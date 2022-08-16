Hollidaysburg

Players and coaches from the Hollidaysburg Little League baseball team pose after winning the Mid-Atlantic regional tournament in Bristol, Connecticut, last weekend. On its run to the Little League World Series, Hollidaysburg players have been inspired by “Bull Power,” a gesture it adopted after volunteering at a Challenger Division game in Bradford.

 Photo provided

A lineup card clung to the chain link fence that lined Hollidaysburg Little League’s dugout.

On it, manager Jim McGough didn’t fill in his batting order for the Mid-Atlantic regional final against Delaware. Instead, streaks of dry erase markers spelled out the phrases that had helped his team through a trying postseason.

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social