EAST AURORA — The Allegany-Limestone boys cross country team finished third and the Gators’ girls team was fourth in the large school divisions at the Knox Invitational on Saturday.
The ALCS boys were third out of 20 teams, behind winner Alden and runner-up Iroquois. Jake Brink led the Gators with a second-place finish (16:16.82) followed by Daniel Casey in fourth (16:46.39), Alex Redeye 13th (18:08.44), Kevin Voegelin 54th and Damion Bish 82nd out of 151 total runners. Alden’s Kyle Urban won the race with a time of 15:50.76.
For the ALCS girls, who were fourth of 16 behind Newfane, Clymer/Sherman/Panama and Maple Grove, Maddie Straub was 13th (21:34.20), Ashlyn Collins 19th (22:03.60), Lilianna Peters 29th (22:54.28), Angelina Napoleon 46th and Lindsey Kolb 53rd of 137 runners.
Springville-Griffith’s Hannah Goetz won the girls’ race at 19:03.63.
For Olean, the Huskies did not have complete teams in the tournament and did not score, but Jack DeRose was 23rd among the boys with a time of 18:33.61. Cavan Boutillette was 64th and Lucas Peterson-Volz was 75th. Olean’s Sara Thomas was 32nd among girls at 23:01.69, with Nya Martinelli at 69th.