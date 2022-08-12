C-R lettermen

Pictured are seven of the returning players for the Cuba-Rushford varsity football team under first-year Rebels head coach Jarrod Bell. C-R returns 14 letterwinners from last year’s 0-7 season, including eight starters. From left: Brenton Ahrens, Landon Schappacher, Luke Brooks, Cliff Karn, Cody Barton, Hunter Scott, Alex Baron.

 Sam Wilson/Olean Times Herald

CUBA — It starts with one game, Jarrod Bell said.

The new Cuba-Rushford football coach knows the program still has a long way to go. It brings a 12-game losing streak — the entirety of the fall 2021 and abbreviated spring 2020 seasons — into this year. So the 2022 campaign has an obvious first goal Bell’s charges will look to fulfill: win a game. Then they can think about winning another, then another.

