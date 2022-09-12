HINSDALE — It was a battle of two Allegany County programs that have gotten better in recent years, two teams with similar numbers, style and challenges.
It was also a matchup of coaches who know each other quite well: Nick Perillo and Devin Kinney both play on the Olean 1854 FC men’s amateur soccer team over the summer. In the first of two league matchups this year, Perillo got the better of his teammate.
Braeden Wight and Jacob Smith both had first-half goals and Cuba-Rushford held on for a 2-1 win over Hinsdale in a non-league Allegany County contest on Monday night. Kaden Bell assisted Wight’s marker before Smith later provided what proved to be the game-winner.
“It was definitely a close battle,” C-R’s Perillo said. “It’s two very similar schools in terms of type of play, and I’m good friends and play in my free time with Devin, so we kind of have similar thoughts and processes.
“I think our boys just outworked them a little bit today. Special shout out to Kaden and Jacob, they really held the middle down for us. And we scored two scrappy goals, but a goal’s a goal.”
Jack Frank made five saves for the Rebels, now 3-2. Jake Elliott scored with five minutes remaining and Ethan Chapman made eight saves for Hinsdale (0-4).
“Definitely, I think both teams had their chances,” Kinney said. “(Their) keeper made a couple good saves; we just couldn’t finish and they did. I think they played well, I don’t think we had our best game, but still we had our chances, we just couldn’t capitalize.”
NON-LEAGUENorthstar Christian 5, Houghton 1HILTON — Lorenzo Danesi collected two goals and John Daby, Dom Kurmis and Christian Mazur added one apiece to key Northstar Christian.
Trevor Nasso made four saves for Northstar.
Lucas Matias had the lone goal and Marco Zaniui stopped three shots for Houghton (2-2).
“They got up on us early,” Houghton coach Jeff Prentice said. “We made a couple defensive mistakes. It was a long drive and we were slow coming out of the gate, that’s for sure.”
Fillmore 5, Wellsville 0FILLMORE — Mitchell Ward netted a hat trick, including a pair of early goals to help set the tone for Fillmore (3-0) in its home-opener.
Ward scored 7:47 in, beating a quartet of Wellsville defenders before finding the back of the net, and again less than two minutes later at 9:25. Layton Sanasith made it 3-0 early in the second half with a header from an Eben Schilke corner kick and Ward notched his third of the game at 67:56 with Schilke again assisting.
Jack Cool closed the scoring with a penalty kick marker at 72:40. Luke Colombo needed three saves to earn the shutout. Logan Dunbar piled up 23 saves for the Lions (2-3).
The boys were hungry to play at home for the first time tonight,” Fillmore coach Jarrett Vosburg said. “Mitchell got us going early, and I felt like our guys in the middle of the field did a good job of winning their battles and controlling the tempo of the game.
“In particular, Zach Sisson had a great first half winning his individual battles. Wellsville has some very good, young players who are only going to continue to get better as the season progresses, but I was very proud of our team-first effort tonight.”