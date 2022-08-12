CUBA — It starts with one game, Jarrod Bell said.
The new Cuba-Rushford football coach knows the program still has a long way to go. It brings a 12-game losing streak — the entirety of the fall 2021 and abbreviated spring 2020 seasons — into this year. So the 2022 campaign has an obvious first goal Bell’s charges will look to fulfill: win a game. Then they can think about winning another, then another.
“I’ve told the boys that the schedule last year I felt was real heavy right from the start,” said Bell, an assistant on last year’s Rebels’ staff. “We went to Oakfield-Alabama first game out of the block, they ended up in the state final four. Then (our) next four or five opponents were all ranked. This year the schedule allows us to be competitive early against teams, which we need to find one win first. That’s the one building block, try to find that one win we haven’t had as a program in three seasons and then go from there.”
WITHOUT naming names, Bell suggested C-R should be competitive with several opponents early on this year.
“At least what I see from the first five games, we can be competitive and build confidence, see where the chips fall,” he said. “Maybe we can get that one win, maybe we can get two or three, that would be great, to go into that tail end of the schedule and hopefully stay healthy too. We caught some injuries early in the season that made us a little more one-dimensional than we would have liked.”
Bell pointed to a Week 4 game last season with Alexander, at the time a top-10 ranked Class D school in New York. The Rebels held even through the first quarter, 0-0, but lost 49-0.
“When we played hard and had some confidence underneath us and gave that effort, we were in the game,” Bell said. “When we decided to take a play off and there was no effort, that’s where big plays happened against us and we ended up on the wrong side of the scoreboard. So it kind of goes back to what kind of culture we are trying to establish here? I think we can carry some of that stuff as far as saying, ‘Listen, we made a lot of mistakes last year, but at the same time we learn from them. What did we learn from it? Let’s build off of that going into this year.’ I think that will help us as we get into our season.”
C-R HAS eight returning starters on either side of the ball and six more returning letterwinners. Those 14 include seven seniors (two of them returning starters), five juniors and two sophomores. In the second year of a cooperative agreement with Hinsdale, the varsity team has nearly doubled in Hinsdale participation, from five players last year to between eight and 10, along with a few modified players, Bell said. Bell estimated the program will have between 25-28 total varsity players and 18-22 on modified.
With a modified team of seventh-, eighth- and ninth-graders and a varsity team of primarily 10-12, Bell said developing sophomores is crucial for a small-school program.
“For us small, Class D (teams that) don’t have JVs, those sophomores are either playing modified and they’re the dude, and then halfway through the year like we did, we move them up to varsity and now it’s like you’re not the dude anymore and you’re only seeing (a few snaps), they kind of lose some development,” he said. “So for them there’s a few that got some time, the game hopefully kind of slows down a little bit more for them and hopefully we’ll hang our hat on some of those guys because they’ve got some really good athleticism and they’re kids that have been here every day all summer long for us.”
Junior running back/linebacker Alex Baron and junior wide receiver Luke Brooks both should be key “skill” position players.
“Alex is a kid who’s been around the program, this will be his third year. He was one of those freshmen who was brought up early, he’s played, a kid who knows the game quite well. We’ll look for him to help us, he’s definitely defensive-minded, he loves defense. He’ll help us on offense too, probably run the ball.
“(Brooks) is just a phenomenal athlete and this is only his third season actually playing football. In that spring COVID season, he played soccer and we got him to come out and he just kind of took to it. He’s a natural athlete, he’s 6-1, almost 6-2, he’s a basketball kid; we’ll try to get the ball up in his hands and do some special things for us.”
FIRST-YEAR varsity sophomore Eli Sleggs is the likely starter at quarterback.
“Good kid, multi-sport athlete, so he’s played some baseball, he’s kind of got that point guard mentality as well,” Bell said. “He’s looked pretty good this summer. Since we have some athletes and some skill guys, we’re looking to try to spread things out a little bit, get those guys in space. They seem to have fun with it. That’s where the game is.”
Senior Cliff Karn leads an experienced group of linemen. Karn broke a bone in his arm in Week 2 and missed the remainder of last season.
“He’s 6-4, a good 285, and I always tell people when you look at Cliff you go, ‘He’s not 285, he doesn’t look 285.’ He’s a healthy 285. He can move,” Bell said. “We’ll look for him to help us up front. We return three offensive linemen up front, maybe a fourth one who started for us late last year in Wyatt Shoff, Cody Barton and Noah Greenwalt, so we might have four guys who spent a lot of time last year.
“At the end of the day, we have a lot of skills. (At 7-on-7), we were two deep in all our skill positions, but I tell them it doesn’t matter who our skill guys are if we don’t move people up front, if we don’t block, it doesn’t matter who you’ve got behind you.”
C-R will face a predominantly Section 5 Class D-filled schedule, with the only exception in the last week of the regular season. C-R was set to face Canisteo-Greenwood, but with C-G moving to 8-man football, the Rebels will instead face Class C Penn Yan/Dundee on Oct. 21.
The C-R coaching staff also includes John Doyle, Brian White, Josh Whiteman, Rich Beck and Alan Davis.
THE RETURNING starters:
Dominic Bello, senior, 5-11, 180, running back/defensive back
Cliff Karn, senior, 6-3, 285, tackle/defensive tackle
Alex Baron, junior, 5-9, 185, running back/linebacker
Cody Barton, junior, 6-1, 185, guard/defensive end
Noah Greenwalt, junior, 5-11, 225, center/defensive tackle
Luke Brooks, junior, 6-0, 170, wide receiver/safety
Kaidin Pierce, sophomore, 5-11, 180, guard/linebacker
Finn Ricketts, sophomore, 6-0, 175, wide receiver/kicker
ALSO LETTERING were:
Allen Fuller III, senior, 5-11, 185, tight end/defensive end
Wyatt Shoff, senior, 6-1, 250, tackle/defensive tackle
Hunter Scott, senior, 5-11, 160, wide receiver/defensive back
Haven Kellogg, senior, 5-6, 155, running back/safety
Sam Grover, senior, 5-11, 170, tight end/defensive end
Josh Grover, junior, 5-10, 220, tackle/defensive tackle
THE PLAYERS, by position:
Offense
Quarterbacks:
Bello, Eli Sleggs (soph., 5-11, 170)
Running Backs:
Bello, Baron, Kellogg, Landen Schappacher (soph., 5-10, 160), Anthony Berardi (sr., 5-9, 160), Garret Cooper (sr., 5-10, 180)
Ends:
Fuller, S. Grover, Payton Joy (fr., 6-2, 180)
Receivers:
Brooks, Scott, Ricketts, Brenton Ahrens (soph., 5-8, 160), Henry Schwartz (jr., 5-9, 160), Nathan Fowler (jr., 6-3, 170), Donovan Breckenridge (soph., 6-0, 170), Noah Randall, (sr., 6-0, 165), Cody Hand (soph., 5-9, 155)
Guards/Tackles:
Barton, Pierce, Hunter Thompson (sr., 5-9, 170), Brayden White (soph., 5-10, 170), Karn, Shoff, J. Grover, Caleb Root (sr., 5-10, 175)
Centers:
Greenawalt, Julian Pixley (soph., 5-10, 255)
Kickers:
Sleggs, Ricketts, Bello, Brooks Defense
Ends:
Barton, S. Grover, Joy, White, Thompson, Root, Brad Bergstrom (jr., 5-10, 170)
Tackles:
Karn, Shoff, Greenawalt, Pixley, J. Grover
Linebackers:
Pierce, Baron, Cooper, Schappacher, Berardi, Breckham Hunt (soph., 5-8, 165)
Defensive Backs:
Bello, Brooks, Scott, Ahrens, Schwartz, Breckenridge, Randall, Fowler, Hand THE SCHEDULE:
September
2 — at Genese/Mount Morris, 7 p.m. 9 — at Bolivar-Richburg, 7:30 p.m. 16 — Notre Dame Batavia, 7:30 p.m. 23 — at Clyde-Savannah, 7 p.m.
October
1 — South Seneca, 12 p.m. 7 — Alexander, 7 p.m. 14 — at Avon, 7 p.m. 21 — at Penn Yan/Dundee, 7 p.m.
NEXT: Portville