It’s one of the many mantras used by Mark Schmidt during the course of a St. Bonaventure men’s basketball season.
“Control what we can control.”
And it’s a slogan that was quickly adopted by the Bona alumni team in its first appearance in “The Basketball Tournament.”
For the Brown & White, much of its inaugural foray into the increasingly popular summer 5-on-5 event is unknown. It can’t quite be sure how games generally transpire or are officiated. It has only played together for the last couple of days at a makeshift training camp in Columbus. Even its opponent, Team Hines, is a question mark, an established team of US EuroLeague stars, but one whose roster often fluctuates based on player availability.
Hence, that phrase: “Control what we can control.”
And that’s the mindset Brown & White will bring into its Round of 64 matchup against Hines, set for today (4 o’clock, ESPN3-livestream) inside Ohio State’s Covelli Center as part of the 16-team Columbus Regional.
“It’s a challenge,” said coach Dave Moore, Schmidt’s right-hand man at Bona for 11 seasons, who will now head up the Brown & White squad. “When you’re not sure (what the opposing roster) is going to look like, the type of players, the style of play, what they’re going to be running, how they’re going to play defensively … all that stuff is a challenge.”
“As a coach, you just try to get our guys ready with how we want to play — the tempo we want to set offensively, what we want to do defensively; are we going to switch ball screens? Are we going to switch certain actions? In this first game, you’re just focusing on what you want to do at both ends of the court.”
THE BROWN & White roster consists of seven former standout Bonnies — guards Marcus Posley and Chris Johnson, swingmen Demitrius Conger and Denzel Gregg and forwards LaDarien Griffin, Dion Wright and Da’Quan Cook — plus three outside additions Quenton DeCosey, Cane Broome and Davion Berry, big names from Temple, Cincinnati and Weber State, respectively.
Despite that star power, Bona is considered a sizable underdog. It’s billed as a No. 4 vs. No. 13 matchup. Four of five TBT “experts” chose Team Hines to advance in a pregame Zoom preview that featured Moore, Gregg and team GM Derek Howard.
But in this single-elimination event that features a winner-take-all $1 million grand prize, Brown & White, of course, has two things on its side: An exceedingly passionate fan base and a couple of guys who can get ultra-hot, ultra quickly.
HOWARD isn’t quite sure what to expect in terms of fan attendance. This, after all, is an afternoon weekday start in an area not particularly close to any of the major Bona alumni hubs in the middle of the summer. But even if it doesn’t have the rowdy and robust in-person contingent for which it’s become famous, it knows that the Bona base will be watching and supporting from home.
And this is a squad that features the likes of Posley, who had collegiate efforts of 35, 36 and 47, Wright and DeCosey, who averaged 16 points per game in his final season (2015-16) at Temple.
“They’re going to have really good players, no matter who shows up,” Moore said of Team Hines. “But that’s the thing about it; it’s not a seven-game series. It’s a 40-minute game, it’s a one-shot deal. We’ve got pros, they’ve got pros.
“You have a guy get going — Marcus gets going, Quenton gets going, Demitrius Conger gets going — we’ve got guys that can get going. And if you get going in a regular game, a one-shot deal, anybody can win.”
Of the fan support, one of the primary reasons that Brown & White was selected to this year’s 64-team field, Gregg noted, “It’s kind of one of the reasons we all came and played at St. Bonaventure. It’s exciting to be in front of that fan base; they always got us revved up, it’s one of the hardest places to play in the A-10. So I think it’ll bring back a lot of that energy for all of us.
“And I think it’ll be cool for some of these guys that didn’t play at Bona’s, or get a chance to play in our gym, to feel some of the energy and feel what made us up.”
BROWN & White will almost surely have its hands full with Hines, which is 4-2 all-time in the TBT and has a loaded roster, featuring three former “Power 5” stars, current EuroLeage legend and former UNC-Greensboro standout Kyle Hines and one very familiar name … Matt Mobley (the former Bona star was going to play with the Brown & White last year before catching on with Hines and choosing to remain with that team in 2021).
But that’s just fine by Moore’s crew.
Bona, of course, has long been the ‘David’ in these kinds of moments.
“Our guys are used to being underdogs and playing that role; we relish that role,” Moore said. “We’re excited to go in there and play our best basketball.”
Today’s winner will play either No. 5 The Money or No. 12 The Region in Sunday’s second round (7 o’clock, ESPN3). And one TBT expert believes that will be the Brown & White.
“I feel really good about this pick too,” that expert, known as The Charge, said on the pregame Zoom. “A lot of great (Bona plays), a great fan base; Marcus Posley got Showtime their first TBT win ever (in 2017). So I see Posley and the team from Brown & White doing more of the same this year.
“First year in, good energy. I see this being the upset.”