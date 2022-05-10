BOLIVAR — Facing Fillmore for the second time this year following an 8-7 victory last month, the Bolivar-Richburg baseball team needed another win to keep its spot alone in first place in the Allegany County league standings.
The Wolverines got what they needed with a strong combined pitching effort from Trey Buchholz and Landon Danaher, defeating the Eagles 10-2 Tuesday night. Buchholz threw the first three innings and Danaher closed with a scoreless final four innings, combining to strike out 11 with three walks in a three-hitter.
Wyatt Karnuth (three RBI, three runs), Aydin Sisson (two runs), Caden Allen and Cam MacDonell had two hits each for B-R.
Nolan Krzeminski went 2-for-2 for Fillmore (11-2). Zach Sisson and Brent Zubikowski combined to strike out six with three walks.
“We knew this was a big game,” B-R coach Dustin Allen said. “Fillmore came in with one loss. Overall it was a nice ballgame for us. We got key hits throughout our lineup, the bottom half really had some kety hits at the right time. Once again our pitchers threw strikes. Fillmore is a very solid ballclub and it felt good to come out with a win.”
ALLEGANY COUNTYCuba-Rushford 8, Genesee Valley/Belfast 5CUBA — Playing their sixth game in seven days, Cuba-Rushford had to dig deep Tuesday. Benson McCumiskey made it easy on the exhausted roster striking out nine over six innings to help the Rebels (7-8) cruise.
“You could really start to tell the guys were tired out there,” C-R coach Patrick Wight said. “But Benson gave us a serious boost after playing so many games in such few days.”
The Rebels scored eight in the third and fourth inning to take the lead. Austin Pinney drove in two runs on a double and Logan Lewis drove in a pair on two hits.
In the fifth, the tired eyes began to show as Genesee Valley/Belfast (5-9) put two runners on base by error and a dropped third strike. The errors led to five runs in the frame including a three-RBI double from Max Miller.
To avoid a comeback, Pinney took the mound in the seventh and wrapped up the victory.
NON-LEAGUEHornell 5, Wellsville 2WELLSVILLE — Matthew McKee and Griffin Baker combined to strike out nine and allowed just two runs to spark Hornell.
A 3-2 game headed into the seventh behind sturdy pitching from both teams, Hornell struck for two runs to gain a comfortable lead.
Gates Miller and Shawn Rose combined for four hits to propel Hornell’s offense.
Jerry Havens pitched a complete game for Wellsville and struck out nine. Havens’ effort kept the Lions in the game, but the bats never came alive.
“The game was pretty evenly matched but we struggled to swing the bats,” Wellsville coach Tom Delahunt said. “Jerry pitched well to keep us in the game but we just couldn’t get anything going.”
Cody Costello and Cooper Brockway each produced a hit and an RBI.
AT CUBA
R H E
GV/Belfast 000 050 0 — 5 6 1 Cuba-Rushford 005 300 0 — 8 8 5 Matt Weaver (7 SO, 3 BB) and Justin Hill Benson McCumiskey (9 SO, 3 BB) Austin Pinney (7) (1 SO 0 BB) and Logan Lewis
AT BOLIVAR
R H E
Fillmore 101 000 0 — 2 3 3 Bolivar-Richburg 021 025 X — 10 11 2 Zach Sisson (4 SO, 3 BB), Brent Zubikowski (5) (2 SO, 0 BB) and Alex Ellsworth Trey Buchholz (3 SO, 1 BB), Landon Danaher (4) (8 SO, 2 BB) and Ethan Childs
AT WELLSVILLE
R H E