SYRACUSE – A year ago, it got a taste.
For the St. Bonaventure alumni-based Brown & White, the biggest victory last summer was that it finally cracked the bracket in The Basketball Tournament after being left out of the COVID-reduced field in 2020.
On the court, its stay was short-lived. The former Bonnies held a 42-32 lead early in the third quarter before seeing it fizzle into a 67-56 loss to Team Hines in a first-round matchup at Ohio State’s Covelli Center.
This time around, they want their presence, and that of their devoted fan base, to be better felt. And now, in what seemed a foregone conclusion, they’ll officially get that opportunity.
Brown & White has been admitted to the TBT’s 64-team field for the second-consecutive year, event organizers announced in a selection show special on Wednesday afternoon. The good news for fans: Bona will open in the Syracuse Regional, playing at the Orange’s SRC Center (formerly the Carrier Dome) — a much more manageable trek than Columbus, Ohio — from July 22-25.
ONCE AGAIN, there are plenty of familiar names dotting the Brown & White roster, with some of the top Bona players over the last decade making the commitment for the annual $1 million, winner-take-all summer event broadcast live by ESPN networks.
The biggest change from last year is the addition of two fan favorites: NCAA Tournament hero Courtney Stockard (2018) and 7-foot center Youssou Ndoye (2015). Those two will join three returnees from last year in guard Marcus Posley (2016) and forwards Dion Wright (2016) and Da’Quan Cook (2012).
That quintet alone figures to give Brown & White a chance to make the noise it fell short of in its TBT debut. But it’s also added Bona’s all-time games played leader Michael Davenport (2013) and what it hopes is a strong supporting cast of “honorary Bonnies”: former standout Division I players Corey Sanders (Rutgers), Garrett Nevels (Hawaii), Karrington Ward (Eastern Michigan) and Marquill Smith (San Francisco/West Georgia).
Derek Howard, an Olean native and Bona graduate, again handled both the organizational and general manager duties. The coaching staff, too, has a familial Bona feel to it, as former aide Dave Moore will again serve as head coach, with former team manager Steve Marcus and recent players Idris Taqqee (2018) and Denzel Gregg (2017) his assistants.
MUCH LIKE last year, B&W earned a No. 5 seed and will take on fourth-seeded The Nerd Team (so called for having a number of top players from Ivy League programs) in a first-round contest on Friday, July 22, at 5 p.m., streamed live on ESPN3.
The winner will take on either TBT power and No. 1 seed Boeheim’s Army or No. 8 India Rising in Sunday’s second round, setting up a potential matchup against actual rival Syracuse (and its Orange alums) in the Dome (ESPN).
In total, there are eight regional locations: Omaha, Wichita, Xavier, West Virginia, Dayton, Syracuse, New Mexico, and one outdoor at Harlem’s famed Rucker Park. The winner of each will advance to Championship Week (for the quarterfinals, semis and championship game) at Dayton’s UD Arena for a chance at $1 million.
The Syracuse Regional championship is slated for Monday, July 25, at 7 p.m. (ESPN2).
For more information on the Brown & White, a complete bracket or to purchase tickets, visit thetournament.com.