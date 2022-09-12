HINSDALE — It was a battle of two Allegany County programs that have gotten better in recent years, two teams with similar numbers, style and challenges.

It was also a matchup of coaches who know each other quite well: Nick Perillo and Devin Kinney both play on the Olean 1854 FC men’s amateur soccer team over the summer. In the first of two league matchups this year, Perillo got the better of his teammate.

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social