 6-0, G), Asher Billings (sr., 6-0, G), Jacob Hoyer (sr., 6-0, F/G), Tyler Vogel (soph., 6-0, F/G), Ethan Bailey (jr., 6-1, F), Logan Dunbar (sr., 6-5, C/F), Alex Green (jr., 6-1, C), J.J. Howard (soph., 6-2, C/F), Bubby Young (sr., 6-0, C/F)