The Cuba-Rushford Scholastic Esports team competed in the North American Scholastic Esports Federation (NASEF) sponsored by CABOCES and finished as New York State finalists and 12th overall.
The team of Hunter Williams, Caden Granger, Eric Giczkowski, Landon Wight and Adrian Weaver competed in Rocket League. Rocket League is a 3-on-3 vehicular soccer video game and is one of the more popular Esports titles. Matches were best-of-five with each game being five minutes with a golden-goal overtime.
In a single elimination New York regional playoffs on April 17, the fifth-ranked Cuba-Rushford team defeated top-ranked North Collins in the semifinals to guarantee a spot in the North American Tournament. The North American Tournament used a National Swiss System to establish team ranking. C-R was placed into a group that featured top teams from California, Utah, Texas and New York. Cuba-Rushford went 1-3 in the group and ended up ranked 12th in the nationals.
The North American Scholastic Esports Federation that CABOCES teamed up with to bring esports to our local schools features 190 scholastic teams competing from the United States, Canada and Mexico.