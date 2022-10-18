CUBA — On paper, it was a pairing of the two most evenly-matched teams in the bracket.
In practice, however, this one was all Cuba-Rushford/Hinsdale.
Sofia Riquelme registered a hat trick and No. 8 C-R/Hinsdale jumped out to a 2-0 lead with goals just one minute apart in the seventh and eighth minutes en route to a 5-0 blanking of No. 9 Dundee/Bradford in a Section 5 Class C2 contest on Tuesday night.
Fransisca Childs opened by scoring off a free kick before Riquelme notched the first of her three markers just one minute later off a pass from Cloey Larabee. C-R/Hinsdale then took even greater control just five minutes after that when Taylor Searle also scored off a feed from Larabee and the Rebels brought a 3-0 advantage into the break.
“We created chances early and finished well,” C-R/H coach Aaron Wight said. “I thought we also defended pretty well, especially to keep them scoreless; they have a couple of good goal scorers who play up top for them. It was a pretty solid game for us in every aspect, I’m happy with how we played.”
Riquelme added a pair of second-half goals, with Searle assisting on one of those. Tara Duvall made six saves in a shutout effort for the Rebels, who have been on a roll of late, winning four of five to close the regular season before opening the playoffs with a convincing 5-0 win. The Rebels (9-7-1) who outshot D/B, 11-6, will next be tasked with taking on top-seeded Byron-Bergen in Friday’s quarterfinals.
Ellie Fleet stopped five shots for Dundee/Bradford (8-8-1).
CROSS COUNTRY
BOYS: Southwestern 19, Silver Creek 69, West Valley 77, Olean 87, Salamanca inc.
GIRLS: Southwestern 37, Salamanca inc., Olean inc., West Valley inc.
SALAMANCA — Nate Lewis (17:16) and Emma Lewis (20:08) each took first place individually over the 3.1-mile course to lead the Southwestern boys and girls, respectively, at Elkdale Country Club.
The Southwestern boys claimed the top three spots, as Trey Faulk took second in 18:03 and Donavin Brown third in 18:18. Olean’s Lucas Peterson-Volz placed fourth of 34 finishers (18:30) and West Valley’s Jack Tharnish was fifth (18:46). Also for the Huskies, Cavan Boutillette was eighth in 20:04.
On the girls’ side, West Valley’s Olivia Harmony placed second of 16 runners in 21:32 and Salamanca’s Ryanna Brady was third in 21:55. Additionally, WV’s Olympia Leckey was seventh (24:01) and Olean’s Sofia Rucinski was 11th (26:07).
BOYS: Maple Grove 20, Randolph 42, Dunkirk inc., Franklinville/Ellicottvile inc.
GIRLS: Maple Grove 15, Randolph inc., Dunkirk inc., Franklinville/Ellicottville inc.
BEMUS POINT — Randolph’s Roan Kelly took first overall with a 3.1-mile time 17:23, but Maple Grove, with the next three best finishers, won the boys’ team title at Long Point State Park.
Ethan Verbosky took second in 17:41 for the Red Dragons. Grant Cornell earned a fifth-place finish for F/E (18:36).
On the girls’ side, Allison Bohall took first in 21:29 to lead the only complete team, Maple Grove. Lucy Marchase took 10th for F/E in 25:36.